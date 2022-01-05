Share this: Facebook

There seems to be a holiday for just about everything. That’s why we chose our favorite, weird holidays to share with you.

Social media holidays can be fun (National Donut Day, anyone?). But some of them are a little, well, bizarre. Take a look at some of the weirdest faux holidays of the year—and, by all means, use our images to celebrate them. Because every day is “You Do You Day” at Shutterstock.

1. January 25: Opposite Day

Remember when you were a kid and you sarcastically expressed your distaste for something by saying that you liked it . . . “ON OPPOSITE DAY”? Well, it turns out Opposite Day is real. So is Santa Claus (on opposite day).

2. February 18: National Battery Day

Batteries are important. They power smoke detectors, cars, and the phone you’ll use to tweet about . . . batteries.

3. March 4: National Grammar Day

Me: Who is Grammar Day really for?

My 8th grade English Teacher: Whom.

4. March 4: National Day of Unplugging (First Friday of March)

Unplug—but don’t forget to Tweet about it first using the hashtag #NationalDayOfUnplugging.

5. March 15: National Napping Day

Also known as “Sunday.”

6. March 18: Awkward Moments Day

Why relive your most awkward moments before bed when you can relive them all day long?

7. April 16: National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Next you’re going to tell me I can write this list from the comfort of my own bed. Oh, wait . . .

8. April 17: Haiku Poetry Day

please do not make me

read terrible poetry

for an entire day

Image via simonidadj.

9. April 20: National Look-Alike Day

Ah, yes, a chance to convince yourself you look like _____ [insert name of gorgeous celebrity you only slightly resemble].

Image via Grey82.

10. May 21: National Memo Day

Note (memo?) to self: If you see someone celebrating this day, resist the urge to comment: “I didn’t get the memo.” It’s not National Dad Joke Day.

Image via MGiuliana.

11. May 29: Paperclip Day

Those things you can never find when you need them? Let’s celebrate the fact that they’re in a drawer somewhere.

12. June 21: National Selfie Day

At last, the elusive selfie makes an appearance on social media.

13. June 24: National Handshake Day

Extinct since March 2020.

14. July 30: Talk in an Elevator Day

Oh, hell no, Bob.

15. September 19: Talk Like a Pirate Day

Does this just entail saying “ahoy, matey” all day, or?

16. October 30: National Publicist Day

“You have a 10 a.m. with The New York Times and a 2 p.m. with Buzzfeed, and here’s the copy for your National Publicist Day post. Don’t forget to tag me.”

17. December 8: Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day

Hmm . . . what reason could anyone have to want to time travel???

18. December 27: No Interruptions Day

Oh, you have your in-laws over for the holidays? Perfect timing.

Cover image via fizkes.