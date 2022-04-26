Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

This Year's 10 Hottest Wedding Trends to Include in Your Photos
This Year’s 10 Hottest Wedding Trends to Include in Your Photos

After two years of intermittent lockdowns and ever-shifting travel restrictions, the world is seemingly back in business—and so is the wedding industry. Couples all over the world canceled or postponed ceremonies until the time arrived when they could celebrate with friends and family, and that time has arrived.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Wedding Report trade group, more than 2.5 million weddings are expected to happen in the United States this year. That’s the most weddings this country has seen since 1984, and that’s with the understanding that marriage rates have been declining for years.

The vast majority of these upcoming nuptials were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021, meaning that couples who got engaged during the past two years better start planning now. (If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t even get a last-minute marriage license in Las Vegas, then there’s no hope for civilians.)

Wedding season is just getting started, but major trends have already emerged. While some couples opted to scale back their events so they could get married last year, many of the ones that held out are going as big as possible.

Here, take a look at some of the hottest wedding trends to watch for in 2022.

Newly weds walking together on a open field in the mountains
Image via IVASHstudio.

1. Destination Weddings

After more than two years of travel restrictions and lockdowns, people are ready to see the world again—and that includes brides and grooms. Destination weddings, especially those that last a full weekend or longer, are a major trend for 2022, whether that means a stateside beach getaway or an international jaunt to Italy, Thailand, or any number of other exotic locales.

Because everyone’s been stuck inside since 2020, many guests are more open to traveling, but remember to book well in advance—the entire globe is playing catch-up this year.

Wedding couple sitting on frontier-style front porch
Closeup of green foliage with newlyweds in the background
Newlyweds walking hand in hand in front of Venetian building
Happy newlyweds walking in front of Eiffel Tower holding balloons
Back view of a bride with fanned train on a balcony
Newlyweds kiss at their beach reception
Wedding couple embracing on an overlook of Italy

Images via CREATISTA, Alex Andrei, Myronovych, noina, shevtsovy, Rawpixel.com, and nadtochiy.

2. Diamond Alternatives 

Wedding jewelry made out of alternative stones has been popular for several years now, but the trend is still very much in play. In a year when so many people will be tying the knot, engagement and wedding rings featuring opals, emeralds, and other gems are a good way to stand out.

Vibrant colors are also a major trend in 2022, so expect to see rings featuring bright blue sapphires and brilliant red rubies.

If diamonds are still your preference, it’s still possible to inject some color into the equation. Look no further than the massive 8.5-carat green sparkler that Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez for their second engagement. 

Macro picture of white gold engagement ring with big oval sapphire with diamonds placed on blue and violet blooming hyacinth
Closeup of diamond emeral ring on woman's hand
Blue and red stone engagement ring on woman's hand
Closeup of ruby engagement ring on white stone background
Emerald ring on white marble
Rose gold ring on gold glitter background
Engagement ring with olive green stone surrounded by diamonds on woman's finger

Images via Julie Photo Art, feedbackstudio, Marben, GracePhotos, passkphoto, artshock, and artshock.

3. Elaborate Themes 

In 2022, bigger is better, and that means show-stopping themes are back on the table. Thanks in part to the phenomenal success of Netflix’s Bridgerton, wedding planners are seeing a surge in requests for Regency-era luxury—elaborate place settings, gigantic floral arrangements, and, of course, corsets.

Brides aren’t limiting themselves to the world of Lady Whistledown, however. Black-tie formal wear is also coming back as a dress code. This means color coordination is in.

You’ll see guests all in white, black, or any other color that strikes the couple’s fancy. 

Purple accented long wedding table with bouquets of flowers and place settings
Wedding table with flowers, candles, and place settings
Wedding table with vase of white feathers, navy blue table cloth, and place settings
Closeup of vintage white roses with green foliage
Wedding table with white table cloth, large bouquet of white flowers, and place settings
Wedding couple embrace outside of vintage car

Images via Tsezarina, Olga Pilnik, Lobachad, snapvision, Bogdan Sonjachnyj, and Bogdan Sonjachnyj.

4. In Full Color

You don’t have to be getting married in 2022 to notice the return of color. Valentino’s entire fall collection, shown in March, was completely hot pink—specifically, a shade so bright that even Elsa Schiaparelli would have blushed. This enthusiasm for vibrancy has extended to weddings, too.

Flowers are brighter than ever, coming in shades of nearly-neon yellows and reds, and so are bridesmaids dresses, cakes, and table arrangements. Even neutrals are cranked up, with planners seeing more requests for unique tones like rust and jade.

Wedding gowns in colors other than white are also seeing a surge in popularity, as are eye-catching accessories like shoes, hairpieces, and jewelry in unusual shades.

Profile portrait of bride holding bouquet in elegant orange dress and veil
Closeup of two-tiered purple wedding cake garnished with blackberries and flowers
Closeup of coral roses on green and blue background
Top-down view of pink wedding table with place settings and flowers
Closeup of groomsmen's socks
Closeup of bridesmaid's legs holding bouquets of flowers
Giant bouquet of flowers on top of voltswagon bug hood
Grooms dressed in blue suits standing near each other smiling
Vintage table setting with green glassware and flowers
Back view of a bride wearing a green and red gown holding a glass of red wine
Portrait of bride wearing colorful dress with white and red flowers in her hands
Flower-covered atrium at a beach wedding
Portrait of a bride wearing pink gown and white veil holding yellow bouquet
Mulit-colored three tiered wedding cake with floral accents

Images via Svetography, AlexanderDubrovsky, Oksana Panova, Kastaprav, Sergii Sobolevskyi, gcafotografia, Adil Celebiyev StokPhoto, Photohubsanctuary, Light Stock, Evgeny Kovalev spb, IVASHstudio, Guajillo studio, Alik Mulikov, and Shebeko.

