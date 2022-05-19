Everything You Need to Know About YouTube Banner Types

Paige Frisone is a Colorado-based freelance writer, psychosomatic poet, and Subconscious Health Practitioner. Her writing explores the multidimensionality of human existence and can be found in Elephant Journal, The Health Journal, PicMonkey, About Boulder, Rebelle Society, and elsewhere. Alongside her passion for writing, Paige runs her beloved integrative business, Inner Realm Wellness LLC, where she aids clients in accessing their innate healing abilities.

Regardless of how many social media platforms exist today, it’s safe to say that YouTube’s 2.6 billion active users prove it to still be as relevant as ever. Since 2005, YouTube has remained the preferred platform for making, watching, and sharing videos for the whole world to see (literally).

So, when it comes to social media marketing, understanding the value of the YouTube banner is top priority.

Once you’re ready to make your YouTube banner, you’ll need to know all about the latest YouTube banner sizes for 2022. In an ever-changing technological world, keeping up with the most updated specs can be stressful—but not today!

We’ve curated a comprehensive guide to teach you how to make a YouTube banner, the YouTube banner sizes, and why they’re so important.

So if you’re wondering, “What’s the difference between a 2048 x 1152 YouTube banner and a 1024 x 576 YouTube banner?” you’re in the right place.

Let’s jump in.

What’s a YouTube Banner?

A YouTube banner, also known as YouTube channel art, is the header image that lands across your channel page. Similar to a Facebook cover photo, the YouTube banner serves as the main visual to showcase your brand and personality.

Note that channel art can be designed for personal and professional accounts. Identifying which account you’re designing for will aid your creative process.

All design concepts begin with a moment of introspection. Before constructing your YouTube banner, it might help to ask yourself a few questions:

Which graphics best represent my brand?

What are my brand color palettes?

Which color schemes evoke positive moods?

You don’t have to have concrete answers if this is your first go-round, but it’s not a bad idea to establish brand color palettes, font pairs, logos, and the like so that this project can help you in future projects, as well.

Plus, if you really want to go the extra mile to help your future self, you can make a brand kit to save consistent themes over time.

Ultimately, a strong design concept comes from a strategic combination of the following:

Graphics

Textures

Effects

Colors

Text

While you don’t have to use them all, these elements can serve as a skeletal checklist if you get stuck. In order to find that “not too much, not too little, just right” feeling, you want to have all your tools available to you before celebrating that Yes! This is the one! moment.

And, if you have other social media platforms with consistent branding designs, feel free to draw from them to maintain consistency. Brand recognition comes from creating cohesion across all platforms. If you’ve already designed something and just need to size it for YouTube, simply use our Resize tool to get those specs right.

If you have pre-designed elements from other platforms but still need a new design, you can compile your logos, fonts, and graphics for this project. They’ll come in handy for your 1024 x 576 pixels banner or whatever size you choose.

Speaking of sizes . . .

YouTube Banner Sizes 2022

Get the minimal artist vibe with standout textures, effects, and centralized images.

There are a few different sizes of YouTube banners to choose from. Here are your options:

2560 x 1440 px

2560 x 338 px

2048 x 1152 px

1235 x 338 px

1024 x 576 px

The recommended size for YouTube banners is 2560 x 1440px, with minimum dimensions of 2048 x 1152px. It’s important to understand that while you have multiple sizing options, the viewing methods in which folks see your channel will determine how much of your channel art they can see.

To ensure they see exactly what you want them to, let’s look at how to structure your YouTube banner.

How to Structure a YouTube Banner

What’s the difference between these sizes, you ask? 2560 x 1440px is the most reliable size, as it’s viewable on TVs, desktops, and mobile devices. 2560 x 338 will only be viewable on desktops. 1235 x 338 is viewable from all devices, but it won’t show the entire image. This is the spec to keep in mind, since it’s referred to as the “safe zone.”

The safe zone is the most central part of the image from all viewing devices, and should therefore include pertinent information like logos, contact info, titles, etc. You don’t want this info getting cropped out based on your audience’s viewing device.

Plus, more than 70% of YouTube views come from mobile devices, so it’s best not to gamble with your specs. Catering to the majority demographic will still negate 30% of desktop viewers.

Simply keep those crucial details front and center and you’ll be good to go.

Aesthetic YouTube Banner 2560 x 1440 Examples

YouTube banners are synonymous with the term “channel art” for a reason. They’re not designed to convey business operating hours, or even a phone number or email. They’re meant to pop, wow, and keep people engaged as long as possible.

What does that mean? Yes to logos, yes to names, throw in a tagline, and done.

Remember, 2560 x 1440 px banners are the preferred size. What does that mean? Go big. All viewing methods are compatible with this size, so make it count.

