Inspiration

Create a Western-Themed Ad Campaign with These Data-Backed Ideas

By on

Dusty landscapes. Big, blue skies. Saddle up and see what makes the Wild West clickable, according to artificial intelligence.

What makes the American West so alluring? Throughout our history as a country, and long before the United States was founded, the West’s natural beauty and resources attracted people to settle and explore. 

Over the past several decades, Hollywood has glamorized and romanticized the region, too. Classics like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and modern neo-Westerns like Breaking Bad have told their tales amid arid, rocky, and enigmatic landscapes.

But, the appeal of the American West isn’t just enduring—it’s soaring. According to Shutterstock’s 2022 Creative Trends report, Western-themed imagery is seeing a huge spike in popularity.

How can brands tap into this latest trend? Shutterstock.AI has studied billions of data points to determine how best to incorporate Western imagery into your upcoming campaigns.

Artificial intelligence has discovered: 

  • Which colors get more clicks—a brazen blue sky or the red clay beneath your boots?
  • Are there particular wild West settings that will boost your click-through rate (CTR)? 
  • What makes for clickable wildlife? Are buffalo or bull cattle getting more engagement?
Cowboy riding a horse looks out over a canyon at noon
Image via Stefano Borsa.

Let AI be your ace-in-the-hole. Here’s what’s clicking Way Out West

Consider an American West Palette

When we say Western creative is trending, it truly is, even down to its colors. Think: clear, blue skies and dusty, orange earth—palettes straight out of any number Georgia O’Keeffe paintings.

Specifically, several shades of turquoise (especially #40FFFF, #00FFFF, and #80C0C0) are among some of the most clickable colors today.

Bright, daytime sky blue (#00C0FF) and deep, nighttime azure blue (#004080) are also highly engaging today.

Light blue entryway to a house with a turquoise door and cactus on the right
Grand Prismatic Springs in Yellowstone National Park from a high angle view
Earth-toned house with blue door and window shudder accented by red chili peppers
Portrait of a beautiful elderly Navajo woman
Campfire in the foreground with cowboys silhouetted in the background at night
Cowboy on horseback wrangles horses at mid-day

They don’t call it “Big Sky Country” for nothin’. Images via JayPierstorff, Wisanu Boonrawd, sumikophoto, Katrina Brown, Arts Illustrated Studios, and Bob Pool.

Warmer shades, which also represent the West, can be found among today’s most clickable colors as well. Copper and burnt orange—specifically #C08040, #C04000, #808040 and #C08000—all rank in today’s top fifty most clickable colors.

Shades of the sunrise and sunset also make the cut. Grape (#804080), cayenne (#FF4040), and powder pink (#FFC0C0) are particularly popular with audiences. 

Beautiful wide-angle view of amazing sandstone formations
Closeup of blooming yellow flowers on a purple prickly pear cactus
Full moon over purple mountain landscape
Sunset over the Sonoran Desert with a cactus in the foreground and mountains in the background
Turquoise corbels and their long shadows on an orange stucco wall
American western town with cowboys on horses riding in the dust
View of the Grand Canyon

Sunrises and sunsets have also seen their CTR rise 85% since this time last year. Images via Bill45, Lori Bonati, Richter MachThunder, Brent Coulter, Vineyard Perspective, Philip Lange, and Kazuki Yamakawa.

Opt for Western Wear 

Fashion from “flyover country” is in, with Western wear showing up in today’s trend roundups since Lil Nas X brought cowboy cool to the mainstream in 2019.

In fact, cowboy boots have seen their CTR rise 77% since 2019, and cowboy hats have seen their CTR rise 9% since last year. Ropes and lassos have also risen in clickability, with a CTR boost of 71% since 2019.

Cowgirl riding a white horse in a green field
Woman sitting in old truck with her feet in cowboy boots resting on the door
Portrait of a Mexican ranchman
Silhouette of a cowboy at sunrise on a horse, lasso in hand
Old suitcases with cowboy boots in the foreground and cowboy hats stacked on top
Closeup of hippie girl cowboy boots walking in the desert
View of cowboy boots dancing on a dance floor

Boot scootin’ boogie your way to more clicks. Images via muroPhotographer, Aimee Junnila, FERNANDO MACIAS ROMO, Sascha Burkard, Peyker, Zolotarevs, and ThoseLittleWings.

It’s not all about cowboys, though. Other fashion items inspired by the American West are trending up. For example, turquoise has seen its clickability rise 66% over the last two years.

While turquoise can be found in the Middle East as well, the gemstone has held an important—and sometimes sacred—place in Native and Indigenous cultures of the American West.

