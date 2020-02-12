Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In a digital world, more and more of us are seeking offline experiences to bring balance to our hectic lives — amplifying the call of the wild.

Outdoor adventure has been growing rapidly in popularity, as both a hobby and a visual subject for creatives. Millennial and Gen X consumers are looking to nature for inspiration, documenting their experiences online — especially on social media — more than ever before.

In fact, this rising interest is responsible for the “Wild Life” phenomenon, one of the trends we identified in our Creative Trends Report. Outdoor and adventure photography, along with nature-based designs, allow brands and industries to tell stories that capture humans’ curiosity about nature, with an emphasis on emotional connection and authentic exploration of the world. Searches for “Hiking” on Shutterstock are up 553% compared to 2019, with searches for “Backpack and Boots” and “Camping” close behind, at over 300%.

We’re predicting that this trend will continue to influence our illustrators, photographers, and videographers to create adventure-driven content for global customers.

Outdoor and adventure photography is on the rise. Image by GoodStudio.

The Rise of “Realness” in Outdoor Adventure Content

Visual communication is changing every day, and now more than ever, brands and industries are looking for content that immerses their audience in realness. On social media channels such as Instagram, there has been a prevalence of outdoor adventure content from the very beginning. Photographers and influencers flock to well-known destinations to capture the “perfect Instagram photo.”

We’ve all seen it — a beautiful photograph of a woman in a floppy hat, looking out on an epic vista in profound wonder. But quickly, consumers got tired of seeing the same staged photograph over and over, and brands have taken note. In its place, we’re seeing a new visual style emerge around outdoor content: realness. This new trend in authenticity seeks to capture not only the real side of nature — think storms, overgrowth, and overcast skies — but also the real side of our experiences in nature.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7cKo5aoaef/

The visual content that’s growing in demand will feature an intimate and honest portrayal of the reality that surrounds every day. There’s a rise in documentary-style storytelling, and this is prevalent in the emerging Wild Life trend. Imperfections are celebrated, as they capture true and beautiful moments in nature. From the exciting journey of a first camping trip as a family to the scrapes, bumps, and bruises of trekking — it’s these moments, made possible by nature, that inspire the Wild Life trend.

Visual content is leaning more toward capturing the realness of a situation. Image by Rawpixel.com.

Human Impact on Wild Places

Another side of the Wild Life trend is the public discussion on environmentalism and sustainability. This started with campaigns such as “Leave No Trace,” which encourages consumers and outdoor evangelists to enjoy the outdoors responsibly, leaving minimal impact on these sacred, natural places. As outdoor and nature tourism grows in popularity (the US National Parks have grown in attendance by sixteen percent in the last decade), so does the potential for destruction. Just look at the micro-disaster that unleashed itself on Lake Elsinore, CA, where thousands of tourists (including eager Instagrammers) flocked to see the poppy super bloom, only to trample the flowers and overrun the small town.

On that note, brands will be seeking imagery that showcases responsible outdoor adventure. And yes, that means you shouldn’t put your tent — or your gear — on a bed of wildflowers.

When showcasing outdoor images, make sure they are eco-conscious. Image by everst.

This same principle applies to plastic pollution, a growing problem in our natural landscape. National Geographic states that it takes an average of 450 years for a plastic bottle to completely degrade. And, there are one million plastic bottles sold every single minute, globally. When creating and sharing imagery showcasing outdoor adventure, consider the props and subject matter as an opportunity to combat these issues. If you’re showing an image of a couple on a hike, make sure they’re carrying a reusable bottle and not a single-use one.

Depicting Outdoor Adventure in Brand Imagery

Companies like Patagonia and Columbia have been encouraging their consumers to get outside for generations. Patagonia’s mission statement is as follows: Build the best product, cause no unnecessary harm, use business to inspire, and implement solutions to the environmental crisis.

Now more than ever, new start-ups and small businesses are employing similar messaging and core business strategies. This rise of corporate environmental consciousness means that contributors need to start creating imagery that depicts an appreciation for nature, now more than ever before.

A rise in eco-consciousness encourages contributors to depict an appreciation for nature. Image by Maria Savenko.

For example, take tentree’s tree-planting mission. For every item sold, the company plants ten trees. You can even register your tree code to see where they will be planted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4nO_Fhp6o4/

Or, here’s a design for Mountain Valley Spring Water that celebrates the iconic and historical American brand, with an ode to the natural wonders of the great outdoors.

Outdoor adventure-focused illustrations and designs are also having a moment, using camp-inspired cues such as tents, campfires, and forests in marketing designs and campaigns. An example is Canadian company Camp Brand Goods and their camp-perfect teepee logo.

Bold Colors and Dramatic Tones for Wilderness Imagery

Photographers are often in search of the raw, moody side of nature. Image by canadastock.

Imagery depicted in the Wild Life Creative Trend outlines bold colors and dramatic tones. Brands aren’t just searching for images of that perfect sunset or that blue-sky day. As a visual trend, the colors and tones should emphasize emotional rawness. Imagery featuring deep blues, evergreen, and bold contrasts will be popular with this trend. Favor stormy seas, fog-covered rainforests, and mythical paths over perfect, blue lagoons. Customers will be searching for images that showcase the moodier side of outdoor adventure.

Emotional rawness incorporates bold colors and dramatic tones. Image by canadastock.

Wild Life: 2020’s Rising Trend for Creatives

Exploring nature first hand inspires all mediums of creativity. Image by Michael Hinkle.

Selected as a rising trend based on Shutterstock’s search data, Wild Life captures the need to go offline and start exploring. The incredible thing about this trend is that it’s truly global, allowing every creative — photographers, illustrators, and videographers alike — to get outside and get inspired by nature. When you have the opportunity to tell stories of truly natural places, consider including Wild Life in your next creative plan. Check out the Wild Life image, video, and Offset collections to get inspired for your next project.

Click here for the full list of Creative Trends for 2020.

Cover image via Phonix_a Pk.sarote.

Get inspired by our other Creative Trends for 2020: