10 FREE Western-Chic Color Palettes

Shutterstock’s 2022 Creative Trends report is in, and moseying in at number three on the list is “Way Out West,” a hat tip to cowboy culture, prairie fields, the Badlands, and more.

To celebrate, we’ve put together a roundup of Western-inspired palettes, including dusty colors, earth tones, and sunset hues. Check them out below, and don’t forget to right-click and save them to your computer or pin them to a Pinterest board.

Palette 1: Sunset Canyon

Hot and cool hues meet to create the perfect balancing act in this sunset-themed palette. As you set up camp for the night, gather ’round the fire and watch the last rays of sun disappear over dusky, desert hills.   

Side by side panels of a silhouetted tree, a horse grazing in a field, and the horizon - all three at sunset
Images via David M. Schrader, Edwin Verin, and ziqaemir.
Silhouette of a cactus in the foreground and mountains in the background at sunset
Image via Ray Redstone.

Palette 2: Westworld

In this sci-fi-meets-Western scheme, vivid hues of orange and rust red team with deep, foreboding tones of aubergine purple and charcoal black.

This contemporary western palette offers a high-contrast scheme that would work for branding projects or social media posts.

Side by side panels of a dusty desert rock, a cowboy in black loading his gun, and rock formations in Arizona - all at sunrise
Images via Martin Gstoehl, Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB, and Bill45.
Silhouette of a cowboy with a raised weapon in his hand on a neon red background
Image via Roman3dArt.

Palette 3: High Noon

A dusty, clay-hued palette for weary pistol-slingers, this versatile scheme combines nature-inspired earth colors of bone, terracotta, rich brown, and stone gray.

The perfect background palette for summer-themed content, this sleepy scheme can be used to bring a natural feel to designs.

Side by side panels with gun-slingers holding their guns on each other, a clay-colored crack in the ground, and a simple stool against a clay-colored background
Images via ISSARET YATSOMBOON, Protasov AN, and Breslavtsev Oleg
Sea stones and twigs of dry grass on a paper background of beige sand color
Image via vinishkomoyafishka.

Palette 4: Desert Pass

Hitch a ride across the hills with this apricot and teal palette. Soft and easy-going, yet also stylish and contemporary, this scheme would be a beautiful choice for interior design

Side by side color panels beginning with a teal cactus, a view from the open road, and various colored rock formations
Images via M.C.A., LucasReb, and Machmarsky.
Closeup of a gecko against an apricot wall
Image via RB_Media.

Palette 5: Turquoise Hacienda 

Bring energy and vibrancy to your design projects with this chili-infused scheme. Turquoise and jade bring a much-needed cooling element to this fiery scheme. 

Side by side panels including a red chili pepper against a turquoise wall, ornamental various-colored gemstones, and a lake in the middle of a volcano with red and turquoise accents
Images via Maryia_K, Flik47, and Oleg Senkov.
Red door on turquoise stacco home
Image via Heather Lucia Snow.

Palette 6: Dust Bowl

As mesmerizing as a slow-moving herd of mustangs or a shimmering desert mirage, this whisper-soft, dusty scheme uses pastel tones to evoke the sun-bleached backdrop of western plains.

A subtle, cinematic scheme that would work across a variety of projects, including social posts and packaging design.  

Side by side panels of a herd of horses running across a plain, a desert canyon, and a petrified cactus against a blue sky
Images via fatir29, nimor72, and KM Sarver.
Portrait of beautiful wild horses with long manes in a meadow
Image via dotshock.

Palette 7: Copper Cactus

Aged green copper provides the inspiration for this earthy palette, which explores materials commonly found on a Wild West ranch.

Burnt charcoal, putty clay, and fiery copper are given an eye-popping edge with a green copper accent. 

Side by side panels of a rustic kitchen with a white wall and copper green door, green and copper abstract painting, and closeup of spines on a cactus
Images via Elena, svfotoroom, and kelifamily.
Closeup of a rustic green weathered copper sheet
Image via Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH.

Palette 8: Border Town

As we move towards the Mexican border, our color schemes start to shift to a much sunnier place, which this colorful palette explores.

Ochre yellow, cherry red, and lilac pink mimic the colorful house frontages of haciendas in the border towns, while olive green provides an earthy, grounding element.

Three panels - the first of a burnt orange doorway on a lilac background, the second a colorful top-down view of Guanajuato, Mexico, and the last Mexican sombreros on a burnt orange wall
Images via gualtiero boffi, Chao Kusollerschariya, and Patryk Kosmider.
A mustard yellow church against a deep blue sky in Mexico
Image via Doctor_J.

Palette 9: Blue Jean

Blue and pink are the perfect partners in this modern take on Wild West style. Denim blue, cobalt blue, rose pink, and coral pink combine cool and warm, masculine and feminine, for a finely-tuned color balance. 

Side by side panels beginning with blue cactus on a pink background, rolled up blue denim jeans, and an ultra-violet desert landscape
Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, crystalfoto, and Delbars.
A large bird sits on a barbed-wire fence against a deep pink sunset
Image via Dimdok.

Palette 10: Prairie House

The Wild West isn’t all gun-slinging and desolate deserts. Once you’ve carved out your own piece of the wild frontier, you can settle into a slower pace of life.

This palette transports you to a springtime prairie, with meadow flowers, herds of bison, and a little clapboard ranch house. 

Three panels side by side beginning with a lone bison in a field, a field of wildflowers, and an abandoned white church against a stormy sky
Images via angie oxley, GinnyBrooks_22, and Scott Book.
An old rural house sits in a field with blue skies in the background
Image via Stone36.

Cover image via Roman3dArt.

