How to Reach Them: Much Sought-After Wedding Guests
How to Reach Them: Much Sought-After Wedding Guests
Design

By

Of course, tons of content caters to the bride and groom . . . but what about wedding guests? If you’re planning a wedding, here’s how to best communicate with guests.

Weddings are back, baby! In fact, we’re hearing that an estimated 2.5 million weddings are taking place in the United States this year, which explains why it seems like some people are going to a wedding almost every weekend between now and Labor Day (fun but exhausting!).

But, if you’re a bride or groom-to-be, you might be worried about so much competition. Considering their weekends and their wallets, your guests might not say yes to your big day (or worse, they say yes but don’t have a good time).

Wedding guests singing at reception
Image via Halfpoint.

We’re here to tell you it’s going to be okay—but you’re going to have to get creative and detail-oriented. Whether your wedding is a week-long destination packed to the brim with activities and details, or an intimate afternoon at the courthouse, there are simple strategies for sharing information with your guests that feels inclusive, manageable, organized, and generous.

Ground view of bride and groom's casual footwear
Traditional Indian wedding with bride and groom walking down stairs
Couple getting married in tropical outdoor setting
Gothic wedding couple getting married in outdoor setting

Let’s dive into how to communicate your wedding’s style and substance to your guests. Images via popocartem.com, IVASHstudio, yurakrasil, and Bondar Ann.

Here are a few ways you can use design, photography, and language to lock in and communicate with your guests—and perhaps, most importantly, set the tone for the entire wedding.

Start with a Warm, Attractive Save the Date

All the materials your guests receive should feel like a long-awaited hug. You’re inviting them to celebrate love! Make sure to emphasize this throughout all forms of communication. Include specific words and curate the format and design of everything, from your Save the Date to your wedding website.

A Save the Date should either feature a photo of the happy couple or the location of the event. You can also incorporate certain colors, graphics, fonts, and layers to make the announcement feel unique.

The most important thing is that the Save the Date accurately represents the couple, as well as the aesthetic of the wedding. For example, if you’re having a backyard wedding, don’t overdo it with gold, ribbons, or champagne flutes.

As far as information goes, your Save the Date should include the specific date of the wedding and any related events, like a rehearsal dinner, as well as a URL for your wedding website.

You can also include the dress code and information for the venue, as long as it’s booked. 

Blue cosmic-themed wedding invitation
Pink floral wedding invitation
Watercolor wedding invitation with mountain view
Wedding invitation with floral and tropical accents
Vintage postcard template for wedding invitation

Your Save the Date will represent your style and ceremony. Images via moobeer, momo sama, PEKEN VECTOR, Madiwaso, and Kraphix.

Remember: Your Save the Date is likely to end up on your guests’ refrigerators, so it should be something they’ll enjoy looking at often.

Build an Interactive, Informative, and Fun Wedding Website

With so many weddings this year, guests are having to choose between all sorts of competing factors. A five-day black-tie affair in Italy? Or, a well-curated but cocktail-casual evening in Pittsburgh? Fun will always win over glamor (especially glamor with a high price tag).

But, even if your wedding is going to be extremely luxurious, there are still ways to communicate to your guests that it won’t be stuffy.

On your wedding website, incorporate photos of yourself and your partner that don’t look too forced or airbrushed. People are coming to your wedding to celebrate you—not a version of you in heavy makeup, posed and shot by a professional photographer.

Weave in fun aspects of your lifestyle—photos of your dog, the time you went skydiving, and even pictures of you and your partner as little kids.

Silhouette of a man proposing to his boyfriend at a beach sunset
Candid photo of man and woman hugging outdoors
Woman dancing with her boyfriend who's in a wheelchair on the beach
Happy senior couple walking their bikes through the park
Black and white photo of happy couple embracing outdoors
Couple hugging with focus on engagement ring
Happy couple with their dog on a hill in winter with blue skies in the background

The photos you share with your guests will communicate your personality, as a couple. Images via SynthEx, Luna Vandoorne, Nejron Photo, Zoran Pucarevic, Austin Urton, Rod_Remark, and Dragana Gordic.

