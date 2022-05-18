Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Wedding Traditions from Around the World

While marriage is one of the oldest and most common social institutions, the rituals (and parties) surrounding it hold infinite variety.

What’s more, cultures don’t magically stop at international borders; many wedding traditions span entire continents and contain innumerable local variants. Ecology, religion, and economics all play a role in how people celebrate marriage.

Let’s take a spin around the globe with wedding traditions unique to each continent and see how today’s couples bring tradition into modern ceremonies.

England

White wasn’t always the de facto wedding dress color. Before the Victorian era, a woman’s wedding dress was usually whatever her nicest dress happened to be.

Then, in 1840, Queen Victoria changed the look of Western weddings for the next century and a half when she walked down the aisle in a silk satin dress. Brides across England—and later in other parts of the world—began to emulate the Queen’s style and donned white gowns of their own.

More colors are showing up on wedding dresses now, but most brides will likely continue to choose white for their special day.

Illustrated portrait of Queen Victoria in her wedding gown
British beauty queen Leila Williams on her wedding day wearing silky white dress and veil
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a white wedding gown carrying white bouquet of flowers
Illustration of royal wedding in St George's Chapel Windsor Castle
1893 wedding portrait of the the Duke of York and family

Images via Historia/Shutterstock, ANL/Shutterstock, Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock.

Greece

Who doesn’t want to look their best on their wedding day? A typical Greek groom hopes that his closest friends and relatives have his best interests in mind when he partakes in this Greek wedding tradition.

The groom’s best man, or koumbaro, shaves the groom’s face—and even his entire head—on the day of his wedding. This ritual is a sign of trust between a groom and his closest friend, brother, or godfather.

View of Santorini Greece on sunny day
Bride and groom wearing crowns during wedding ceremony
Orthodox Greek wedding ceremony
Orthodox Greek wedding ceremony
Violin players at a Greek wedding
Guests dancing at a Greek wedding

Images via Kadagan, IVASHstudio, Daniele Pisani, Daniele Pisani, Mor65_Mauro Piccardi, and Alexandros Michailidis.

Lebanon

Lebanese weddings start the party early—real early.

Guests begin celebrating the big event before nuptials are actually exchanged with pre-wedding parties. Both sides of the family hold these celebrations, usually separately, where they serve cake and other treats, and spend the evenings dancing to traditional music.

The highlight of the party is the cake cutting—sometimes with a sword for added flair.

Wedding couple walk down stairs during photo session in Lebanon
Image via Diego Fiore.

Yoruba

This wedding tradition grew up in Yoruba and spread to other West African countries, including Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Aso ebi, translated as “family cloth,” is the tradition of entire family lines and kin groups dressing in luxurious matching clothing for special occasions, including weddings and funerals.

Aso ebi really took off in the 1920s when an economic boom made it easier for more families to purchase bulk textiles and tailoring services. Still, the investment needed to put an entire family in matching elaborate uniforms maintains Aso ebi’s association with affluence to this day.

Typical Yoruba traditional wedding outdoors
Happy Yoruba bride in elegant blue gown

Images via Ayo Emmanuel and Ayo Emmanuel.

South Africa

Let’s face it, the post-wedding food is the only really memorable part of most weddings. South Africa has the reception on lock with the traditional karamu.

The oldest male in either the bride or groom’s family hosts the karamu. He blesses the meal and the newlyweds, then the feast begins.

The table is often set with symbolic foods and centerpieces representing loyalty and health, and rather than a limited seating arrangement, the karamu is often open to any who wish to attend.

Guests dressed in traditional African attire at a wedding reception
Wedding guests at wedding in Johannesburg, South Africa
Traditional South African wedding with smiling bride

Images via Simphiwe Mahlangu, Simphiwe Mahlangu, and Simphiwe Mahlangu.

India

This icebreaker brings the whole family together—and often costs the groom a chunk of change.

