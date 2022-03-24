You Are Home: New Trends Thanks to Harry Styles

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Have you deciphered cryptic messages? Or noticed an uptick of door photos? Here’s how #HarrysHouse created a perfect moment in pop culture that’s impacting marketing trends.

Yesterday, Harry Styles announced his third solo album titled Harry’s House.

The album wasn’t announced with a straightforward press release, though. Instead, he launched a website and Twitter account that teased the release and led fans on a journey to discover his latest creative endeavors.

Shutterstock.AI also discovered something—that Harry’s House is currently impacting creative marketing trends.

This music and fashion icon just ushered in an iconic moment in creativity! Image via Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock.

Opening the Mysterious Door

A few days ago, a mysterious new website titled youarehome.co appeared. Its design was simple, with an image of a door centered on the page. When your cursor slides over the door, it opens, revealing different images.

These images, though mysterious in nature, sometimes included photos of patterns, books Harry Styles recently read, or portraits of the singer himself. Despite the ever-changing content behind the door, the door itself remained the main focal point.

Soon after, a @youarehome Twitter account was launched. It accompanied the website, with similar door-focused branding, and it shared cryptic phrases. Many fans began speculating that these phrases were song lyrics from a new album by Harry Styles.

Over these past few days, thousands of fan theories and new hashtags (#YouAreHome, #HarryStyles, #HS3 . . . to name a few) have taken the Internet by storm.

After much speculation, Styles announced that his third solo album—titled Harry’s House—will be released on May 20.

Image via HappyAprilBoy.

Harry’s House Has Impacted Creativity

Of course, we’ve noticed an uptick in door and house photos being shared on social media. The popularity of this imagery, thanks to Harry Styles’ massive fan base, had us wondering . . . Are there any noticeable changes in doors and homes, in terms of engagement rates?

We put Shutterstock.AI to the test. Thanks to its up-to-the-moment creative data tracking, it’s able to determine exactly how the Harry’s House marketing campaign is impacting creativity.

When studying imagery, in comparison to this week last year, AI discovered that:

Doors have seen their clickability surge 145%.

Houses have risen 42% in clickability, too.

Doors and houses are highly clickable in ads, at this very moment. Images via ouh_desire, NeoLeo, Roman3dArt, HstrongART, SKdiz, ulia_gorbunova, Orla, wacomka, pongsakorn chaina, NeoLeo, and Vladimir Sukhachev.

Even beyond doors, AI discovered that nearly all home-related creative content is extremely engaging this week. Comparing these items’ engagement rates to one year ago today, data tells us that:

Kitchens have risen 31% in clickability.

Yards have risen 86% in clickability.

Fireplaces have risen 108% in clickability.

Living rooms have risen 169% in clickability.

It isn’t just houses and doors that audiences are clicking on. Images via ilterriorm, K Petro, Sunshower Shots, Jorm S, sokolova_sv, Archi_Viz, New Africa, Gorodenkoff, Kateholms, remuhin, Stanishevskaya Svetlana, Kiev.Victor and Archi_Viz.

Understanding the Real Time Data of Harry’s House

All this is to say that trending creative can change QUICKLY. Within a matter of days, Harry’s House directly impacted the performance of home-related creative content.

In today’s digital world, only tools like artificial intelligence can track creative trends as they happen. Through its use of real-time data analytics, Shutterstock.AI determined that the rollout of Harry’s House created a pop culture moment . . . and that creative marketing teams can lift campaign performance, while being inspired by the style of Mr. Styles.

Cover image via Paul Craft and Richard Young/Shutterstock.