Blog Home Business 2022’s Most Clickable Wedding Trends, According to Data
Marketing

With several industries catering to brides and grooms, AI has insights into what makes ads clickable in the wedding industry. 

We’ll all be hearing more wedding bells this year. In fact, 2022 is going to have a wedding boom.

This year is estimated to have the highest volume of weddings since 1984. 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place, thanks to postponements, cancellations, and elopements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With weddings returning to (and actually surpassing) pre-pandemic levels, several industries are scrambling to appeal to brides and grooms again. After all, the wedding industry is worth nearly $58 billion in the United States alone. This includes verticals like fashion, food service, entertainment, alcohol, travel, and more.

In a market that seems impossibly over-saturated, how can you make your ads stand out? Artificial intelligence is the best way to reach brides, grooms, families, and wedding guests.

In fact, Shutterstock.AI has compiled a list of creative ad elements that are most-likely to get consumers to click. Through its use of computer vision and data science, our AI determined:

  • Fashion, florals, and food: Which creative choices will boost your campaign’s click-through rate (CTR)?
  • Captivating venues: Where should photos be set in order to get the most clicks? And, what time of day should you feature in these photos? 
  • Rock the reception: We take a deep dive into the best decorations, drinks, and entertainers for ad campaigns today.

The data is in and it indicates that potential customers will fall in love with these creative trends.

Woman walks down winding steps in white tuxedo
Image via garetsworkshop.

Choose Clickable, Atypical Bridal Fashion

Not only have brides returned in real life, they’re also returning to advertising. AI has observed imagery of brides returning to creative campaigns, with a clickability that’s risen 93% since this time last year. 

What will make your bridal fashion choices as clickable as possible? AI has the following trend insights: 

  • High heels’ CTR have risen 29% since last year.
  • Veils have gone up 150% in clickability since last year.
  • Silver is trending up and gold is trending down. In fact, silver is 140% more-clickable than gold.
  • Pearls are 41% more-clickable than diamonds.
  • Suits have also gone up in clickability, while gowns have gone down.
Stylish Yoruba bride with feather fan
Bride with henna tattoo in silver dress stands before a dinner table
African American female groom in black suit and happy Caucasian blonde bride embracing at beach ceremony
Ivory pearls laying on white scarf
Pearls scattered across the top of a woman's suit with additional pearls across her cheek
Beautiful Black woman in white suit
Woman wearing white officiating at an outdoor wedding
Profile portrait of a pretty woman at her wedding
Female groom in suit puts a wedding ring on her bride's finger
Woman wearing white suit with white hat covering the top half of her face

2022 is all about atypical bridal fashion. Images via Awala Micheal, IVASHstudio, yurakrasil, ElenaEmiliya, Elaine Nadiv, Dmitry_Tsvetkov, MAKSYM CHUB, Angelina Solntseva, garetsworkshop, and Victoria Chudinova.

Bride standing in the desert with her bridal veil flowing in the wind
Image via Stasia04.

Manicures are today’s bridal beauty statement. This coincides with an overall culture trend, where nail art is having a moment.

AI tells us that manicures are the most clickable cosmetic statement a bride can make, and their CTR has risen 233% this year.

African American woman's hands with long white fingernails
White woman's hands with long pink and white fingernails
Closeup of elder woman placing ring on elderly man's finger
Indian bride with henna tatoos on her hands
Closeup of Black woman's hands with pink and gold fingernails
Closeup of white woman's hands with white henna art tattoos
Closeup of white woman's hands with long white fingernails
Closeup of a woman's hands holding bride and groom rings

Show off that ring with the perfect manicure. Images via Julie Photo Art, Tymonko Galyna, mazur serhiy, IVASHstudio, Julie Photo Art, Charisma Maya, AlexanderLipko, and margostock.

Of course, artificial intelligence has measured men’s wedding fashion, too. As mentioned earlier, suits have risen in engagement, with a CTR that’s gone up 37% since this time last year. Vests have also trended up 186% across the same time period.

If you’re wondering about whether or not to choose a bow tie, AI suggests you don’t. Photos of traditional neck ties are 10% more likely to be clicked on than photos that include bow ties.

