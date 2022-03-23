Yeti in Maya, Part 3: Braiding Techniques

Francesco is a 3D artist with more than 15 years of experience in 3D Computer Graphics. Specialized in 3D Modeling and Texturing / Lighting, Francesco is currently working for a company dealing with modeling, texturing, lighting and rendering. He also contributes to various films by providing 3D characters, environments and props. Find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/francesco-furneri-25541740/.

Think you’re ready to master Yeti? Take your 3D grooming skills to the next level with these additional techniques for braids!

In this article, we’ll be looking at more features in Yeti that you absolutely need to know. In previous issues, we’ve introduced the fundamentals that will allow you to set up a basic hairdo in Maya.

A basic hairstyle.

Furthermore, we talked about clumping as a method for merging fibers together. That allowed us to create some nice variations in terms of hairstyle.

We also saw a basic example with mathematical expressions that revealed the power of this professional grooming tool.

Example of straight hair. A few clumps controlled by expressions.

Braids

Yeti is a good tool, even when we have to deal with specific elements such as braids, and the workflow is quite easy to comprehend.

First, we’ll begin from a visual creation, while the second step will involve the Yeti Graph Editor for final changes and tweaks.

Let’s explore the process in depth.

When you open a new Maya scene file, consider creating a CV Curve. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Create -> Curve Tools -> CV Curve Tool .

. Draw a simple curve in the viewport so that the origin starts from a sphere (you can change the shape by moving the control vertices ).

). Select the curve, go to the Yeti Menu , and click on Create Braid .

, and click on . Rename the node YetiBraid.

Basic CV curve.

Yeti will actually begin intertwining the hair automatically. However, what you see in the next image is the result of a specific configuration of parameters.

Nonetheless, as complicated as it may seem, the Yeti Braid System itself is flexible and quick to configure. It allows us to create several braid variations from the same generic CV curve.

Now, let’s see the interface at work.

Main Interface for the Braid System

Braid parameters.

In a nutshell, we have a first section with sliders and another one with a simple curves.

Diameter : Allows changing the braid size. The larger the diameter, the more fibers we need to cover the object.

: Allows changing the braid size. The larger the diameter, the more fibers we need to cover the object. Density : The number of fibers to fill the braid.

: The number of fibers to fill the braid. Step size : Controls the segment size for the fibers—low values mean a more jagged effect.

: Controls the segment size for the fibers—low values mean a more jagged effect. Length variation : A high variation value causes each fiber to have different lengths.

: A high variation value causes each fiber to have different lengths. Phase: Sets the number of wraps along the CV curve—high values indicate more wraps.

The Profile section manages the braid shape from the root to the tip. Imagine the left side of the graph as the area closest to the root and the right side as the hair ends. We can create as many intermediate points as we need to model any shape in-between.

The same reasoning applies to Rotation and Width sections. If a point has a high rotation value, that means we have more wraps close to that point.

Here’s an example where we also consider a hair band as a modeled component. There are practically no limits to our imagination when it comes to styling our characters’ hair!

Varying the profile curve. Varying both the profile and the rotation curves.

A point in the graph that has a high width value will show thicker fibers in that area. On the other side, a point with a lower value will produce thinner fibers.

A constant width value for the entire braid.

Connecting Braid to Root

Here’s a proper way to fill the gap between the braid and the sphere. In order to obtain a solid result, we have to use the Yeti Graph Editor.

The braid is not yet connected to the sphere.

For the basic setup, including the main nodes, I’ll move faster. (However, you’ll find the detailed process in the first part of this series.)

The following steps explain what to do now:

Select the sphere and go to Create Yeti Node on Mesh from the Yeti Menu. Rename the node as Yeti .

from the Yeti Menu. Rename the node as . Under Graph -> Input Objects of the newly created Yeti node (YetiShape tab), add the YetiBraidShape.

Create the following network in the Yeti Graph Editor:

Basic network.

The Convert node is useful in Yeti because of its simplicity and efficiency. It practically converts different object types.

For instance, you can convert Strands to Fibers and vice-versa, or simply Braids to Fibers, which is our choice in this case.

With the Yeti node selected and the Convert0 node on, go to the Yeti Menu and click on Convert to Maya Objects . This will turn your fibers into Maya Curves.

. This will turn your fibers into Maya Curves. Select the sphere object, go to the Yeti Menu, click on Create Groom on Mesh and rename it BraidGroom .

and rename it . Finally, select your new BraidGroom, select all your curves, go to the Yeti Menu and click on Add Selected Curves to Groom.

Despite being a bit complicated to describe, I’ll sum up the process by using a few pictures below.

As a result, the BraidGroom contains the strands attached to the sphere, towards the tip of the braid. We’ll generate new fibers from the BraidGroom and merge the initial part with our original braid.

A Few Last Notes on the Merge Tool

Now it’s time to modify our Yeti Graph a bit.

Under Graph -> Input Grooms of the Yeti node (YetiShape tab), add the BraidGroom.

Yeti Graph Editor showing a merge operation between the braid and the fibers, generated from the ImportBraidGroomNode.

The ImportBraidGroom node controls the scatter, grow, and comb nodes.

The scatter node, instead, creates points where the groom has some strands (with length > 0). This is achieved by setting the Groom/Texture Attribute parameter to Length.

The points are being scattered where the strands have some length.

On the other side, the grow node creates fibers at the points being scattered. Remember to limit the length to the root area.

From the previous points, the grow node creates the fibers.