Which is why it’s important to note that, while brands can certainly embrace the turquoise trend, they should be conscious to not appropriate from Native and Indigenous culture.

Beautiful elderly Navajo woman in Navajo nation reservation
Elderly cowboy wearing a black cowboy hat and red shirt
Collection of Native American turquoise jewelry on a colorful textile background
Portrait of a lovely expecting couple smiling at the camera
Elderly woman's hands wearing turquoise bracelets

Turquoise skies and turquoise jewelry are audience favorites today. Images via S-F, Grossinger, Reid Dalland, Mona Makela, and Jerry Sodorff Photography.

Patterned designs with Western motifs and horseshoes are also nice options, as patterns in general are trending up, with a 46% higher CTR than they had last year.

Illustration of a Mexican blanket with beige, light blue, and red colors
Ornamental paisley on a yellow background
Three patterns of illustrations decorated with desert-themed accents
Boho seamless pattern of bull skulls
Set of three isolated hand-drawn patterns with cowboy-themed illustrations
Illustration of wild horses surrounded by flowers and horseshoes

Horseshoes have seen their CTR rise 154% since 2019. Images via Eugenia Nikolova, Zapatosoldador, ihavexidea, Labetskiy Alexandr, Bibadash, and Anna Angel Princess.

Spot the Wildlife

Part of the allure of the wild West is its wildlife. Several species west of the Mississippi River are more clickable today than they have been over the last handful of years.

For example, buffalo are one of today’s most clickable animals. Their CTR has risen 222% over the last year. 

Closeup of a furry mammoth's face
Cowboy in a field rounding up buffalo
Closeup of a Longhorn bull staring at the camera
An American Bison in a field
Cowboys lassoing horses
Colorful illustration of a buffalo with mountains, forest, and night sky painted on his coat
Bull cattle aren’t as clickable as buffalo—but bulls are 7% more clickable than cows. Images via Benevolente82, Martin Castrogiovanni, Bob Pool, Warren Metcalf, sutlafk, and intueri.

Buzzards and hawks—predators that fly above the West’s deserts and prairies—are also super-engaging at the moment.

Plus, snakes and coyotes both are trending up, with the latter having risen 107% in clickability since last year.

Closeup of a turkey vulture
A buzzard flying down to a field
Howling coyote in the desert
Turkey vultures sitting on top of cactus in the desert
Closeup of a rattlesnake poised to strike
A sign in the desert that reads "Stay on Paths / Watch for Snakes"
They’re not quite cuddly, but they sure are clickable. Images via Colin Dewar, Bogdan Boev, JayPierstorff, Jan-Dirk Hansen, Harris Motion Photo, and MaryShutterstock.

Lose Yourself in Landscapes

Audiences love the scenery of the West and Southwest. Classic desert landscapes, such as the ones seen in iconic spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars, are 94% more clickable than they were a year ago.

Trains (another motif of Hollywood storytelling) are up 239% since last year too, along with campfires and horses (up 50% and 96%, respectively).

Desert canyon at sunset
Train tracks leading into a rock tunnel
Desert train on a sunny day
Desert canyon during the day
Two cowboys drinking coffee in front of a campfire
Dramatic sunrise as seen from a canyon
Woman in the desert dressed in a cowboy hat and colorful poncho
Bottle tree adorned with green bottles and a plastic horse
Navajo woman riding her horse through a canyon

Ain’t it a beaut? Buttes have seen their CTR climb 34% since 2020. Images via Bill45, Kevin Key, BCFC, Galyna Andrushko, APChanel, Dean Fikar, Raisa Nastukova, gabriel12, and Tom Tietz.

Western landscapes that are a bit rockier are also a hit. And, some of them—like Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone—offer an opportunity to incorporate a pop of green, one of this year’s ultra-clickable colors, into your campaign to boot.

What’s more? Mountains are up 36% since last year.

Rivers are also up 14% across that same time period. And, if you want to show off some cowboy accommodations, you’re in luck. Cabins have increased 61% in clickability, and barns are up 76%, all since this time last year. 

House and barn on a golden prairie with blue mountains and sky in the background
Log cabin with evergreens surrounding it and mountains in the background
Forest with a green river running through it with mountains in the background
Canyon with a blue river running through it
Wooden barn with mountains in the background

Make your great escape . . . way out west. Images via Lynn Yeh, Mumemories, Andy Konieczny, i viewfinder, and anthony heflin.

Now, giddyyup! You’ve got some ads to create.

Cover image via Bibadash.