Muslim bride and groom backlit by the sun
Portrait of Indian groom in traditional wedding attire
Indonesian bride and groom in traditional wedding attire
Grooms walking out of a church on their wedding day with rose petals raining down on them
Beautiful elderly couple on their wedding day surrounded by friends
Groom wearing a navy ascot
Closeup of a groom's suit and tie
Closeup of white necktie
Happy hipster bride and groom embracing at their outdoor wedding
Man helps Indian groom adjust his suit

The latest trends in menswear look really good. Images via MalikNalik, Umang Jagnani, Edwin Hadi Prasetyo, Tony Marturano, Rawpixel.com, Alessandro Colle, Maria Sbytova, frantic00, Maxim Ostapenko, and IVASHstudio.

Closeup of pink tulip field
Image via Repina Valeriya.

Recently, we’ve discovered that tulips are some of the most engaging plants in advertising. This trend carries through to the wedding industry. In fact, tulips are the most clickable flower right now, with a CTR that’s skyrocketed 1,809% since 2021.

Beyond tulips, there are other botanicals that stand out in ad campaigns. Ivy is today’s second most clickable plant.

A few other floral favorites this year include orchids, which have seen their CTR rise 121%, and sunflowers, which have seen their CTR rise 271%.

Bouquets of roses and orchids decorate a wedding table
Bride in white wedding dress and veil holding white orchids
Bride and groom standing in sunflower field holding a giant sunflower in front of their faces
Pretty woman holds bouquet of yellow tulips in front of face
Eucalyptus bouquets wrapped in brown paper
Bouquets of pink roses and white and pink tulips
Bride and groom walking through a breezy terrace
Vietnamese bride sitting on a bench holding lotus bouquet
Waist-down view of a bride holding a bouquet of flowers

Bouquets are big again! Their clickability has risen 567% since last spring. Images via AdaCo, Moish Studio, IVASHstudio, Redumbrella Europe, Oleksandr Kavun, IM stories, nadtochiy, Dragon Images, and Kseniya Ivanova.

Bride sitting on bench leans over to kiss groom who is in a wheelchair
Image via IVASHstudio.

Make the Most of Indoor and Outdoor Venues

For a while now, photos set outside are more likely to get clicked than photos set indoors. We can see this trend going strong when considering clickable wedding venues.

Barns are currently the most clickable venue of all, offering an indoor/outdoor approach to parties. Their CTR has risen 921% over the last year. 

Married couple sitting outside a barn on their wedding day
Newlyweds kissing in a forest on their wedding day
Senior couple kissing in a park on their wedding day
Brides embracing at their outdoor wedding backlit by the sun
A wedding ceremony on the roof of the building in Italy
Hostess walks under Hindu wedding arch of orange marigolds and brass bells to greet guests
Groom picking up his bride outside beautiful courtyard

Yeehaw! Western-themed imagery is right on trend, too! Images via ZaitsevMaksym, CREATISTA, Only_NewPhoto, CandyRetriever, nadtochiy, Jen Watson, and imtmphoto.

If you’d rather feature photos taken within indoor venues, AI recommends mansions or courthouses. Mansions have seen their CTR climb 248% since this time last year.

Classic courthouse weddings are always in style, too. Courthouses’ CTR has increased 64% since 2021.

Bride and groom embrassing outside a mansion on their wedding day
Newlywed couple embracing on courthouse steps
Picturesque Japanese wedding venue with cherry blossoms in the foreground
Bride and groom leaving the courthouse with flower petals raining down on them

Glitz and glam . . . or subtle charm. Both are in this wedding season. Images via AlirezaGh96, AJR_photo, CHEN MIN CHUN, and IVASHstudio.

Egyptian wedding party with people dancing and fireworks in the background
Image via tools12.

Ditch Daytime Photography

Did you know that the time of the day in which a photo is set will impact its click-through rate?

AI found that images shot at sunset have the highest click-through rates of all. Photos set during that time of the day have seen their CTRs rise 100% over the last year.

Nighttime comes in as the second most clickable time of the day. If you want to make the most of a nighttime setting, we suggest including fireworks in your photos. Fireworks have seen their CTR rise a whopping 1,488% since March of 2021.

Nighttime wedding ceremony with bride and groom sitting at a table hugging their dog
Nighttime wedding with wedding cake surrounded by sparklers
Wedding couple standing in front of a candle wreath at dusk
Wedding party lighting sparklers
Newlyweds watching fireworks
Wedding couple dancing in the rain on stage
Newlyweds dancing in the rain near a corridor at night

When it comes to weather, there’s nothing ironic about this forecast. Rain on a wedding day is just as clickable as sunshine. Images via Ladanivskyy Oleksandr, Kovtun Anastasiia, Valery Petrushkov, pickingpok, AS project, Art_man, and Igor Link.

