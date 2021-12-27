Share this: Facebook

Cheerful and optimistic, yellow is a color that excites and inspires. Discover AI-approved ways to embrace its energy in your ad campaigns.

Whether they’re citrusy and refreshing, or muted and regal, shades of yellow always make a striking impact. Every color affects the performance of an image or video, of course. So, how does the loud, energetic yellow help or hinder clickability?

Let’s start with the basics. There are millions of colors. AI tracks every single one of them. When looking at advertising data, AI looks at every color, and cross-analyzes it against:

Engagement: Audiences respond differently to each color. How does including specific shades change their likelihood of paying attention to an ad?

How likely is each color to be clicked? Patterned Behavior: Based on billions of audience interactions with colors, AI tracks patterns in behavior to determine the likelihood at which specific colors will change an ad’s performance.

Shutterstock.AI tells us that some shades of yellow are particularly successful at increasing the likelihood of getting ad clicks and conversions. Some yellow objects can do this, too.

So, let’s take a look at how the brightest color in the spectrum should be incorporated into your ad campaigns to make them radiant, bolder, or simply click-ier.

Yellows Make the Most-Clickable Short List

When looking at the clickability of all colors, across the entire spectrum, three shades of yellow made the top five most-clickable. This is quite a feat. These three yellows have been at peak performance over the last three months.

While 2021 has seen green consistently rank as its most clickable color, a few particularly punchy yellows make this short list just behind it.

Pastel yellow—specifically the hex code #FFFF80—is today’s second-most clickable color. While it still falls within the yellow family, it contains hints of green and evokes feelings of calmness.

It’s warm, welcoming, and can be both vibrant or understated, depending on how it’s used.

Coming in as the fifth most-clickable color is #FFFF00, or golden yellow. This shade is more bold and attention-grabbing than its pastel predecessor. It evokes feelings of triumph, strength, and achievement.

Finally, another color on the most-clickable short list is not quite green . . . and not quite yellow. It’s a mix of both! Lime green—specifically shade #C0FF80—is the fourth most-clickable color today.

Blending the engagement of green and energy of yellow, this shade will wake up any campaign with its inclusion.

Make Settings More Clickable with a Pop of Yellow

We’ve been saying it for a while. Outdoor imagery is generally more clickable than indoor imagery. This is likely due to how the pandemic has shaped our perspectives on social distancing and safety. If you’re selecting images and videos that are set outside, there are a few ways to incorporate clickable yellow objects in them.

Of course, leaves are low-hanging fruit . . . and highly engaging. Since 2019, AI has observed the CTR of leaves rise 56%. While the weather still allows, autumnal scenes and yellow foliage will enhance your ads.

If you’d prefer content that’s always evergreen, you can turn to the skies for your ad artwork. While we’ve seen the clickability of the moon decline over the last two years, certain other celestial objects are on the rise.

For example, the sun’s CTR has risen 34% since this time last year. The clickability of stars has also risen 139% over the same time period.

Munch on Clickable Yellow Carbs

They’re everyone’s favorite food group. They’re also some of today’s most engaging yellow objects. Carbs will fill your plate and fuel your click-through rate. So, which ones are today’s top-performers?

For starters, corn has seen its CTR rise 56% over the last two years. Beyond corn chowder or corn on the cob, one yellow carb ranks above all.

As audiences have made their ways back to the movie theater, AI tells us that popcorn is currently the most-clickable yellow food. Its CTR rose 358% over the last two years, and is projected to continue rising.

Beyond the corn category, here are some other highly-engaging, carb-dense yellow foods:

Pasta’s CTR has risen 46% since 2019.

Fries are currently 60% more clickable than chips.

Nuggets have seen their CTR rise 77% since 2019.

The CTR of beer has also risen 41% since 2019.

Select Bright, Sweet Treats

While the previous section covered main courses, there are still some yellow desserts on-trend. If you’re looking for food that’s on the sweeter side, AI suggests you opt for any of the following in your ads.

Custard has seen its clickability rise 178% since this time last year.

Lemons have seen their CTR rise 294% since 2020. They’re also 29% more clickable than oranges.

Lemonade is having a moment today, too. Its CTR has risen 469% since this time last year.

Some Yellow Animals Are Enhancing Engagement

When it comes to the animal kingdom, it looks like a trip to the zoo is in order! AI tells us that some truly wild golden-hued animals are trending up.

Currently, kangaroos are the most-clickable yellow animals. Their CTR has risen 1,264% since this time last year! Some other engaging animals are lions and giraffes. Since 2019, CTR of lions is up 55% and the CTR of giraffes is up 39%.

When it comes to finding clickable farm animals, AI says advertisers still have some options. Chicks have seen their CTR increase 39% over the last two years.

Bees have also seen a clickability boost of 30% during that time. This goes hand-in-hand with how honey recently has trended up, too.





Cute and sweet. AI says these two farm animals are on the rise, too. Images via manfredxy, sergey kolesnikov, and Richard Peterson.

Cover image via Fattyplace.