You can also use professional photos from Shutterstock to maintain the theme throughout your entire wedding website. Hosting that grand wedding in Italy? Choose photos of Italians eating pasta in Naples, sunbathing on the Amalfi Coast, and traipsing around Lake Como.

Send a clear message to your guests: This could be you if you RSVP yes.

Night wedding ceremony with several vintage lamps and candles in big tree
Lemonade decanter and glasses on outdoor table
Long Tuscan wedding table on outdoor patio
Four groomsmen jumping with joy on beach sidewalk
Woman's hands painted with henna tattoos
Street cross sign in New Orleans

You can also show off the atmosphere of your wedding by curating the right event photos. Images via Breslavtsev Oleg, Volodymyr Hlukhovskyi, OlgaMerolla, IVASHstudio, Swapnil A Patil, and Andriy Blokhin.

Make It Look Special but Accessible

As you plan your big day, make sure you’re creating moments of non-traditional, unexpected fun for your guests. Maybe there’s a softball game the morning of the event, or karaoke at the afterparty?

Don’t keep these incentives a secret! On both your invitation and your website, make sure your guests know that if they’re coming to your wedding, they should plan on having a good—no, the BEST time.

Toddler hugging a lamb at petting zoo
Japanese bride wearing a kimono plays baseball in the park
Croquet setup in a wheat field

Images via Elizaveta Gelitckaia, VICHAILAO, and Jackson Stock Photography.

You can use elevated images from Shutterstock to play up the extracurriculars, and even add music or video to make the site even more entertaining.

Something else to keep in mind is the diversity, age range, and mobility of your guest list. If you’ll be hosting five different generations, you’ll want to be sure to communicate to your guests—through your design, imagery, and language—that this event will be comfortable for everyone.

Three adorable little girls holding hands and wearing flower crowns at an outdoor wedding
Happy parents clap while seated at wedding reception
Bride and groom kiss at their outdoor beach wedding
Senior guests eating and drinking at outdoor wedding reception
Couple getting married at the beach with the groom hugging a guest

Images via Megan Betteridge, kabunga Godfrey, Rawpixel.com, sirtravelalot, and Rawpixel.com.

If softball and karaoke aren’t in the cards for older folks, what can you offer them so they feel appreciated, too? And, when it comes to language across all your wedding materials, make sure nobody needs a Gen Z interpreter to understand the dress code.

Provide More Details Than Necessary

Wedding planners will tell you that details are everything. Yet, wedding guests always have to ask if there’s a shuttle from the hotel to the venue. Make sure your guests know exactly where they should be at any given moment, as well as what to expect throughout the wedding, by going a little overboard with information.

It might feel redundant—everyone’s been to a wedding, right?—but you’d be surprised how flustered people get when they’re all dressed up and don’t know where to sit.

Clearly and concisely organizing all of this information is extremely important. You can use a standard format, like a FAQ, or design a checklist using a template or images from Shutterstock.

Either way, make sure this information is available in multiple places, including on your wedding website, in the invitation, and in any gift bags you’re giving guests when they arrive.

Poster on wall with seating plan for wedding reception
Over shoulder view of young Asian couple choosing bridal bouquet with help of digital tablet while planning wedding day at home
Married couple sorting letters at home
Happy young couple sitting on couch planning wedding with wedding counselor
Vintage frames with lists of the wedding guests
Closeup of wrapped wedding favors for guests

Staying organized (and keeping your guests organized) with the right materials will make your big day easy! Images via Nicki Shea, Dragon Images, UfaBizPhoto, fizkes, IVASHstudio, and Isamare.

Most importantly, remember this: If you’re having fun planning your wedding—creating materials to reach, entice, and inform your guests—it’s likely your guests will have fun, too.

Cover image via Altrendo Images.

Design