Local performers in Uganda sing, dance, and play traditional music at a wedding ceremony
Image via Lesia Povkh.

Feature a Sweet Feast

Of course, once the ceremony ends, the real fun begins. This usually starts with a meal. Data tells us that a few traditions aren’t getting clicks anymore—like buffet dinners—but several sweet treats are.  

When it comes to dessert, cupcakes are the most clickable confection measured. Even though the cupcake trend may feel very Y2K, cupcakes are still 126% more clickable than whole cakes.

That being said, cakes are still beloved by advertising audiences, and their CTR has risen 121% since last year.

Event reception with appetizers, caviar and crackers, cheese and fruit decorated with flowers
Wedding composition of delicious sponge fruit cakes decorated with juicy cherries and strawberries placed on wooden table
Cake, cupcakes, fruit, and sweets arranged on wooden table with flowers
Dessert table with cupcakes arranged on tiered pedestals
Wedding cupcakes on a tiered pedestal with the wedding cake on top
Ukrainian bread loaf

If you want a healthier dessert option, fruit has seen its CTR rise 82% in 2022. Images via Artem Bruk, Dan Gutu, Kachergina, Vincent2004, Brian Goodman, and antonina_jurii_mazokha.

When it comes to drinks, data tells us that cocktails are the most clickable, with a CTR that’s risen 100% since this time last year.

While wine isn’t quite as engaging as a mixed drink, it fares well with audiences, and its CTR has risen 39% this year.

Rustic cocktail set up with giant decanter filled with lemon cocktail
Sign for guests to help them to find the place of wedding, photo zone, cocktails, and ceremony made from wood
Martini glass tree with newlyweds pouring champagne on top
Gin cocktail garnished with a fig and thyme
Various sized and shaped glasses filled with cocktails with flowers in the background
Champagne glass tree filled with red wine and bokeh lights as the background

When showing a toast, opt for a wine glass. Wine glasses are 100% more clickable than champagne flutes. Images via Volodymyr Hlukhovskyi, MAKSYM CHUB, Oksana.Bondar, The Rogue Brussel Sprout, Martha Graham, and MR.SOMKIAT BOONSING.

Rock the Reception

Closing out a wedding day with a big bash is a tradition around the world. As we’re between coronavirus waves, and various countries and cultures are getting more lax with restrictions, AI has observed a return to partying. After all, we’ve seen nightclubs rise 552% in clickability since last spring. So, it’s no surprise that wedding receptions are back, too.

If you want to optimize reception photos for clickability, AI suggests you focus on the DJ. When compared to bands, DJs are 140% more clickable with audiences today.

Audio mixing set up in the foreground with wedding party in the background
Dance party reception at Indian wedding with purple lights and smoke
Grooms dancing together at their reception
Barn reception with bride and groom on the dance floor
DJ mixing audio in the foreground with wedding party in the background
Closeup of a DJ mixing music

Images via Africa Studio, arun sambhu mishra, Rawpixel.com, Bogdan Sonjachnyj, Madeline Tolle, and Michal Zylinski.

Still, if you prefer to include a band in your photos, here are some tips:

  • The most engaging part of a wedding band, by far, is the singer. Singing has seen its CTR rise 108% this year.
  • Guitars are an audience’s favorite instrument. Their CTR has risen 41% this year.
  • If a brass band is more of your thing, focus on the trombone player. Trombones are the third most clickable instrument.
Guitar players singing and wearing blue suits
Closeup of a man playing the trombone
Closeup of a man playing the guitar with the drummer in the background
Mariachi band playing at an indoor wedding

Music sets the mood for a reception. Data can help you make the most of it. Images via Terence Toh Chin Eng, Anna55555, Myronovych, and Tino Bandito.

Finally, no matter your musical choices, one classic wedding reception decoration remains a crowd favorite. Balloons have seen their CTR rise 40% since last year, and they’ve remained clickable throughout the pandemic.

Hanging floral garlands and balloons
Bouquet of pink and gold balloons
Wedding balloon arch in backyard
Balloons and green plants hanging from outdoor patio
Outdoor wedding tables with flowers and balloons
The brides' legs in playful positions with pink cluster of balloons

Add a pop of color to your photos, with bright and bold balloons. Images via Andrey Nastasenko, Anastasia Shkilnyk, antonina_jurii_mazokha, Shunevych Serhii, Alextovstiy, and MorphoBio.

Wedding couple running away from the camera holding multi-colored balloons
Image via Aleksandr Demianiv.

Cover image via Stasia04, mari.nl, and Elena Medvedeva.

