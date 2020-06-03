Share this: Facebook

Photographers Joe Toth and Michael Zemanek share the stories behind their World Sports Photography Award-nominated images.

Powerful sports photography has the power to inspire youth, connect communities, and share stories of resilience around the globe. We’re pleased to support and congratulate two Shutterstock photographers and contributors on their nominations for the 2020 World Sports Photography Awards. Joe Toth and Michael Zemanek have each been nominated for awards for their contributions to the sports photography world, and we couldn’t be more excited to congratulate them.

One of Michael Zemanek‘s nominations. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp is tossed in the air by his players after winning the Champions league.

As two artists committed to their craft, it’s been a long journey to get to where they are today in the professional sports photography world. Through their work at Shutterstock Editorial, Joe and Michael cover sports events around the world and document awe-inspiring moments on the ground. We wanted to know a bit about these photographers, what inspires them to create, and what’s next for them in the sports photography world. Here are a few words with Joe and Michael on their work in editorial sports photography.

What got you interested in covering and photographing sports?

Michael: I’ve always had an interest in sports. When I was twelve, I was watching every F1 Grand Prix race, dreaming about becoming a driver. I used my dad’s old Zenit and Practica cameras, playing in the darkroom. However those two passions didn’t connect until 2016. I went to Silverstone to watch a Grand Prix, and I spotted the photographers around the track and it hit me. That could be me, close to the action, and realizing my dream of F1 without being a driver.

Over the next few years, I built a portfolio on motorsport events, sending it around the world to photo agencies. Eventually, after some time, I started receiving replies. I began covering football for an agency, and I was hooked.

Pedro of Chelsea scores his sides fourth goal. Image by Michael Zemanek/ BPI/ Shutterstock

Joe: When I was growing up, I was fortunate to have two amazing newspapers in South Florida that valued the importance of great photography. There were great local photographers like Preston Mack and David Bergman who provided guidance on my future, which was invaluable. I would study the pictures in Sports Illustrated, pay attention to the light, how the action was framed. I enjoyed guessing what lenses were used, and where the photographer may have been positioned. When I started watching sports on television, I paid more attention to the photographers and what they were doing than the sport!

How has sports photography changed since you started covering sports?

Joe: The biggest change has been the move from film to digital. Every year, there is an astronomical leap in what technology can do. I’m definitely in the camp of trying to use all the technology available to make a great image. I’ve been very fortunate to work under Bob Martin at Wimbledon for the past five years, learning how to use incredible technology to produce amazing and unique images.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich City celebrates his goal in front of the Norwich City fans, 4-0. Image by Joe Toth/ BPI/ Shutterstock

Michael: When I started my career, digital was already there. I was pretty poorly equipped, I was coming back from football games with maybe a dozen acceptable pictures. But no one rushed me to edit and supply more images, and I was still making sales.

Nowadays, cameras are so good and easy to use. It’s easy to focus, follow, and press the shutter and have eight or more sharp and perfectly exposed images. In a single day, you can have over 100 edited images ready to upload.

What’s the story behind the image nominated for the awards?

Michael: My favorite image of the three images nominated is the frame of Fulham player Joe Bryan celebrating his goal at Craven Cottage. I have more freedom around the pitch as a club photographer to try some more complicated set-ups.

For this one, I was granted access to the media suite above the pitch. I placed a remote camera that I triggered while working down the pitch. I love this picture as it not only captures the players celebrating, but also shows the unique architecture of the Craven Cottage grounds.

World Sports Photography Award-nominated image by Michael Zemanek. Joe Bryan of Fulham celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates

Joe: When you’re shooting at Stamford Bridge, which is the home of Chelsea FC, photographers shoot down the side of the pitch instead of the traditional behind the goals. Depending on where you sit, the action can be more on top of you rather than if you sat behind the goals. It allows you some different angles on various match actions, like when two players are fighting for position, waiting for the ball to drop to them. At Stamford Bridge, I sit somewhere between the top of the 18-yard box and halfway line. It produces something different!

World Sports Photography Awards nominated image by Joe Toth. Martin Hinteregger of Eintracht Frankfurt is elbowed by Olivier Giroud of Chelsea.

Why do you think documenting sports through photography is so important?

Michael: Sports photography brings excitement and drama closer to the audience than any other medium. Great images of athletes like Muhammad Ali, Diego Maradona, or Ayrton Senna show in detail the efforts a human being can make to achieve greatness. And there are only a very few great sportsmen who reach the level of gods or legends. Sports photography documents a part of human history and existence on this planet. It is fascinating.

World Sports Photography Awards nominated image by Michael Zemanek. Jin Young Ko of South Korea gets the ball out of the bunker on the 17th green.

Joe: Documenting anything through photography is important. But for sports, it allows every photographer to capture an event differently. Television is fairly regimented. The cameras are guided by a director and follow a fairly regimented pattern. Photographers are able to capture those little moments no one else might see and it is up to the photographer to think for themselves and come up with a set of images that stand out. The thrill of being a sports photographer is trying to get that one image that sums up the entire event you are photographing.

Thanks to Michael and Joe for their thoughtful words on the sports photography industry and for their contributions to the craft. Interested in seeing more editorial sports imagery? Check out Shutterstock Editorial here. Click here to discover more about the World Sports Photography Awards.

