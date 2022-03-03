The Women’s Rights Movement: Take a Walk Through History

Asia Ewart is a New York City-based journalist covering all things lifestyle, culture and general news. Her work as a reporter and editor has appeared in Refinery29, Bustle, Gothamist, and the New York Daily News, among other publications.

Revisit key moments in the fight for equal rights, including images from the suffrage movement, Roe v. Wade, and beyond.

Women’s History Month gives us an opportunity to reflect on the fight for women’s rights. In honor of this annual observation, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the Women’s Rights Movement, while keeping in mind: There is surely more to come.

The Women’s Suffrage Movement (1848-1920)

It’s a common belief that the women’s rights movement began with the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848, the first American women’s rights convention, which kicked off the women’s suffrage movement.

That’s not quite true: Nine years prior, Mississippi became the first state in the U.S. to allow women the right to own property with their husband’s permission—a landmark, if limited, moment in women’s rights history.

But, the suffrage movement was the earliest and most significant turning point in the fight for women’s equality.

The women of the suffragist movement, no longer accepting their fate as subservient, were loud and steadfast. Leaders such as Susan B. Anthony and Ida B. Wells emerged over the years as icons.

Unfortunately, what should’ve been a collective fight was divided by race, with Black women having to create their own voting rights groups because white suffragists refused to integrate.

The National Woman Suffrage Association, the American Woman Suffrage Association, and the Black-led National League of Colored Women, among others, took to the streets of their cities and wrote letters to Congress.

In the decades after the suffrage movement began, women who sought the right to vote stepped up their protesting, moving from city-wide demonstrations straight to the White House lawn in 1917.

The mass arrest of dozens of women showed government officials, especially President Woodrow Wilson, that women were serious about getting the rights they deserved.

It was only after the onset of World War I, when American women volunteered to medically assist soldiers overseas and work the jobs of men deployed to Europe, that Wilson finally agreed to pass the 19th amendment in 1920.

Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I A Woman?” Speech (1851)

Women’s rights activist and abolitionist Sojourner Truth attended the Ohio Women’s Convention at Akron in 1851 and delivered her famous “Ain’t I A Woman?” speech. Truth made the speech up on the spot, arguing that women deserved the right to vote because of how hard they worked in their roles as wives, mothers, and caretakers. The titular question was inspired by the phrase “Am I not a woman and a sister?,” which itself was a feminization of the phrase “Am I not a man and a brother?,” which was used by British male abolitionists, according to the 1994 biography, Glorying in Tribulation: The Life Work of Sojourner Truth. Image via Everett Collection.

The Civil Rights Movement (1954-1968)

Coretta Scott King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks at a peace rally at the Washington Monument. Image via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock.

Black men and women attend a Civil Rights march to demand equal rights, integrated schools, decent housing, and an end to prejudice in Washington, DC, on August 28, 1963. Image via Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock.

Singers at the New Haven bus terminal, just before their departure for Washington, D.C., where they would take part in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963). Image via Bob Child/AP/Shutterstock.

A young woman attends the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Image via Everett/Shutterstock.

If the Civil Rights Movement in America was told through photos alone, you might think women played a small part in it, with activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X taking center stage. But, in fact, women were very much on the ground, attending marches and protests, spreading awareness on college campuses, and using their voices to demand an end to racial segregation, prejudice, and discrimination against African-Americans—an integral part of the women’s rights movement.

Coretta Scott King, Dr. King’s wife, gave speeches alongside her husband in the thick of the movement.

Women young and old attended the famed March on Washington, participated in the Freedom Rides to protest segregated bus stations, and marched in local demonstrations with signs and placards.

Eventually, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed employment discrimination “based on race, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) or religion.”

The Equal Pay Act of 1963

The Equal Pay Act of 1963, signed by President John F. Kennedy, made it illegal for employers to pay women less than their male coworkers due to their sex.

Still, today, white women earn 82 cents to every dollar a white man earns, and women of color make even less by comparison.

Gloria Steinem’s Ms. Magazine (1971)

Image via AP/Shutterstock. Gloria Steinem is one of the most prominent figures of Second Wave Feminism, which pushed the women’s rights movement beyond voting and property rights, to address reproduction rights and the social expectations of women, among other things. By the time Steinem founded Ms. Magazine, the first mass-market feminist magazine, she was a household name. Although the magazine was a champion of the movement, it was not without its major flaws, namely that it gave voice to mostly white feminist POVs and sidelined Black writers and thinkers.

Of course, Steinem’s legacy goes well beyond Ms. She joined forces with Dorothy Pitman Hughes, with whom she lectured on the Women’s Liberation movement in the early seventies. She sat beside Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug, Members of the National Women’s Political Caucus, to demand that women comprise half of the delegates to the 1972 presidential conventions.

If there was a conversation to be had about women’s rights, Steinem was there.

Title IX (1972)

The passage of Title IX meant that federally funded schools could not discriminate against students or employees based on sex, including in athletics.

It states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

This changed the game for women’s athletics.

Roe v. Wade (1973)

Norma McCorvey, also known as “Jane Roe,” (L) and her attorney Gloria Allred (R) hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC (1973). Image via J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock.

This landmark decision by the Supreme Court in 1973 ruled that outlawing abortion was unconstitutional. The “Roe” in Roe v. Wade was “Jane Roe,” an alias for Texas resident Norma McCorvey.

She successfully sued Henry Wade, the Dallas County District Attorney, arguing that state laws against abortion violated her personal privacy, protected by the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth, and Fourteenth Amendments.

Since then, a woman’s right to choose has consistently been under attack. In 2021, Texas banned all abortions after six weeks, except in the case of a fatal health issue. And, earlier this year, Florida signed a bill to ban abortions after fifteen weeks. Despite living in the 21st century, a woman’s body and what she does with it is a hot-button political issue.

The 2017 Women’s March

Participants at the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, DC. (L) and the Women’s March in Minnesota (R). Images via Joanna Will and Ken Wolter.

One day after the inauguration of former President Donald Trump in 2017, women across the U.S. protested against his administration in major cities like Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Wearing pink crocheted “p-ssy” hats—a reference to a 2005 clip in which Trump was heard saying that his status allows him to “grab [women] by the p-ssy”—crowds of mostly women and girls armed with protest signs marched in what became the largest single-day protest in American history.

Final Thoughts

The fight for equal rights between women and men is far from over, even with the strides made through the decades. But, taking inspiration from the protests and rallies of the past, and using modern tools like social media, women throughout the world are able to share their support for one another as they seek equality.

Leaders like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; activists Tarana Burke, Malala Yousafzai, and Angela Davis; and human rights advocate Michelle Bachelet are just a few of the women striving for a better world for their peers today—and it’s the continued work behind the scenes and in the streets that will get us to where we want to be.

Cover image via Everett/Shutterstock, Sandra_M, New Africa, and lisima.