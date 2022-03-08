Breaking the Bias: Why We Need More Women in Artificial Intelligence

Shutterstock is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models and music.

Technology is consumed by everyone, but it’s often designed by a limited group of people. Here’s why that needs to change.

Shutterstock has partnered with Women in AI (WAI) to better feature women and girls working in computer science, data, and AI. This piece was written by three stakeholders in that collaboration:

Aalya Dhawan, Editorial lead, Women in AI

Rachna Dhall-Haasnoot, Creative Director, Women in AI

Alessandra Sala, Director of AI and Data Science, Shutterstock, and Global President, Women in AI

Technology today is a natural extension of ourselves. It supports us with the most mundane and trivial tasks, like finding out the weather, to more sophisticated interactions, like banking and driving. In a world where our lives and decisions are intrinsically conditioned by the outcomes of modern technologies, the need to guarantee that these systems create equitable outcomes for everyone becomes a fundamental human rights issue.

And yet, while technology is consumed by everyone, it’s often designed with limited perspectives. Technical teams most often lack diversity, and the datasets used to build intelligent systems, in particular, have been found to be full of bias and misrepresentation.

The Gender Gap Has Roots in Perceived Bias

Researchers have studied over 180 cognitive biases that influence human critical thinking, the interpretation of facts and information, and the resulting perceived realities.

Today, it’s apparent that women are not deemed as fit as men for roles in technology, advanced science, innovation, and leadership. These cultural biases are easily measurable. For instance, the latest 2021 Gender Gap Report from the World Economic Forum reports that the gender gap is the highest in sectors that require disruptive technical skills.

According to this report, women make up a mere 14% of the workforce within Cloud Computing; 20% in Engineering; and 32% in Data and AI. What’s more, these figures have only improved by a margin of 0.2 percentage points in Cloud Computing and a margin of 0.1 percentage points in Data since February 2018.

Overall, the same report says, “on its current trajectory, it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide.”

The Growing Need to Represent Women in STEM and AI

The results of AI systems can only be as good as the input data, and if data doesn’t capture the contributions of women in STEM, politics, medicine, and all other fields where women tend to be ignored, we jeopardize the creation of a fair AI system that sets the blueprint for future generations.

Unfortunately, the stories of many of the women pioneers who have paved the way in science, technology, arts, and culture have been watered down, overshadowed, trivialized, or simply dismissed and undocumented.

Today’s AI systems are powerful, but they lack knowledge of the role of women and non-Western cultures across human history.

To widen the diversity in our cognitive pool, AI ethics advocate/researcher Susanna Raj says we need to include the diversity factor in all stages—from the conceptualization of ideas to the collection of data, the modeling, the development of socially-beneficial use cases, and the humane deployment of AI.

“AI trained on datasets that have erased the contributions of women and minorities cannot magically see and value what is not there. To train our AI systems to be effective gatekeepers of cultural context, we must train the next generation of humans to see with an ethical lens, to spot and call out the biases. “ Susanna Raj, Cognitive science, HCI & AI ethics researcher, IVOW Advisor

An Emerging Shift in Mindset

In the creative world, concrete biases and stereotypes derail the vision of an ethical AI ecosystem. Consequently, thousands of images and women’s stories are incorrectly archived in public records stored online.

As a first step, we need internet archives to be cleaned and refined so they’re accurate and reflective of the contributions women have made throughout history.

“Photos assist us in imagining, dreaming, comprehending, and learning,” Elizabeth M. Adams, Women in AI Chief Culture and Ethics, tells Shutterstock. “Our individual lives, as diverse as they are, and the characteristics that distinguish us should be mirrored in the images we view.”

Image via AJP.

“Everyone deserves to perceive themselves in a favorable and accurate way,” she continues. “Photos have the ability to shape stories. It’s past time for more positivity to be amplified. Diverse photographs can aid with this.”

As algorithms create shorthands for images around age, ethnicity, race, gender, or other factors, through search and indexing, they’re informing our shared understanding of the visual world.

Without representation, that understanding can become distorted. But, with the right representation, technology can give us a real chance to shape a true picture of the world for a flourishing future.

Leading the Way

Since 2018, IVOW—an organization “focused on the preservation of culture and history through artificial intelligence,”—has delivered on the promise of cultural intelligence in AI through storytelling, with the help of over 2,000 investors, corporate and civic tech leaders, policymakers, AI experts, testers, QA leaders, anthropologists, and storytellers.

IVOW recently launched Sina Storyteller—an interactive voice experience-in-the-making—to share the inspirational stories of women from all walks of life. Sina’s stories serve as an early cultural engine on the contribution of women throughout history that will grow and become more inclusive with every entry.

Since 2020, the crowdsourcing company Topcoder has been an IVOW partner on several initiatives, including IVOW’s Women in History Data Ideation challenge and now the Women in AI Awards North America, where Sina will be the official storyteller.

“Orchestrated efforts for shaping the societal and cultural impacts of our AI systems have been long overdue,” AI expert Nasrin Mostafazadeh tells Women in AI. “IVOW’s mission to bring cultural awareness to AI through the power of storytelling will be leading the way in such efforts.”

“Imagine a day when young girls interacting with various smart devices can interactively learn engaging stories about pioneering female scientists and leaders, instead of fairytale princesses.”

Shutterstock with Women in AI

Shutterstock is partnering with Women in AI to feature women and girls working in computer science, data, and AI. By collaborating, we can help to make a change in how we think about women in tech careers.

The idea is to actively work with artists to source more diverse content. We’ll launch a content sourcing competition inviting our existing contributors and new contributors to submit content that showcases women from different races, ethnicities, abilities, gender identities, sexual orientations, body types, ages, and other demographics to contribute to our collection.

All content contributed to this collection will be entered into a drawing with ten random winners selected to receive $100 each.

Image via BadBrother.

Shutterstock uses content, creativity, innovation, and data to push boundaries and be the change from the marginalized voice to a maturing mass audience. A strategic partnership with WAI emulates the essence behind our vision for an evolved AI system of the future, without the sign of prejudice.

We foster an inclusive community that recognizes the importance of diversity and the need for recognition for more women pioneers.

Image via GoodStudio.

Cover image via GoodStudio.