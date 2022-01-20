10 FREE Western-Chic Color Palettes

Saddle up your trusty steed and head into the sunset with color schemes inspired by one of 2022’s biggest design trends.
Shutterstock’s 2022 Creative Trends report is in, and moseying in at number three on the list is “Way Out West,” a hat tip to cowboy culture, prairie fields, the Badlands, and more.
To celebrate, we’ve put together a roundup of Western-inspired palettes, including dusty colors, earth tones, and sunset hues. Check them out below, and don’t forget to right-click and save them to your computer or pin them to a Pinterest board.
Palette 1: Sunset Canyon
Hot and cool hues meet to create the perfect balancing act in this sunset-themed palette. As you set up camp for the night, gather ’round the fire and watch the last rays of sun disappear over dusky, desert hills.
Palette 2: Westworld
In this sci-fi-meets-Western scheme, vivid hues of orange and rust red team with deep, foreboding tones of aubergine purple and charcoal black.
This contemporary western palette offers a high-contrast scheme that would work for branding projects or social media posts.
Palette 3: High Noon
A dusty, clay-hued palette for weary pistol-slingers, this versatile scheme combines nature-inspired earth colors of bone, terracotta, rich brown, and stone gray.
The perfect background palette for summer-themed content, this sleepy scheme can be used to bring a natural feel to designs.
Palette 4: Desert Pass
Hitch a ride across the hills with this apricot and teal palette. Soft and easy-going, yet also stylish and contemporary, this scheme would be a beautiful choice for interior design.
Palette 5: Turquoise Hacienda
Bring energy and vibrancy to your design projects with this chili-infused scheme. Turquoise and jade bring a much-needed cooling element to this fiery scheme.
Palette 6: Dust Bowl
As mesmerizing as a slow-moving herd of mustangs or a shimmering desert mirage, this whisper-soft, dusty scheme uses pastel tones to evoke the sun-bleached backdrop of western plains.
A subtle, cinematic scheme that would work across a variety of projects, including social posts and packaging design.
Palette 7: Copper Cactus
Aged green copper provides the inspiration for this earthy palette, which explores materials commonly found on a Wild West ranch.
Burnt charcoal, putty clay, and fiery copper are given an eye-popping edge with a green copper accent.
Palette 8: Border Town
As we move towards the Mexican border, our color schemes start to shift to a much sunnier place, which this colorful palette explores.
Ochre yellow, cherry red, and lilac pink mimic the colorful house frontages of haciendas in the border towns, while olive green provides an earthy, grounding element.
Palette 9: Blue Jean
Blue and pink are the perfect partners in this modern take on Wild West style. Denim blue, cobalt blue, rose pink, and coral pink combine cool and warm, masculine and feminine, for a finely-tuned color balance.
Palette 10: Prairie House
The Wild West isn’t all gun-slinging and desolate deserts. Once you’ve carved out your own piece of the wild frontier, you can settle into a slower pace of life.
This palette transports you to a springtime prairie, with meadow flowers, herds of bison, and a little clapboard ranch house.
Cover image via Roman3dArt.