Here are a few examples to get your creative brain flowing:

1. Get Literal

While it’s true we don’t quite know what Peachy Tutorials means, in the instance of YouTube banners, that may play to your advantage. Whenever you have the chance to spark intrigue, curiosity, or mystery, do it! Once consumers have one of those responses, they’re likely to stick around longer.

Plus, literal designs like this one tend to be ironic and playful, too. With only a few design elements—peach graphics, fonts, and color—viewers are given space to interpret.

Does the font suggest a tech-related business? Indie music? Fashion? Click on their channel to find out.

2. Pro Photography

While photo editing features are sometimes necessary, there’s something unmatched about the feel of natural photos. Notice how this YouTube banner has a simple logo, colorful photo, and two distinguished fonts.

Depending on your stylistic choices, let your business or offering speak for itself. What design elements or concepts can you play with merely based on the name of your business or field of interest?

This YouTube banner is as timeless as the view of a city skyline.

3. Bright and Bold

Doesn’t this YouTube channel art take you straight to a late night rave, or maybe a hard core rock show? Use colors to evoke the experience of what you’re offering.

If you’re a musician, how does it feel to listen to your music? If you’re an artist, how does it feel to see your art? If you’re a chef, how does it feel to eat your food? You get the idea.

Ultimately, the way viewers experience your channel art can influence how they experience the rest of your services. Don’t let this first impression be their last. Choose bright and bold colors or color gradients. Then, add funky blur effects like Bokeh, Soften, Orton, and more for that trippy vibe.

4. So Much to See

If you’re intentionally going for a busier look, you can add multiple elements to keep viewers on your page. On the right, the word “nail” is intentionally cut off for added drama. This way, even if not all of the information lands in the safe zone, the viewers can still see enough to grab their attention.

If this YouTube banner was cut into three sections, each section mentions nails so viewers know what they’re, well, viewing. While you don’t want your viewers to work too hard to understand your offerings, artistic fields like nail salons, cosmetology, spas, artists, musicians, and the like have free rein to play with abstract concepts, close-ups, and color.

5. Subtle and Clean

Ahhhh, breathe. Doesn’t this YouTube banner calm you down? Exactly! Notice the short and sweet title, tagline, logo, and background image. Just a few components placed together cohesively is all you need.

Another nice thing about this design—if some of the edges don’t land in the safe zone, you still have your most important info front and center. Teal evokes a calm, cool, and collected energy. Coupled with the mystical sky of stars? Sign us up!

2048 x 1152 Aesthetic YouTube Banner Examples

If you’re thinking, “Wow, I love this design but it’s not the right size,” don’t worry. Simply go to the Edits tab and find Resize. Adjust your specs to match 2048 x 1152, and you’re golden. Your creation will automatically readjust to match your needs.

Here are a few more 2048 x 1152 aesthetic YouTube banners to fuel your design process:

1. Solid and Gradient Colors

Unlike the last music-related YouTube banner, this one plays more with solid colors than gradients, though it still has a soft gradient accent in the center. Using a bright yellow color in a large surface area sends a blaring message that’s sure to draw folks in. Beware of eyesores, as you don’t want to overdo it. Many brilliant artistic choices straddle that fine line (like this one).

The predominant font is perfectly crafted for the EDM scene and also eludes to elements of funk and disco. Having two or three fonts is always strategic. It guides the viewer to experience the whole piece, instead of letting text get lost in the mix.

For more on smart font pairs, check out this swanky tutorial.

2. Befriend Symbolism

Like the last banner, there’s a similar construct here: solid orange color in a large surface area, two different fonts, and a graphic. If this banner wasn’t for a makeup artist, the graphic could double for an artist’s paintbrush stroke. Here, however, it serves more conceptually as a lip gloss smear, eyeshadow, blush, or any other cosmetic product that fits.

Using abstract design elements to symbolize your work is unique, classy, and fun—all in one.

For more ideas on how to use symbols in your design, we’ve got you. If you want to use objects as symbols, read this tutorial next! And, if you’re curious about how colors are also symbolic, you’re set here too.

3. Elegance Makes Viewers Grow Fonder

Simple designs make way for elegance—especially for wedding operations! You can find any kind of fancy you want amidst our thousands of font options. Pair it with a simple or abstract geometric shape, a Tiffany box-esque color, and there you have it!

Subliminal messaging in marketing always comes down to prompting meaning through colors, shapes, graphics, etc. Using a familiar color that connects someone to wealth, luxury, joy, peace, or whatever you’re going for is key.