5. Sustainability

Sustainability is a hot topic across many industries, for good reason, and the wedding industry is no exception.

For some couples that can mean going vegan at dinner or using only local ingredients. For others, it means making sure that flowers, clothes, and leftovers get recycled or donated after the ceremony.

There’s also been a rise in cutting down on waste both before and during the event. Fully electronic save-the-dates and invitations are on the rise, while overly-stuffed gift bags are on the way out.

Some duos are also opting to forgo registries altogether, asking guests to donate time or money to a charity instead.

Top-down view of Canapes with avocado paste and edible flowers on wooden table
Hanging glass vases filled with green foliage and pink roses
Outside wood table elegantly decorated for wedding party
Wedding buffet table outdoors with sweets, fresh flowers on wooden coasters, and fresh fruit

Images via zi3000, colnihko, Pichukova Ekaterina, and Vadym_Hunko.

6. Statement Dresses

Plenty of brides are already on board when it comes to poufs, ruffles, and big skirts, but after two years of sweatsuits and house clothes, the desire to go huge with a wedding gown seems to be running deeper than ever.

That can mean literally huge and Hollywood-level extravagance, as in bubble sleeves, ultra-wide skirts, and cascading trains or veils. But, it also reflects a wide range of other statements—giant bows at the waist, for example, or a dress covered in pearls.

Color, mentioned above, is also popular, especially in the form of contrasting embroidery or hand-painting done on a fabric surface that is—you guessed it—not white or beige

Bride in elegant black dress on red background
Portrait of smiling bride in white with pink bouquet on pink background
Portrait of bride in white lace dress
Portrait of bride in off-white dress on beige background
Bride wearing gown with feathers in front of castle
Bride wearing black lace gown in a snow-covered forest
Bride wearing white and teal gown while posed in front of large window

Images via Igor Link, Art_Photo, tonjakkit, Stylish_Pics, PonomarenkoNataly, Gartmanart, and KristiNag.

7. Unique Cocktails

Signature cocktails and mocktails have been a significant wedding trend for years now, but in 2022, they’re more elaborate than ever. Think rare ingredients, distinctive garnishes, unusual flavor patterns, and yes, colors.

After postponing or holding off on hosting a party for so long, the motto with respect to libations seems to be “go big or go home.” Call it the Roaring 2020s. 

Cocktail glasses of pink rose champagne garnished with lemonade pop and flowers on cutting board
Old fashion cocktail with orange and lavendar garnish on black background
Pink champagne in cocktail glass rimmed with sugar

Images via Sokor Space, Andrew Pustiakin, and Rimma Bondarenko.

8. Small Plates 

Family-style dishes have always been controversial, but that’s even more true in the wake of the pandemic. Sharing food and passing plates is far less appealing now that we’re all intimately aware of how germs spread.

Instead of opting for buffet-style dishes, a lot of couples are going with a tapas-like approach. In practice, this means a variety of dishes served in portions that are smaller than main courses but larger than appetizers, perfectly-sized for one person to eat while minimizing contact with anyone else’s pathogens. 

Small dishes of strawberry dessert on a platter
Small portions of Italian traditional finger foods on a table
Italian tapas in individual spoon shaped bowls on a table
Small portions of good served in glasses on a table
Seafood tapas served in martini cocktail glasses on a table

Images via Moish Studio, Irene Rios Photography, Irene Rios Photography, exebiche, and John M Anderson.

9. Virtual Save-the-Dates 

As weddings get more elaborate in 2022, there are a handful of areas where some couples are deciding to cut corners. One of these is the save-the-date, which can now just be an Ecard, or even a regular email.

Wedding costs add up fast, so why spend money on paper save-the-dates when you’re already spending cash on more formal invitations? Forgoing another piece of paper is also the more sustainable route, which makes virtual RTDs even more appealing. 

Three examples of wedding invitations with floral and green accents
Image via moobeer.

10. Something Special 

A photo booth with a cute background and a handful of quirky props will no longer cut it in the age of TikTok and Instagram. Couples are looking for true experiences that their guests will remember long after the party is over. If it looks good on social media, then that’s just an added bonus.

A New Orleans wedding, for example, isn’t complete without a second line band to lead the bridal party on a parade through the French Quarter after the ceremony.

Outside of the Big Easy, other memorable options include food trucks, mariachi bands, Bloody Mary bars, and mid-reception karaoke. The possibilities are truly endless. 

Woman standing next to bride sings karaoke
Mariachi band at an outdoor wedding
Newlyweds holding hands in front of fireworks
Wedding party dancing down the street of New Orleans accompanied by band
Indian newlyweds perform a coordinated dance together on stage
Newlyweds pet deer at a park

Images via DGLimages, Tati Nova photo Mexico, Kuzina Elena, CrackerClips Stock Media, IVASHstudio, and IVASHstudio.

Cover image via IVASHstudio.

Business Design Marketing
