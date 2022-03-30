2022’s Most Clickable Wedding Trends, According to Data

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

With several industries catering to brides and grooms, AI has insights into what makes ads clickable in the wedding industry.

We’ll all be hearing more wedding bells this year. In fact, 2022 is going to have a wedding boom.

This year is estimated to have the highest volume of weddings since 1984. 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place, thanks to postponements, cancellations, and elopements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With weddings returning to (and actually surpassing) pre-pandemic levels, several industries are scrambling to appeal to brides and grooms again. After all, the wedding industry is worth nearly $58 billion in the United States alone. This includes verticals like fashion, food service, entertainment, alcohol, travel, and more.

In a market that seems impossibly over-saturated, how can you make your ads stand out? Artificial intelligence is the best way to reach brides, grooms, families, and wedding guests.

In fact, Shutterstock.AI has compiled a list of creative ad elements that are most-likely to get consumers to click. Through its use of computer vision and data science, our AI determined:

Fashion, florals, and food: Which creative choices will boost your campaign’s click-through rate (CTR)?

Captivating venues: Where should photos be set in order to get the most clicks? And, what time of day should you feature in these photos?

Rock the reception: We take a deep dive into the best decorations, drinks, and entertainers for ad campaigns today.

The data is in and it indicates that potential customers will fall in love with these creative trends.

Image via garetsworkshop.

Choose Clickable, Atypical Bridal Fashion

Not only have brides returned in real life, they’re also returning to advertising. AI has observed imagery of brides returning to creative campaigns, with a clickability that’s risen 93% since this time last year.

What will make your bridal fashion choices as clickable as possible? AI has the following trend insights:

High heels’ CTR have risen 29% since last year.

Veils have gone up 150% in clickability since last year.

Silver is trending up and gold is trending down. In fact, silver is 140% more-clickable than gold.

Pearls are 41% more-clickable than diamonds.

Suits have also gone up in clickability, while gowns have gone down.

2022 is all about atypical bridal fashion. Images via Awala Micheal, IVASHstudio, yurakrasil, ElenaEmiliya, Elaine Nadiv, Dmitry_Tsvetkov, MAKSYM CHUB, Angelina Solntseva, garetsworkshop, and Victoria Chudinova.

Image via Stasia04.

Manicures are today’s bridal beauty statement. This coincides with an overall culture trend, where nail art is having a moment.

AI tells us that manicures are the most clickable cosmetic statement a bride can make, and their CTR has risen 233% this year.

Show off that ring with the perfect manicure. Images via Julie Photo Art, Tymonko Galyna, mazur serhiy, IVASHstudio, Julie Photo Art, Charisma Maya, AlexanderLipko, and margostock.

Of course, artificial intelligence has measured men’s wedding fashion, too. As mentioned earlier, suits have risen in engagement, with a CTR that’s gone up 37% since this time last year. Vests have also trended up 186% across the same time period.

If you’re wondering about whether or not to choose a bow tie, AI suggests you don’t. Photos of traditional neck ties are 10% more likely to be clicked on than photos that include bow ties.

The latest trends in menswear look really good. Images via MalikNalik, Umang Jagnani, Edwin Hadi Prasetyo, Tony Marturano, Rawpixel.com, Alessandro Colle, Maria Sbytova, frantic00, Maxim Ostapenko, and IVASHstudio.

Tulips Are Trending

Recently, we’ve discovered that tulips are some of the most engaging plants in advertising. This trend carries through to the wedding industry. In fact, tulips are the most clickable flower right now, with a CTR that’s skyrocketed 1,809% since 2021.

Beyond tulips, there are other botanicals that stand out in ad campaigns. Ivy is today’s second most clickable plant.

A few other floral favorites this year include orchids, which have seen their CTR rise 121%, and sunflowers, which have seen their CTR rise 271%.

Bouquets are big again! Their clickability has risen 567% since last spring. Images via AdaCo, Moish Studio, IVASHstudio, Redumbrella Europe, Oleksandr Kavun, IM stories, nadtochiy, Dragon Images, and Kseniya Ivanova.

Image via IVASHstudio.

Make the Most of Indoor and Outdoor Venues

For a while now, photos set outside are more likely to get clicked than photos set indoors. We can see this trend going strong when considering clickable wedding venues.

