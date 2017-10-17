Share this: Facebook

Wix and Shutterstock launched a new integration to arm businesses with high-quality content to launch beautiful websites faster. Learn more about our partnership.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published in October, 2017 and has been updated for freshness, accuracy, and comprehensiveness.

A business’s online presence is an essential component of its entire brand identity. Every type of business, from major corporations and big companies to small businesses and individual freelancers, are using their websites as a brand hub to offer necessary customer-facing content.

Modern consumers have come to expect an engaging and informative user experience on these websites, and one of the best ways to achieve this is through powerful imagery.

That’s why Shutterstock is expanding its partnership with Wix to empower businesses to tell their story and create beautiful websites as part of their digital presence.

Now, businesses can easily incorporate powerful royalty-free images and videos available within Wix’s Website Builder and suite of marketing tools including Photo Studio, Video Maker, and Social Posts.

Learn more about what Wix users can expect from this new partnership.

Over 300 million images and video clips available

Image by Dmi T

The Shutterstock collection of over 300 million images offers authentic, high-quality images and video clips perfect for a range of verticals and brands.

Wix users can also access over 1 million new images and videos uploaded to our libraries every week to stand out from the crowd with fresh visual content.

To help you find the right royalty-free content across a large library, Wix also implemented search filters in addition to keyword-based search. This allows you to easily drill down your search and discover the perfect content for your website, video, or social post.

Accelerate your time to launch with a simple workflow

Image by oneinchpunch

With a native integration across the Wix online marketing suite, users can skip the time-consuming steps of leaving their workflow to find, download, and license royalty-free content on a separate website.

Instead, when you’re ready to add images or videos to your website, landing page, or social posts you can simply click on add image and then click on “Shutterstock” to search across millions of ready-to-use images.

By streamlining content access, users can quickly create a range of marketing collateral with the perfect creative content at their fingertips.

Expanded integration available in Website Editor, Video Maker, Photo Studio, and Social Posts

Image by Zamurovic Photography

Online marketing is no longer an option but a necessity for businesses of all sizes. To support marketers in launching beautiful campaigns across multiple platforms, Wix expanded its Shutterstock integration across its suite of marketing products.

In addition to the Wix Website Editor, users can also access Shutterstock content to create videos and video or image-based social posts. Moreover, users can quickly personalize Shutterstock images within Photo Studio to fit their unique branding requirements and campaign needs.

Bonus: join us for a free workshop on website design

Shutterstock and Wix have been working together since 2014 to make impressive imagery accessible to web designers all over the world. This updated partnership makes it even easier to find the right images for your web presence.