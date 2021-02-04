Share this: Facebook

Explore the visual cues, trends, and celebrations that represent the Year of the Ox for 2021 Chinese New Year.

I think it’s safe to say that few people were sorry to see 2020 come to an end. A tumultuous year to say the least, looking to the year ahead has us feeling excited about change, growth, and new opportunity. February 12th of 2021 marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox for Chinese New Year.

The ox represents the positivity, hard work, and honesty that those who follow Chinese New Year believe will be part of our next twelve months. Here we’ve outlined a few traditions typically celebrated during Chinese New Year, as well as what the Year of the Ox looks like visually represented in stock marketplaces like Shutterstock.

Happy Chinese New Year—the Year of the Ox. Image by kotoffei.

What Is Chinese New Year and When Is It Celebrated?

Chinese New Year follows the Chinese calendar, which rotates in sixty-year cycles based on twelve Earthly Branches, each represented by an animal year. The cycles also contains a rotation of five element years to represent the elements.

There’s no specific date for Chinese New Year. The start of the new year falls between January 21st to February 20th, depending on the lunar cycle. This year, the Year of the Metal Ox, starts on February 12th, 2021. The ox is associated with the Earthly Branch, and in terms of yin and yang, the ox represents the yang.

The ox is a symbol of new harvest and fertility. Image by asharkyu.

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival, marking the end of the coldest days. People welcome what spring brings, including new harvest and fresh starts. Another term for the holiday is the Lunar New Year, as countries around the world—including North and South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam—also celebrate it.

The Ox in Asian Symbolism

As an animal, the ox has been represented in art, literature, and popular culture throughout Asia over various periods of history. It’s held in high regard due to its importance to agriculture. In China, it’s an animal of strength, associated with harvests and fertility. Oxen are hard workers, intelligent, and reliable, but never demand praise. In Korea, ox imagery is positive, and the animal is portrayed with gratitude, loyalty, and diligence.

Oxen represent harvest, and are held in high regard. Image by Hung Chung Chih.

Visuals to Represent Luck for the Year of the Ox

According to this source on Chinese New Year, these are the considered lucky attributes for the ox. Expect to see these used in visuals representing the ox and in use for Chinese New Year celebrations.

Colors: Blue, Yellow, and Green

Consider how these colors can be used to celebrate Chinese New Year. From decorations to flowers and illustrative backgrounds, incorporating these colors into visual imagery is a sign of luck.

Blue and yellow are two lucky colors for the Year of the Ox. Image by Sensvector.

Numbers: One and Four

The lucky numbers for the ox are one and four. Incorporate these into illustrations, focusing on either one or four in repeating patterns.

Flowers: Lily of the Valley and Lucky Bamboo

Lily of the Valley and Lucky Bamboo are the lucky flowers for ox, and incorporating these into your images is a nice way to maintain this culture in visual imagery. Consider these as props for creating visual imagery around Chinese New Year.

Lucky Bamboo is one of the lucky flowers for the ox. Image by maoyunping.

On the flip side, the unlucky colors for the ox are red and brown, while the unlucky numbers are three and six. Consider avoiding these in visual imagery that you use to represent the ox—something that can be challenging considering red is often associated with Chinese New Year celebrations.

Common Visuals Representing Chinese New Year

Below are a list of some of the common visuals that represent Chinese New Year, and the type of images you’ll often see shared to celebrate the new year.

Fireworks

According to Chinese legend, there’s a monster named Nian who would come every New Year’s Eve. People celebrated survival by setting off firecrackers. People around the world who celebrate Chinese New Year Eve set off fireworks and firecrackers at midnight to ward off monsters. The next day, celebrants use firecrackers again to welcome the new year and bring good fortune.

More people will be watching fireworks from home this year. Image by Anna Violet.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be mass gatherings of people. Instead, people will most likely watch any celebration from the comfort of their home, depending on restrictions.

Family Reunions

One of the most important parts of Chinese New Year is bringing family together. This is also called the Spring Migration, where grown children often travel to stay with their elderly families in rural communities. This year, this tradition will look a little different. Expect to see visuals of distant celebrations, using technology such as video chats and teleconferencing to stay connected and celebrate safely with loved ones.

Chinese New Year reunion dinners gone virtual. Image by animicsgo.

Lucky Money

A tradition I’d love when I was a kid. In other cultures, most children receive gifts for holidays. However, for those that celebrate Chinese New Year, children receive red envelopes with lucky money.

Celebrate this tradition with custom flair by downloading our FREE and festive Chinese New Year envelopes, which include four unique designs to celebrate the Year of the Ox.

Celebrating traditions virtually this Chinese New Year. Image by MIA Studio.

An up-and-coming trend, digital red pockets are another way to celebrate this tradition globally. People can send one in group chats, and argue over the money—otherwise called qiang hongbao—denoting “snatching pockets.” This is one way that we might see Chinese New Year celebrated more this year, as people stay home and away from large family gatherings.

The Lantern Festival

Chinese New Year ends with the Lantern Festival, denoting the first full moon of the lunar year. Beautiful lanterns are strung throughout cities, and it’s a stunning visual to witness. This year, many will celebrate with lanterns in their homes and limit their attending of outdoor events. So, expect to see decorated homes and spaces with lanterns in all shades of colors.

Chinese New Year celebrations can still happen at home. Image by leungchopan.

Chinese New Year Food

Below are several common Chinese New Year food items that you’ll often see shared amongst family gatherings during the holiday. Consider using some of these ideas to implement into food imagery you create for Chinese New Year.

Spring Rolls

Spring rolls are eaten during the Spring Festival in South China to celebrate the first day of spring. The most popular version of these are deep fried, however, they can also be steamed or baked.

Spring rolls are a Chinese New Year must. Image by Boontoom Sae-Kor.

Dumplings

Dumplings are North China’s equivalent of South’s spring rolls. In Chinese, dumplings represent the exchange between the old and the new year. By eating dumplings during Chinese New Year, you send away the old and welcome the new.

A typical example of a Chinese New Year spread. Image by Peiling Lee.

Tangyuan

This Chinese New Year dessert literally translates to “soup balls.” The shape and pronunciation of Tangyuan symbolizes being together with your beloved one, as well as family reunion.

Colorful Tangyuan soup balls are a perfect addition to a Chinese New Year feast. Image by Peiling Lee.

Nian Gao

This is a type of rice cake that symbolizes success for the new year. Nian Gao implies prosperity year after year. This association makes Nian Gao a popular gift to give loved ones during Chinese New Year celebrations. The traditional Nian Gao is round with a decoration, such as the character for prosperity (福), placed on top.

Rice cake is a traditional Chinese New Year dish. Image by 54613.

Fa Gao

Fa Gao is a combination of sponge cakes and muffins, and people who make it will dye it in a variety of colors to celebrate the new year. The name of the cake, Fa Gao, is a pun. Fa means both “prosperity” and “raised,” while “Fa Gao” means both “prosperity cake” and “raised cake.”

Fa Gao, a.k.a. “prosperity cake,” is often consumed during Chinese New Year for good fortune and lucky blessings. Image by YSK1.

Top image by Sensvector.

