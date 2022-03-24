Save 25% on image packs, video clips, music tracks. Use code ONTREND25 at checkout. Redeem now.

You Are Home: New Trends Thanks to Harry Styles
Yesterday, Harry Styles announced his third solo album titled Harry’s House.

The album wasn’t announced with a straightforward press release, though. Instead, he launched a website and Twitter account that teased the release and led fans on a journey to discover his latest creative endeavors.

Shutterstock.AI also discovered something—that Harry’s House is currently impacting creative marketing trends.

Harry Styles wearing purple fluffy scarf
This music and fashion icon just ushered in an iconic moment in creativity! Image via Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock.

Opening the Mysterious Door

A few days ago, a mysterious new website titled youarehome.co appeared. Its design was simple, with an image of a door centered on the page. When your cursor slides over the door, it opens, revealing different images.

These images, though mysterious in nature, sometimes included photos of patterns, books Harry Styles recently read, or portraits of the singer himself. Despite the ever-changing content behind the door, the door itself remained the main focal point.

Soon after, a @youarehome Twitter account was launched. It accompanied the website, with similar door-focused branding, and it shared cryptic phrases. Many fans began speculating that these phrases were song lyrics from a new album by Harry Styles.

Over these past few days, thousands of fan theories and new hashtags (#YouAreHome, #HarryStyles, #HS3 . . . to name a few) have taken the Internet by storm.

After much speculation, Styles announced that his third solo album—titled Harry’s House—will be released on May 20.

Abstract photo of open white door in the middle of pink field
Image via HappyAprilBoy.

Harry’s House Has Impacted Creativity

Of course, we’ve noticed an uptick in door and house photos being shared on social media. The popularity of this imagery, thanks to Harry Styles’ massive fan base, had us wondering . . . Are there any noticeable changes in doors and homes, in terms of engagement rates?

We put Shutterstock.AI to the test. Thanks to its up-to-the-moment creative data tracking, it’s able to determine exactly how the Harry’s House marketing campaign is impacting creativity.

When studying imagery, in comparison to this week last year, AI discovered that:

  • Doors have seen their clickability surge 145%. 
  • Houses have risen 42% in clickability, too. 
Colorful balloons floating out of an open door
Clouds floating out of a blue door on a blue wall
Vector of a floating island in the air
Yellow brick wall with arches and stairs
Surreal tea cups on stilts in the desert
Surreal floating pink house on a cloud in the sky
Red open and closed doors standing in the desert
Series of pink arches on blue background
Four purple doors and one pink door against a pink wall
Clouds floating out of a red door on a red wall
Clouds on a pink sky hover over a tiny pink house

Doors and houses are highly clickable in ads, at this very moment. Images via ouh_desire, NeoLeo, Roman3dArt, HstrongART, SKdiz, ulia_gorbunova, Orla, wacomka, pongsakorn chaina, NeoLeo, and Vladimir Sukhachev.

Even beyond doors, AI discovered that nearly all home-related creative content is extremely engaging this week. Comparing these items’ engagement rates to one year ago today, data tells us that: 

  • Kitchens have risen 31% in clickability.
  • Yards have risen 86% in clickability.
  • Fireplaces have risen 108% in clickability.
  • Living rooms have risen 169% in clickability. 
Retro kitchen with green and red accents
1950s style model eating in her kitchen
Retro kitchen with yellow and green accents
Abstract illustration of a man and chairs floating through a room
Pink, orange, and blue teacups and spoons floating through the air
Illustration of camels walking around a pool
Retro kitchen with pink and violet accents
Family having dinner on outside lawn under string lights
Fireplace in a gray wall
Sage mantle on sage wall with fireplace
Stylish modern living room with blue, white, and orange accents
Famous Mae West room in Dali's Theatre
Stylish modern living room with pastel colors

It isn’t just houses and doors that audiences are clicking on. Images via ilterriorm, K Petro, Sunshower Shots, Jorm S, sokolova_sv, Archi_Viz, New Africa, Gorodenkoff, Kateholms, remuhin, Stanishevskaya Svetlana, Kiev.Victor and Archi_Viz.

Understanding the Real Time Data of Harry’s House

All this is to say that trending creative can change QUICKLY. Within a matter of days, Harry’s House directly impacted the performance of home-related creative content.

In today’s digital world, only tools like artificial intelligence can track creative trends as they happen. Through its use of real-time data analytics, Shutterstock.AI determined that the rollout of Harry’s House created a pop culture moment . . . and that creative marketing teams can lift campaign performance, while being inspired by the style of Mr. Styles.

Cover image via Paul Craft and Richard Young/Shutterstock.