In the Joota Chupai, women on the bride’s side of the family try to steal the groom’s shoes before the wedding ceremony and hide them from the groom’s family. The groom’s family has until the end of the ceremony to uncover the missing shoes. But, if they fail, the groom has to pay a hefty ransom to get his shoes back.

Crowds in Indian street during wedding celebration
Crowd of Indian wedding guests dancing
Traditional Indian wedding ceremony
Bride and groom in traditional Indian wedding attire cutting the cake together
Girl in traditional Indian attire leaving a gift as an offering at a wedding ceremony

Images via Alejandro Moreno de Carlos, wahyu nugroho kurniawan, PRIYA DARSHAN, stockpexel, and CHEN WS.

Korea

Traditionally, the paebaek was a private ceremony held by the groom’s family as they welcomed the bride into their household. Modern takes on the ceremony, however, involve both sides of the family, and today the bridal party often performs it in front of the wedding guests.

Among the ritual’s dates and chestnuts and wine on the table, you’ll often see won-ang seteu, a pair of carved wooden Mandarin ducks. These ducks represent fidelity—it’s believed they mate for life.

Today, the carvings are mass-produced, but historically, they were hand-carved and passed down through family lines.

Korean traditional wedding gift of carved duck wrapped in red and blue fabric
Groom pours from a golden tea pot
Outdoor traditional Korean wedding reception
Cute South Korean wedding couple doing piggy-backs

Images via mnimage, DONGSEUN YANG, meunierd, and Stock for you.

Indonesia

“Siram” in Javanese means “to bathe.” Traditional Indonesian weddings start off with a ritual bath the day before the wedding.

Both bride and groom prepare themselves spiritually and physically for the marriage by bathing in specially prepared water. This water contains native flowers—champaca, white jasmine, and ylang-ylang are popular choices—and colorful powders.

A family member of the bride or groom pours the water over their heads with a decorative ladle. This ritual is as much meditation as it is bathing, and represents the soon-to-be-married son or daughter’s transition into adulthood and married life.

Hindu monk blessing the wedding party prior to the wedding
Traditional Balinese wedding ceremony with the bride and groom in traditional attire holding hands
Indonesian bridal ceremony with the bride in yellow at outdoor venue
Hip Indonesian wedding ceremony with the bride and groom standing back to back

Images via Me Studio / Cavan Images, Made sunesa Adi wijaya, Eky Rima Nurya Ganda, and Ricky Kurniawan.

Closeup of wedding ceremony broom on a ledge
Image via Wirestock Creators.

United States of America

The origins of this tradition are a little murky. Some claim it traces back to a Roma wedding tradition, while other sources point to West Africa. Either way, jumping the broom came to the US with the slave trade, and it holds a long history within Black culture in the United States.

Anyone can set out the broom for the couple to jump, and the broom itself can be a family heirloom or a custom item dreamed up by the couple. It’s usually smaller than a typical household broom, and is often decorated with ribbons or dried flowers.

Cuba

Wedding guests in Cuba take turns dancing with the bride—and paying for the privilege. Instead of sticking cash in an envelope for the newlyweds to sort through later, guests pin bills to the bride’s dress in exchange for a spin around the dance floor.

The money typically goes toward the honeymoon or offsetting other costs as the newlyweds settle into their new lives.

A couple being driven around town before their wedding in a convertible
Image via Marcin Krzyzak.

Brazil

It’s only natural for guests at a wedding to wish prosperity on the couple as they set out together. Just as in many other cultures, cash gifts are popular in Brazil.

Brides in Brazil wear gold shoes on their wedding day, which they take off during the best part of the reception—the dancing. As she dances the night away, leaving her shoes behind on the dance floor, guests fill her shoes with cash for the couple.

Couple locks hands in the sand on Brazilian beach
Brazilian bride walking away from church surrounded by children also wearing white

Images via Jessica Chrystine and Joa Souza.

Cover image via Arsa Ingin Moksa.

Editorial