Barns are currently the most clickable venue of all, offering an indoor/outdoor approach to parties. Their CTR has risen 921% over the last year.

Yeehaw! Western-themed imagery is right on trend, too! Images via ZaitsevMaksym, CREATISTA, Only_NewPhoto, CandyRetriever, nadtochiy, Jen Watson, and imtmphoto.

If you’d rather feature photos taken within indoor venues, AI recommends mansions or courthouses. Mansions have seen their CTR climb 248% since this time last year.

Classic courthouse weddings are always in style, too. Courthouses’ CTR has increased 64% since 2021.

Glitz and glam . . . or subtle charm. Both are in this wedding season. Images via AlirezaGh96, AJR_photo, CHEN MIN CHUN, and IVASHstudio.

Image via tools12.

Ditch Daytime Photography

Did you know that the time of the day in which a photo is set will impact its click-through rate?

AI found that images shot at sunset have the highest click-through rates of all. Photos set during that time of the day have seen their CTRs rise 100% over the last year.

Nighttime comes in as the second most clickable time of the day. If you want to make the most of a nighttime setting, we suggest including fireworks in your photos. Fireworks have seen their CTR rise a whopping 1,488% since March of 2021.

When it comes to weather, there’s nothing ironic about this forecast. Rain on a wedding day is just as clickable as sunshine. Images via Ladanivskyy Oleksandr, Kovtun Anastasiia, Valery Petrushkov, pickingpok, AS project, Art_man, and Igor Link.

Feature a Sweet Feast

Of course, once the ceremony ends, the real fun begins. This usually starts with a meal. Data tells us that a few traditions aren’t getting clicks anymore—like buffet dinners—but several sweet treats are.

When it comes to dessert, cupcakes are the most clickable confection measured. Even though the cupcake trend may feel very Y2K, cupcakes are still 126% more clickable than whole cakes.

That being said, cakes are still beloved by advertising audiences, and their CTR has risen 121% since last year.

If you want a healthier dessert option, fruit has seen its CTR rise 82% in 2022. Images via Artem Bruk, Dan Gutu, Kachergina, Vincent2004, Brian Goodman, and antonina_jurii_mazokha.

When it comes to drinks, data tells us that cocktails are the most clickable, with a CTR that’s risen 100% since this time last year.

While wine isn’t quite as engaging as a mixed drink, it fares well with audiences, and its CTR has risen 39% this year.

When showing a toast, opt for a wine glass. Wine glasses are 100% more clickable than champagne flutes. Images via Volodymyr Hlukhovskyi, MAKSYM CHUB, Oksana.Bondar, The Rogue Brussel Sprout, Martha Graham, and MR.SOMKIAT BOONSING.

Rock the Reception

Closing out a wedding day with a big bash is a tradition around the world. As we’re between coronavirus waves, and various countries and cultures are getting more lax with restrictions, AI has observed a return to partying. After all, we’ve seen nightclubs rise 552% in clickability since last spring. So, it’s no surprise that wedding receptions are back, too.

If you want to optimize reception photos for clickability, AI suggests you focus on the DJ. When compared to bands, DJs are 140% more clickable with audiences today.

Images via Africa Studio, arun sambhu mishra, Rawpixel.com, Bogdan Sonjachnyj, Madeline Tolle, and Michal Zylinski.

Still, if you prefer to include a band in your photos, here are some tips:

The most engaging part of a wedding band, by far, is the singer. Singing has seen its CTR rise 108% this year.

Guitars are an audience’s favorite instrument. Their CTR has risen 41% this year.

If a brass band is more of your thing, focus on the trombone player. Trombones are the third most clickable instrument.

Music sets the mood for a reception. Data can help you make the most of it. Images via Terence Toh Chin Eng, Anna55555, Myronovych, and Tino Bandito.

Finally, no matter your musical choices, one classic wedding reception decoration remains a crowd favorite. Balloons have seen their CTR rise 40% since last year, and they’ve remained clickable throughout the pandemic.

Add a pop of color to your photos, with bright and bold balloons. Images via Andrey Nastasenko, Anastasia Shkilnyk, antonina_jurii_mazokha, Shunevych Serhii, Alextovstiy, and MorphoBio.

Cover image via Stasia04, mari.nl, and Elena Medvedeva.