4. Seek New Heights

Create is chock-full of elemental textures to pair with any relevant field. In the Textures tab, simply find Ice, Water, Clouds, Space, Wildlife, and oh so many more categories to fulfill your marketing desires.

Here it makes perfect sense to pair clouds with a travel company. Making easy connections for your audience can make you more relatable.

Tip: If you’re not satisfied with just adding a simple texture, great! Add some effects like Radiance, Ombré, Spotlight, Boost, or whatever best illuminates your vision on top. Layering textures and effects together makes for a memorable creation.

5. Niche Sells

What more do you need in your life other than a constant flood of cute cat videos? Straight to the point, this channel knows exactly who it is and what it stands for. And, while it may seem niche, you might be surprised how many folks are searching for exactly what you offer.

If you’re not into making a YouTube banner from scratch, don’t sweat it! Use personal photos, or choose among our millions of royalty-free images from our stacked stock photo library. Then, create from there with a simple font, graphic, and effect to blur edges or emphasize focal points.

1024 x 576 YouTube Banner Examples

When uploading your banner to YouTube, you’ll get a pop-up error message if your image isn’t more than 1024 x 576px. So long as you’re within these parameters, you’ll remain in the clear.

And, while the maximum file size isn’t based upon pixel dimensions, it is based on megabytes. Note that you won’t be able to exceed 6 megabytes, and your minimum aspect ratio should be 16:9.

Now that we’ve refined those uploading requirements, here are a few 1024 x 576 YouTube banner examples:

1. Polaroid or Film Strip?

Your artistic method is another way to prompt intrigue in viewers. Having them question the way in which you created your channel art can keep them engaged longer. Is this a film strip, a Polaroid collection, or both?

Placing electric colors against a solid black background means your piece is sure to pop. Each photograph captures a distinct angle while maintaining cohesion among the collection.

While you don’t have to be an artist to make channel art, you can see how artistic elements live within it.

2. Film Grain Effect

Aren’t you glad we live in an advanced world where we’re no longer limited to black and white or sepia? While both of those options live in Create, you can also explore effects like Film Grain, Insta Film, and Film Stock.

Or, take things a bit further with a texture like Dust & Scratches or Film Warps (like the one above) to imitate old-school photography.

3. Texture Color Combo

Simple elements, big impact. Easy enough, right? Combine two complementary or contrasting colors in a split-screen for aesthetic appeal. Simple geometric shapes can go a long way (and if you want some more complexity, read this tutorial on geometric patterns—you won’t regret it).

These two shapes—the triangle and the rectangle—are all you need for a clean look. Pair it with a layered marble texture and you’re done! If you’re into it, you can find shapes galore in the Graphics tab, under Basic.

4. Edgy Elements

Not quite the channel art we saw for the other meditation piece, right? And yet, it’s evident these choices are intentional, as it goes against the grain for your typical calming, meditative vibe.

The angle of this photograph is curious and conceptual. Isn’t meditation about getting out of the monkey mind? Is this woman portraying that literally by throwing her head back?

The ominous colors spark an edge that may appeal to the unconventional meditator. Again, there’s a market for everything, so long as you know who your market is.

5. Elemental Allies

This coffee-themed channel art is also not your typical coffee ad. Given that coffee does come from plants, it makes sense to pair a nice cup ‘o joe with its origin. By doing so, viewers can expect to receive information about coffee processing methods, different types of coffee, health benefits, and more.

Note that sometimes the natural world works in creative projects, and sometimes it doesn’t. You might think, What??? Nature is always beautiful, when wouldn’t it work?

Okay, it usually works, but depending on the circumstance, it can send a different message.

In product photography or flat-lay photography, for example, it makes perfect sense to use succulents or particular background objects to stage a photo. In that environment, plants or natural elements are merely supportive roles. They don’t particularly add to the message of the product you’re photographing. Here, however, the plants send a duplicate message.

How can you play with symbols, abstract concepts, and images to bring your message home?

How to Create a YouTube Banner

Alright, Creators! Now that you’ve got those creative wheels churning, let’s quickly walk through the steps to make your banner.

Start your project with a blank canvas or YouTube banner template Customize your creation with photos, graphics, text, and more Download in JPEG, PNG, or PDF Upload directly to YouTube

Remember, if you start with a blank canvas, be sure to customize your specs to whichever size you need. And, if you start with a size and need to adjust it, utilize that magic Resize Tool at any point for alterations. Consider it a YouTube channel makeover—you deserve the best!

Just one more tip, you ask? Sure. Even though your channel art’s designed for YouTube, once it’s complete, you can use Smart Resize to optimize your creation for any platform: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch—you name it! That way, you can cross-market your YouTube creation anywhere and send viewers straight to your channel.

You got this!

Cover image via Tartila.