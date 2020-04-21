Share this: Facebook

Authenticity is paramount for taking images that represent a generation. Take a look at who makes up Generation Z and what matters to them.

There’s rarely a place in popular culture you can turn to today where Generation Z isn’t leading the conversation. Music, fashion, social media, and shows on streaming platforms including Netflix and Hulu are slowly catering more and more to this post-Millennial generation. Generation Z starts between 1997 and 2012, and they are the new consumer generation to know (and market visuals to).

And why shouldn’t they be? The image invoked by the very term “Gen Z,” as individuals in that age group are called, is quickly becoming the image of both the present day and the future: stylish, politically liberal, sexually fluid, and just plain cool.

Gen Z—the cool kids of today. Image by Dean Drobot.

As members of Generation Z have entered adolescence and young adulthood, they’ve taken to social media platforms like Instagram and now TikTok to vocalize their feelings on the major discussions of their lifetime, from climate change to gender identity. They’re also not afraid to have fun, participating in popular dance challenges, taking a walk on the wild side with their appearances, and preaching acceptance for people of all backgrounds.

So, how can photographers today successfully visually capture Gen Z in photos? For the generation cementing itself as what the future looks like, here’s a look at how the eyes behind the lens can accurately portray the next generation.

Gen Z is the most sexually fluid and politically liberal generation thus far. Image by Manuel Ruiz Alba / Addictive Creative.

Who is Generation Z?

Born between 1997 and 2012, the oldest members of Gen Z will be turning 23 this year, and the youngest will be turning eight. Members of Gen Z in 2020 are still experiencing their formal years—going through elementary school, high school, college, and all of the prime emotional development that comes with those time milestones.

Generation Z members are born between 1997 and 2012. Image by Norb_KM.

Contrary to popular belief, since word has become synonymous with young people, teenagers and young adults today do not fall under the category of “millennial.” Actual millennials were born between 1981 and 1996. The youngest in their age range will turn 24 this year and the oldest are coming up on 39. Millennials are no longer teens and young adults; that title belongs to Generation Z.

What issues do Generation Z value?

From organizing worldwide protests, like March for Our Lives for gun control and Fridays for Future for climate change, to being repeatedly vocal on the importance of voting in elections, teenage and young adult members of Gen Z value certain issues and make sure the world knows their importance, too. Being directly behind millennials in age, both age groups consider many of the same issues important, according to studies done by the Pew Research Center.

Gen Z is a considerably more racially diverse age group. 48% identify as non-white, and their beliefs reflect that more worldly, progressive view. A majority of those in the age group believe discussions on same-sex relationships, the fair and equal treatment of minorities, and diversity as a regular occurrence in everyday society is a good thing.

Less members of Gen Z identify as straight and cisgender. Image by Wavebreak Media.

Gen Z also values the importance of gender identity and sexuality. One-third of Gen Zers today have a regular relationship with someone who uses a gender-neutral pronoun like “they,” and fewer and fewer would consider themselves strictly heterosexual; only 66% as of 2017.

What trends represent Gen Z?

Gen Zers are an age group keen on going viral, as well as being vocal about world issues. Image by ReelDeelHD.

If internet culture has taught us anything, it’s that Gen Zers are brimming with creativity. Social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and the like have become a world stage for Gen Z because of how they incorporate it into their daily lives. On the other end of the interest spectrum, Gen Zers are vocal about their beliefs and frequently vocalize those passions, as seen with larger societal discussions like gun control and immigration.

Gen Z Trend: Second-hand fashion and sustainability

The fashion industry has had to rethink their entire development and sales model thanks to Gen Z’s penchant for second hand clothing and sustainability. Affordability also ranks high in terms of what Gen Z shoppers are looking for.

This results in businesses like Depop becoming the go-to place to buy clothing. The buy and sell app offers clothing and accessories, featuring brand names Gen Zers are looking for, at a discounted price. Depop offers customers a way to obtain the look they want at a fraction of the market price and give a second life to clothing instead of continuously buying new items created by fast fashion, which contributes largely to the Earth’s waste problem.

Gen Zers value sustainability in the fashion world for a larger reason. Image by Jelena Jovanovic.

Gen Z Trend: Gender identity and sexuality

Gen Zers recognize that gender and sexuality is a spectrum and we live in a society more accepting of same-sex relationships. Acceptance of persons on that spectrum and with a same-sex partner (or partners) is normal for members of this generation; they are their classmates, coworkers, and favorite influencers.

Gender is a spectrum. Gen Zers recognize that. Image by Iryna Imago.

Gen Z Trend: TikTok

Born from the ashes that was the six-second video platform Vine (RIP), TikTok has blown up thanks to the myriad of Gen Zers creating and popularizing dance challenges like the Renegade and the Savage challenge, getting songs like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” to climb up the Billboard charts, and lip dubbing lines from movies.

The app has made it easy for many users to go viral. Pair that with the sheer fun that comes out of creating videos and sharing them with friends and you have Gen Z users shaping what we see in mainstream popular culture.

Viral dance challenges choreographed by creative Gen Zers are born out of apps like TikTok. Image by Wavebreak Media.

Gen Z Trend: Activism

Gen Zers have led the charge on protesting in recent years. Youth activists like Greta Thunberg and Emma Gonzalez have become the face of the next generation. This generation of young people shows their hunger for change in the form of in-person protests and online awareness. Teenagers and young adults are in tune to the issues that matter most to them, and activism is giving them a chance to not only be heard but to encourage their peers.

Gen Zers are leading the charge for change. Image by GoodStudio.

Visually Representing Generation Z in Images

For a generation leaning heavily into fashion, creativity, gender nonconformity, mixed-race identity, technology, and same-sex relationships, images of Gen Zers must reflect that. Members of Gen Z are the very definitions of individuality, so photos showcasing them will be just that.

Depicting images of Gen Z accurately is important. Image by WaveBreak Media.

Same-sex and nontraditional relationships

Because fewer members of Gen Z identify as straight and adhere to traditional relationship structures, a standard photo of a Gen Z couple would include two men or two women (any of whom could be transgender), relationships involving one or more non-binary persons, or a polyamorous partnership.

Creating spaces with zero tolerance for hate. Image by Beatriz Vera.

Transgender, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming persons

While there is no single way a transgender, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming person looks, having a photo subject identify as such is a step in the right direction for representation.

Support gender fluidity. Image by annie r.

Mixed-race ethnicity

More members of Gen Z are identifying as non-white, resulting in fewer strictly white-identifying persons being the subject of photos.

Photo subjects of Gen Zers today would include more minority and mixed-race subjects. Image by Wavebreak Media.

Fashion-forward, from style trends to bold hair colors to makeup

Gen Zers showcase their individuality through fashion trends including streetwear and vintage pieces, statement-making hair colors, and unique makeup trends including variations on the cat eye and bold eyeshadow colors.

Showcase individuality through style. Image by Beatriz Vera.

Use of Technology

Images of Gen Zers utilizing technology would be on the nose for their generation, as popular apps for entertainment, ways to communicate, and ways to get from point A to point B exist on mobile devices.

Use of technology is at an all-time high. Image by SeventyFour.

With Gen Z slowly taking the reins of the future of mainstream culture, from political beliefs to entertainment, having photos reflect that change is needed for stock photo companies. Their varied appearances and interests are paving the way for a new type of future. A future that boasts the importance of representation. Visuals shape what we perceive as normal on TV and online, and photos of the new normal are no different.

Top image by Insta_Photos.

