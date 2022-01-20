10 FREE Western-Chic Color Palettes

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Saddle up your trusty steed and head into the sunset with color schemes inspired by one of 2022’s biggest design trends.

Shutterstock’s 2022 Creative Trends report is in, and moseying in at number three on the list is “Way Out West,” a hat tip to cowboy culture, prairie fields, the Badlands, and more.

To celebrate, we’ve put together a roundup of Western-inspired palettes, including dusty colors, earth tones, and sunset hues. Check them out below, and don’t forget to right-click and save them to your computer or pin them to a Pinterest board.

Palette 1: Sunset Canyon

Hot and cool hues meet to create the perfect balancing act in this sunset-themed palette. As you set up camp for the night, gather ’round the fire and watch the last rays of sun disappear over dusky, desert hills.

Palette 2: Westworld

In this sci-fi-meets-Western scheme, vivid hues of orange and rust red team with deep, foreboding tones of aubergine purple and charcoal black.

This contemporary western palette offers a high-contrast scheme that would work for branding projects or social media posts.

Image via Roman3dArt.

Palette 3: High Noon

A dusty, clay-hued palette for weary pistol-slingers, this versatile scheme combines nature-inspired earth colors of bone, terracotta, rich brown, and stone gray.

The perfect background palette for summer-themed content, this sleepy scheme can be used to bring a natural feel to designs.

Image via vinishkomoyafishka.

Palette 4: Desert Pass

Hitch a ride across the hills with this apricot and teal palette. Soft and easy-going, yet also stylish and contemporary, this scheme would be a beautiful choice for interior design.

Images via M.C.A., LucasReb, and Machmarsky.

Palette 5: Turquoise Hacienda

Bring energy and vibrancy to your design projects with this chili-infused scheme. Turquoise and jade bring a much-needed cooling element to this fiery scheme.

Palette 6: Dust Bowl

As mesmerizing as a slow-moving herd of mustangs or a shimmering desert mirage, this whisper-soft, dusty scheme uses pastel tones to evoke the sun-bleached backdrop of western plains.

A subtle, cinematic scheme that would work across a variety of projects, including social posts and packaging design.

Images via fatir29, nimor72, and KM Sarver.

Image via dotshock.

Palette 7: Copper Cactus

Aged green copper provides the inspiration for this earthy palette, which explores materials commonly found on a Wild West ranch.

Burnt charcoal, putty clay, and fiery copper are given an eye-popping edge with a green copper accent.

Images via Elena, svfotoroom, and kelifamily.

Palette 8: Border Town

As we move towards the Mexican border, our color schemes start to shift to a much sunnier place, which this colorful palette explores.

Ochre yellow, cherry red, and lilac pink mimic the colorful house frontages of haciendas in the border towns, while olive green provides an earthy, grounding element.

Palette 9: Blue Jean

Blue and pink are the perfect partners in this modern take on Wild West style. Denim blue, cobalt blue, rose pink, and coral pink combine cool and warm, masculine and feminine, for a finely-tuned color balance.

Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, crystalfoto, and Delbars.

Image via Dimdok.

Palette 10: Prairie House

The Wild West isn’t all gun-slinging and desolate deserts. Once you’ve carved out your own piece of the wild frontier, you can settle into a slower pace of life.

This palette transports you to a springtime prairie, with meadow flowers, herds of bison, and a little clapboard ranch house.

Image via Stone36.

Cover image via Roman3dArt.