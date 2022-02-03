18 Thoughtful Wedding Thank You Card Ideas

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Each stage of planning your nuptials, from choosing a venue to sending wedding thank you cards after the event has an impact on the way everyone remembers that day.

The purpose of wedding thank you cards is to show your gratitude to the people who were in attendance at your wedding, as well as appreciation for any gifts from those present or people who couldn’t attend.

Sounds simple enough, but if you want to send your guests something special within a few weeks or months of the wedding, you need unique wedding thank you card ideas—fast. This post can help.

Here’s some thank you card inspiration you can take and make your own. (No in-depth design knowledge or calligraphy classes required.)

6 Aesthetic Ideas for Wedding Thank You Cards

What’s your aesthetic? Color, orientation, fonts, size, and theme all come together to help you say “thank you” just the way you want to.

If you aren’t sure where to start, use these ideas so you can narrow it down and find the perfect card concept.

1. Wedding Thank You Cards with Photos

You’ll have photos of your wedding day to treasure forever. Why not show them off in your thank you card? Start with this design from our friends at PicMonkey and add your own picture to make the note unforgettable.

2. Wedding Thank You Cards with No Photo

Image via Redcollegiya.

If sending out a bunch of cards with your faces on it isn’t quite your vibe, that’s okay. Go for a card with no photo and opt for a simple design instead.

Remember to write a meaningful note inside for guests to read.

3. One-sided Wedding Thank You Cards

Design credit: DIY Inspired.

There are usually two sides to every story, but that doesn’t mean you need two sides to show gratitude to the people who went to your wedding.

This postcard design packs all the information you’ll want to include in a small space.

4. Wedding Thank You Cards with Orchids

Image via 4clover.

Orchids symbolize love, which makes this beautiful watercolor design the perfect choice for your cards. This is a particularly fitting option for you to send if your wedding has an elegant theme or takes place during a season when these flowers bloom.

5. Rustic Wedding Thank You Cards

Design credit: Nataliia Proskurniak

There’s a place for glitz and glamour, but it’s not always a fit. If you and your spouse want a more laid-back look, consider a rustic wedding thank you card. This wedding invitation is a good starting point.

Take your design to the next level by including accents like a doily or burlap. And if you’d like to capture a watercolor look, check out our intro to modern watercolor styles.

6. Rose Gold Wedding Thank You Card

The rose gold trend has been around for several years . . . and it seems to be here to stay. Select this popular color for your thank you cards to add a warm and classy feel to every note you mail out.

Common Types of Thank You Cards

Once you know how you want your wedding thank you card to look, it’s time to think about messaging. This can vary depending on the different scenarios you have with invitees and guests.

Take a look at these cards to find the right words.

Wedding Thank You Card for Attending the Ceremony

Wedding guests save the date for months (or sometimes years.) Show them how much you appreciate them making time in their schedule to be a part of your love story by specifically calling it out in your card.

Wedding Thank You Card for Those Unable to Attend

For one reason or another, people you invite to the wedding may not be able to make it. You’ll still want to thank them for sending a message or a gift on that day.

Use this card design and messaging to communicate your gratitude.

Wedding Thank You Card with No Gift Mention

Design credit: Crista Dougherty.

If you didn’t ask for gifts at your wedding or know you’ll struggle to remember who gave what, take the stress out of sending your thank you cards.

You can send a thoughtful message that includes beautiful art with no mention of a gift.

Wedding Thank You Card for Those Not Invited

Image via Natalia9791.

It isn’t always possible to invite everyone to your wedding. However, you can still show the people in your life that you appreciate their support and kind thoughts as you enter your new marriage with this thank you card.

Belated Wedding Thank You Cards

Time may slip away, but that doesn’t mean your wedding thank you cards should. Even if you don’t get to creating them right away, you can send a message to your guests that makes an impact.

Thank you Cards Sent Late

Late wedding thank you cards can still be classy. Choose a clean design with a message that acknowledges the delay.

Your guests are sure to appreciate hearing from you and seeing a photo from the day.

Wedding Thank You Cards: A Year Later

What if months have gone by and you still haven’t gotten your thank you cards out? Consider sending your wedding thank you cards a year later, on your one-year anniversary, along with an update about what’s going on in your lives.

Thank You Cards for Your Wedding Party

Want to go to the next level with your wedding thank you cards? Ensure that attendees that step up during the event get a special note from you and your spouse.

Wedding Thank You Cards for Your Groomsmen

Anyone who plays a role in your ceremony deserves a little extra appreciation. Go with this clever and classic groomsman thank you card to tell the people that stood with you how much that action meant.

Wedding Thank You Card for Your Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids are more than just friends or family. They act as a support system leading up to your wedding day and throughout the event.

This beautiful, yet simple card featuring a heart sends the perfect thank you message.

Wedding Thank You Card for Your Best Man

Image via bc21.

Tell your best man in very certain terms what it meant to have him at your side with this card. Personalize it with his name before detailing special moments leading up to the wedding or during the ceremony, such as his speech.

Wedding Thank You Card for Your Maid of Honor

Design credit: Emily Zalla.

Give your maid of honor a card that’s beautiful and fun with this bouquet of gratitude. The design acts as a nod to her responsibilities during the ceremony, while giving you space to leave a touching note inside.

Bridal Shower Thank You Card

Start the “thank yous” early by sending a thoughtful message to those that attended your bridal shower. After you choose the card, be sure to select design elements that match the theme of the event.

Want some help creating a card that goes with the theme you choose? Open a design in PicMonkey and click Themes on the top toolbar. You’ll see the available options appear in a drop-down menu.

Wedding Thank You Card to Aunt, Uncle, and Other Family Members

A marriage is a special event for everyone. Show them how much their attendance mattered to you by choosing a thank you card that includes an image of your family. This will ensure the card becomes a keepsake.

Wedding Thank You Card Hacks & Alternatives

With a design in mind, you need to figure out how to get all those cards to the recipients. These wedding thank you card hacks may help you get through the process faster.

1. Create Your Own Wedding Thank You Card Template

Custom doesn’t have to equal time-consuming. Add a personalized touch to an existing card template to finalize the perfect design. Then, all you have to do is print, seal, and send to your list.

2. Address Wedding Invitations and Thank You Cards at the Same Time

One of the most tedious things about mailing multiple items is finding and writing out each recipient’s address. Don’t go through these motions twice. Instead, address invitations and thank you cards at the same time to get your thank you cards out in a timely manner.

3. Create a List of Wedding Gifts While You Open Them

Acknowledging the gift that each person gave to you is thoughtful, but it isn’t easy. Write down details as you open everything you receive. This will help you remember what to say when it comes time to create your thank you cards.

If you’re not into the idea of sending cards, that’s not your only option. Some wedding thank you card alternatives include a video or voice message, a photo collage, or a small unique gift. Any of these options will show your guests that you care.

Craft the perfect wedding thank you cards that reflect you, your significant other, and the experience you had with your wedding guests.

Designing and sending these is another chance to make and hold onto important memories.

Cover image via IVASHstudio.