As the final node controlled by the ImportBraidGroom, we have the comb node. It essentially makes the fibers follow the groom downwards.

The comb node moves the fibers downwards.

Finally, I decided to insert a clumping node to make the fibers more compact in relation to the braid. (We extensively covered clumping in part 2.)

In this case the effect is subtle, but it helps us merge the two parts together.

The fibers are now more compact.

As you can see, the Merge node connects two subnetworks. In this case, the connection is between the original braid—converted to fibers—and the fibers produced by the clumping node.

Finally, we add the usual width node at the end of the network, and this is the result:

The connection between the two parts.

Monitoring Your Render

A good practice while setting up your hair is to constantly check your render preview. Sometimes it’s tough to understand if the density works well in the viewport or if the hair width is fine.

For simplicity’s sake, and in order to focus on the fibers only, I removed the hair band and changed the hair profile a bit. You can see that this braid works quite well, although it has some problems and missing elements.

A first preview render showing a base braid with a simple shader.

First of all, you’ll notice that the hair density needs changing a bit. I personally prefer to fill the gaps a bit more—but not too much.

I also introduced a warmer tone in the lighting, as well as in the hair shader. (We’ll talk more about shading in a future article.)

Another thing creating some interest in the render is the presence of the highlights. In fact, you can observe anisotropic reflections over the braid, which is typical of elements with fibers.

Overall, the render now looks more interesting than before.

A more interesting render with adjustments in the braid, lighting, and shading.

Improving the Yeti Graph Editor

If you observe a real braid, you’ll notice that the hair strands are not all completely parallel to each other. In the previous render, I already considered adding a bit of randomness, but I’ll show you how I modified the Yeti Graph Editor to achieve that.

First things first. Let’s see how the render would look for our current Yeti Graph Editor.

The following comparison shows the difference. The hair loses a bit of believability when fibers are too parallel. It looks too neat.

Therefore, how can we achieve a more organic look?

See the difference? Adding a bit of randomness makes the braid more realistic.

There’s a node called Scraggle, which we already used in our previous articles. To be precise, there are two Scraggle nodes, one for the main braid and the other for the root part.

Note that we applied the two nodes just before the Merge operation.

The two Scraggle nodes in our Yeti Graph Editor.

The following is the Node Inspector for the two Scraggle nodes. As you can observe, the Scraggle parameter is low. Otherwise, we’d introduce too much movement in the hair that we don’t want.

Further Details

We’ve already achieved a nice result by introducing the Scraggle node, which works fine in our case.

As an artist, you should know there’s quite a lot to observe in nature.

Hair, for instance, is a good example. That’s because the microfibers are never perfect, and they need further variations to appear more realistic. Therefore, we’d like to extend the Yeti Graph Editor a bit to include some micro details.

In the following reference image, you see that the braid has some flyaways.

Reference image showing some flyaway hairs.

Let’s see how to achieve that in Yeti.

How to Create Hair Flyaways

The basic idea for creating flyaways is quite simple. We want to duplicate a small part of the Yeti Graph, so that we build new fibers starting from the head, towards the end of the braid.

Isn’t it the same thing we did when we built the fibers at the root position? Well, yes, quite the same—but now with a different purpose. This time we want to build thinner fibers, hidden under the braid and with a little hair flying away.

These are the required steps:

Use the scatter node to insert a few dots on the head.

to insert a few dots on the head. Take advantage of the grow and comb nodes to build the fibers and make them follow the braid path.

and nodes to build the fibers and make them follow the braid path. Insert a clumping node to shrink the fibers a bit.

to shrink the fibers a bit. Randomize the fiber shape by adding a scraggle node .

. Set a proper width .

. Merge the result with the previous network.

Scatter, Grow, and Comb Nodes

The three main nodes are being duplicated.

Scatter node. Grow node. Comb node.

We duplicated the three nodes and customized some parameters. The numbers aren’t important here because the result strictly depends on the shape you gave the braid. The main point is the lower value in the Density Multiplier parameter.

This is the result after we apply the comb node.

First part of the process.

It’s quite an ugly result to show . . . but. See how the general shape roughly approximates the braid shape? The ImportBraidGroom node serves as a guide for our fibers!

Clumping, Scraggle, and Width Nodes

Clumping node. Scraggle node. Width node.

In this case, we shrink the shape, randomize the fibers, and reduce their width. Again, don’t worry about the numbers, but try to understand the idea behind them!

After the width node, we have a different result:

The look is more organic now.

Merging the Subnetworks

As a final action, we have to combine the three subnetworks together.

To recap, we have:

The braid creation .

. The fibers connected to the sphere .

. The random flyaways.

Here’s the complete Yeti Graph:

The complete Yeti Graph.

You can experiment with different parameters and tweak the nodes until you’re satisfied with your final braid.

You might have to modify the network many times because the tuning is crucial here. In fact, in order to have a consistent final result, I had to experiment quite a lot.

A word of advice: don’t give up!

First variation.

Second variation.

Details with flyaways.

Conclusions

Another lesson in Yeti concluded! We introduced the tool that Yeti provides for the braid creation. This is a nice starting point because it simplifies the entire process.

After that, we explored the power of the Yeti Graph Editor by working on our braid and introducing further details.

As you can see, this procedural approach allows us to quickly tweak some parameters and check the multitude of variations we can obtain.

Furthermore, this article is a perfect setup for our next edition, where we’ll apply the acquired knowledge to develop other exciting content.

In the meantime, I invite you to visit my Artstation page.

