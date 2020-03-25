Share this: Facebook

Use these examples of sleek and modern home office setups to inspire your own creative space that’s perfect for working from home.

One of the best things you can do for yourself when working from home is setting up an office space that inspires you. Office setups will vary from person to person depending on your preferences. Some people might love the idea of the comfy couch, a welcome break from the usual office environment. Meanwhile others might take the time to build a sweet standing desk setup. When working from home, regardless of the office setup you have, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable, focused, and ready for the day ahead.

Typically, we see three different types of home office setups in the images we find on Shutterstock.

The couch master: This setup involves the comfiest couch or chair in your home, often with a lap desk or laptop on the coffee table. The ultimate comfort. The bedroom office: Whether space is limited or it’s your favorite room in your home (because sleep is sweet), we see a lot of images of office spaces set up in bedrooms. The official office: These work from home setups are for the pros. You’ve carved out a specific room in your home to be your home office, filled to the brim with the tools you need for a productive day.

Create a home office that inspires your working-from-home lifestyle. Image by Photographee.eu.

Regardless of what type of work-from-home office worker you are, we wanted to share some images of office spaces on that inspire us Get inspired by these images, and maybe take some design inspiration to implement in your own working from home setup. Here are six home office setups we love.

Home Office Setup: Find a window

A window is a great way to feel connected with nature even when you can’t physically be outside. If you have a space near a window where you can fit a desk, take advantage of the sunlight by adding some plants to the mix. We love this office setup. It’s clean and minimal, and offers some greenery for oxygen and a bright window to connect you to the outdoors.

Working from home near a window with plants for a fresh breath of air. Image by Africa Studio.

Home Office Setup: Get Inspired by Art and Culture

When you work from home, you may not be able to hear about the latest events and happenings around town that your colleagues typically discuss with you. To stay inspired, consider putting up some art from your favorite artists or fellow photographers to keep you motivated.

A motivational quote can also help keep you focused. In an article by Fast Company on why motivational quotes inspire us, communications leader Scott Sobel says:

“Humans are aspirational. We want to look up to role models and leaders and follow what they ask. Leaders and their words—inspirational quotes—affect us on a primal level.”

A little motivational quote goes a long way in an office. Image by Photographee.eu.

Home Office Setup: Add a touch of color

A little bit of color can go a long way to keep you motivated and inspired at work. Color psychology has been proven to influence our mood, so why not dust off those paint cans in the garage and add a little color to your at-home office space? We love this bright splash of yellow, a color proven to provide warmth and energy to interior spaces. Pick your favorite color and go to town!

Mellow yellow. Energetic yellow. Whatever yellow inspires you. Image by BONNINSTUDIO.

Home Office Setup: Find a forgotten corner

Have a dead space in your home where things seem to just pile in corners for you to deal with another day? Consider reevaluating that space, and consider the possibilities of making an office space for your work from home setup. Sometimes it’s as simple as walking around your home and finding a little blank wall or a corner with a side table that really doesn’t need to be there. You may have the perfect office space hidden in plain sight, just waiting for your creative ideas.

The perfect alcove for working from home effectively. Image by Photographee.eu.

Home Office Setup: Get creative with DIY

Now is the perfect time to get Do-It-Yourself projects going! Why not try building some things for your home office setup? We love this creative use of a pallet for an organization tool.

Other DIY projects that are perfect for home office spaces include building standing desks with plywood or building a laptop raiser with leftover scraps or books. Explore your garage or storage space for tools and materials that you can use to build the perfect office space at home.

Pallets have endless possibilities for use for at home office spaces. Image by GIROMIN STUDIO.

Home Office Setups: Keep it simple

When you’re working from home, your office setup doesn’t need to be complicated. Sometimes it’s as simple as finding a fake plant around your house, adding a candle and your favorite notebook to create a space that feels like work. All in all, the most important thing for your office space is to create an area where you feel focused, comfortable, and ready to work.

Keep your home office setup clean, minimal, and ready for work. Image by Foxy Burrow.

Top image by Photographee.eu.

