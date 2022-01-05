Blog Home Inspiration 18 Marketing Holidays That Will Make You Go, “Huh?”

There seems to be a holiday for just about everything. That’s why we chose our favorite, weird holidays to share with you.

Social media holidays can be fun (National Donut Day, anyone?). But some of them are a little, well, bizarre. Take a look at some of the weirdest faux holidays of the year—and, by all means, use our images to celebrate them. Because every day is “You Do You Day” at Shutterstock.

1. January 25: Opposite Day 

A neon sign expressing January 25th as Opposite Day
Image via Sharafat Ali88.

Remember when you were a kid and you sarcastically expressed your distaste for something by saying that you liked it . . . “ON OPPOSITE DAY”? Well, it turns out Opposite Day is real. So is Santa Claus (on opposite day).

2. February 18: National Battery Day

Batteries are important. They power smoke detectors, cars, and the phone you’ll use to tweet about . . . batteries.

  • 3D neon purple and blue glowing outline wireframe of a battery on a black background
  • Blue triple A, double A, and PP3 batteries isolated on white background
  • Alkaline triple A battery with selective focus on single red battery
Images via DestroLove, Yeti studio, and Flegere.

3. March 4: National Grammar Day

Me: Who is Grammar Day really for?

My 8th grade English Teacher: Whom.

  • A seafoam blue coffee mug with the words "I am silently correcting your grammar"
  • Letters from a Scrabble game scattered across a wooden table and one word spelling out "grammar"
Images via Charles-Edouard Cote and Song_about_summer.

4. March 4: National Day of Unplugging (First Friday of March)

Unplug—but don’t forget to Tweet about it first using the hashtag #NationalDayOfUnplugging.

  • A person drinking from a mug with the words "unplug" across it in an outdoor setting
  • A woman reads a book on her couch in the background - in the foreground, a basket holds her cellphone
  • A man's hands are typing on a keyboard which is placed on a outdoor grass setting
Images via svetmo, Troyan, and j.chizhe.

5. March 15: National Napping Day 

Also known as “Sunday.”

  • An adorable dog naps under blue and white striped sheets with a bright yellow eye mask
  • A man naps during the day on a white pillow and sheets
  • A young woman is seen taking a nap on blue sheets
Images via Iryna Kalamurza, Prostock-studio, and munyi.imagery.

6. March 18: Awkward Moments Day

Why relive your most awkward moments before bed when you can relive them all day long?

  • A woman stands at the front of a grocery checkout line looking in her empty wallet embarrassingly while a line of people in the background look annoyed
  • A young woman at a business meeting looks perplexed as the male counterparts point fingers at her
Images via Robert Kneschke and fizkes.

7. April 16: National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Next you’re going to tell me I can write this list from the comfort of my own bed. Oh, wait . . .

  • A man works on his laptop at home wearing plaid pajama pants with his wife working in the background
  • A woman works in her home office while wearing pajamas
  • A woman works on her laptop in bed while wearing pink pajamas and a smile on her face
Images via bbernard, Pinkasevich, and WAYHOME studio.

8. April 17: Haiku Poetry Day

please do not make me

read terrible poetry

for an entire day

The word "Haiku" in all caps is drawn with chalk on a wooden table with pretty white flowers surrounding it
Image via simonidadj.

9. April 20: National Look-Alike Day 

Ah, yes, a chance to convince yourself you look like _____ [insert name of gorgeous celebrity you only slightly resemble].

Brad Pitt is seen at an event wearing a casual gray suit and glasses
Image via Grey82.

10. May 21: National Memo Day 

Note (memo?) to self: If you see someone celebrating this day, resist the urge to comment: “I didn’t get the memo.” It’s not National Dad Joke Day.

The word "Memo" written in orange on a white piece of paper surrounded by different colored pencils and wadded up pieces of yellow and blue paper
Image via MGiuliana.

11. May 29: Paperclip Day

Those things you can never find when you need them? Let’s celebrate the fact that they’re in a drawer somewhere.

  • Closeup of a pile of different colored paperclips
  • Pink paper clips scattered across a blue background
Images via Jannarong and Mirage_studio.

12. June 21: National Selfie Day 

At last, the elusive selfie makes an appearance on social media.

  • A group of young hipster friends taking a selfie with a blue sky backdrop
  • Smiling multi-ethnic female friends taking a selfie with the sun and trees in the background
  • Two female friends taking a selfie outdoors
Images via Personal Belongings, Maskot Images, and Marco Govel / Westend61 on Offset.

13. June 24: National Handshake Day 

Extinct since March 2020.

A cute Persian kitten shakes hands with his human parent
Image via alis yimyen.

14. July 30: Talk in an Elevator Day

Oh, hell no, Bob.

A man wearing an orange turtleneck and a woman holding a tray of coffee cups stand in an open elevator looking kind of annoyed
Image via Dmytro Zinkevych.

15. September 19: Talk Like a Pirate Day 

Does this just entail saying “ahoy, matey” all day, or?

  • A bulldog wears a pirate's hat while being walked by his human
  • A young boy plays in a cardboard box while wearing a pirate's hat
Images via Nicole Mlakar and JGI/Jamie Grill / Blend Images on Offset.

16. October 30: National Publicist Day

“You have a 10 a.m. with The New York Times and a 2 p.m. with Buzzfeed, and here’s the copy for your National Publicist Day post. Don’t forget to tag me.”

A woman types the words "Yes I Can" on a green vintage typewriter on her desk
Image via Rawpixel.com.

17. December 8: Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day

Hmm . . . what reason could anyone have to want to time travel???

Time travel concept with a silhouette of a man walking through space
Images via Who is Danny.

18. December 27: No Interruptions Day 

Oh, you have your in-laws over for the holidays? Perfect timing.

A senior couple having dinner together. The man seems annoyed at being interrupted while reading his newspaper
Image via Photographee.eu.

Cover image via fizkes.