The free plugin will give users access to 350+ million assets and automatically suggest relevant visuals in real time.

WordPress powers more than 38 percent of all websites, including some of the largest enterprise sites in the world. With the launch of our new plugin, Shutterstock’s advanced search capabilities and content will be available within WordPress so you can accelerate your publishing workflow.

“Shutterstock’s new integration with WordPress is a glimpse into our future,” said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. “It’s a great example of how we are leveraging our computer vision technology and API to quickly suggest relevant content to our users. Through this partnership, our goal is to accelerate workflows and empower brands to inspire their audiences with engaging and compelling visual stories.”

The free WordPress plugin, now available in 21 different languages, allows Premier clients to access previously licensed content and over 350 million images and editorial photos directly within WordPress. Here are some features you can expect from our plugin.

Search, preview, and license across 350 million images

Once you’ve downloaded the Shutterstock plugin and connected it to your Shutterstock account, WordPress users will be able to see a Shutterstock tab when they enter the media selection and upload screen.

From here, you can conduct detailed searches across the entire Shutterstock image library for instant access to the freshest creative images and new editorial photos as they happen. Plus, the plugin provides a license history that allows users to download any content that has been previously licensed.

Once you’ve found an image that you like, you’ll have the option to insert a preview or license with a single click. Different users may have different permissions so some users may only have access to preview while others will be able to license. To learn more about managing user permissions, click here.

Get Smart Image Recommendations based on your post

Our WordPress plugin also provides Smart Image Recommendations that uses the text in your post to suggest relevant images.

If you like an image presented in the Smart Image Recommendation carousel, you can click on it to insert it into your post directly. Alternatively, you have the option to explore other images in the Shutterstock library or upload an image from your local files or WordPress Media Library.

This feature helps you accelerate your publishing process by reducing the number of steps it takes to find the perfect image for your post. Instead of actively searching for the right images, Smart Image Recommendations is able to bring relevant images to you.

Manage user permissions for Shutterstock within WordPress

WordPress provides six default roles — Super Admin, Administrator, Editor, Author, Contributor, and Subscriber. In addition, you can create custom roles in case you have specific needs that fall outside of the capabilities associated with the default roles.

Each role has different levels of permissions that define who within your organization is able to publish posts, delete pages, edit posts, and more. The Shutterstock plugin respects the roles and their associated permissions in your WordPress instance. For example, you can restrict image licensing only to Editors while Authors can insert previews.

Defining user permissions can be done simply within your WordPress Administration Screens.

Simple and fast download

Your WordPress admin can download the Shutterstock WordPress plugin here. Then all that’s needed is to enter your Shutterstock account credentials to activate the plugin for all users that work in WordPress or WordPress VIP. Once the plugin is activated, search, preview, and licensing will follow the restrictions you may choose to assign to different roles.

Announcing Shutterstock as a WordPress VIP Featured Technology Partner

In addition to the launch of our new plugin, we are also excited to announce that Shutterstock is now a WordPress VIP Featured Technology Partner.

“We’re excited to welcome Shutterstock to the growing ecosystem of enterprise integrations available to WordPress VIP customers,” said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. “Content is the heart of modern digital experiences, and our partners are key players providing marketers and publishers with powerful storytelling tools.”

With enterprise expertise, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise customers include Capgemini, Facebook, and News Corp.

Get started now by requesting full access to the WordPress plugin: http://www.shutterstock.com/design/plugins-wordpress

