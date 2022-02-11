10 Cute Wedding Ecard Ideas

With a record-high 2.6 million weddings taking place in the U.S. this year—and Ecards making an epic comeback during a global pandemic—there’s a good chance a wedding Ecard will end up in your inbox soon enough.

The days of sending an Ecard as a last-ditch courtesy are extinct. We count on them more than ever to share unforgettable life moments because they offer the right benefits at the right time.

They save a lot of green (money and trees, of course) and are easy to personalize. Plus, they’re not a total headache to deliver, which is pretty nice when global mail delays refuse to let up.

Still, there’s one important question left to propose: What does it take to create a sensational wedding Ecard?

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

Wedding Ecard Design Ideas

How to Make an Ecard

How to Send an Ecard

Let’s cut some cake, shall we?

Wedding Ecard Ideas

Thanks to their simple design, part of why Ecards provide so much value to our lives is because they have fewer limitations than physical cards.

These are the types of wedding Ecards we see the most:

If you’re planning for your wedding, don’t stress! We put together a list of ten wedding Ecard ideas online for you to fall in love with:

1. Paint It Black

Why start an exciting wedding invite ideas list with a black 5 x 7 Ecard? Adding black to your wedding Ecard allows it to channel a sophisticated swagger and seriousness in ways that other colors can’t.

Plus, its smooth factor makes it a go-to Ecard color for weddings with casual dress codes.

2. Anti-Old-Fashioned, Photoless, 5/5 Invite Ecard

If you don’t want to add a couple photo to a black Ecard, there’s still a solution out there for you and your significant other. Dial up the pink and the amount of floral design in your Ecard.

3. The Instant Classic

Of course, white is a popular choice for wedding Ecards. The cherry on top here is the tiny hint of gold that graces the understated floral design.

When everything comes together, this Ecard is devoid of drama. So, its overall design makes it clear your special day will be nothing short of elegant.

4. Natural and Photo-Friendly

No beach wedding required to get your hands on this one. But, when choosing a setting for a soon-to-be-married couple photo, going outside is always a nice option to consider.

It’s as if you can hear ocean waves crashing again and again in this beachy wedding Ecard. There’s a sense of serenity and genuine joy that tells you their romance is real.

Life doesn’t go as planned—and neither does every wedding! You never know when you’ll need to call an audible and announce sudden changes to your wedding itinerary.

This date change Ecard is set up for you to customize in seconds when you need to spill unexpected news regarding your special day.

The earlier you get the word out, the more time your invitees will have to adjust accordingly.

6. Bridal Party Invitation

When you have plans beyond your wedding ceremony, it’s time to double your dosage of wedding Ecards.

This bridal shower Ecard invite template is a solid go-to for when you take a moment to celebrate a special life milestone with your shower guests.

Brownie points if you’re having a destination wedding with sunshine.

7. Purple Reign-ish

Already used black and white for your main wedding Ecard invite? No love lost. Just put your own spin on your bridal shower invite instead!

This purple Ecard background captures the light-heartedness and romantic themes you’ll find in a bridal shower.

The four red roses complement the purple and preserve the balance that makes it easy to read through this symmetric Ecard layout.

8. Wedding Shower Invite

Bless your wedding shower Ecard invite with an organic feel by featuring a painted look in its background. The faded Easter-egg fuchsia pink paint strokes get artsy enough to eschew a humanistic spirit that doesn’t feel forced.

In the end, the invite casually helps preview a tender-hearted wedding shower event that future brides and grooms in attendance will want to steal!

9. Wedding Thank You Ecard

Within the first three months after your ceremony, sending a thank you Ecard to everyone who made it is an important step.

Delivering a wedding thank you Ecard recaptures the infectious energy of your big day by prompting your invitees to reflect on their memories. Taking the first step after your marriage to thank those who witnessed its kick-off marks your transition from making life all about you during the planning stages.

So, if you were bold enough to have your wedding on Christmas like Anna Marie did, you can give your thanks back in a similar style.

10. Wedding Photo Thank You Ecard

Need another secret if you’re trying really hard to churn out a wedding thank you Ecard that looks natural? Upload a black and white photo on the cover.

Black and white photos offer a rare, brief escape from time while elevating the delicacy and sensitivity you’ll find in the best couple photos.

How to Make a Wedding ECard

Over time, online design tools have evolved into powerful creator tools. Free online photo editing platforms lacked the arsenal needed to produce professional finishing touches a decade ago. Now they lend professional design expertise for everyone to use.

With PicMonkey, you can make your big announcement with style.

Make a wedding Ecard with a template:

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates. After you decide on what kind of wedding Ecard you want to create, use the search bar to find templates in that format. If your mind isn’t made up quite yet, don’t worry! Search “Wedding Ecard,” and choose a template below. To customize your template, select your dream combination of graphics, photos, videos, text, and/or effects. When you’re done, click Download on the top toolbar and export as a JPG/PNG (GIF/MP4 if you added animation). You can also share designs via email and social directly from PicMonkey.

Make a wedding Ecard from scratch:

Going for an all-out original masterpiece? Start with a blank canvas instead.

In PicMonkey, click Create New > Blank Canvas. Select Card (1500 x 2100 px), or use the dimension boxes up top to enter your own sizing. Then click Make it! Similar to a template, customization is your friend here. Add images, graphics, and text as you wish. Download your finished design and share away!

How to Send Your Wedding Ecard

Let’s brief you on what you need to know when sending your Ecard. There are three ways to send wedding cards online:

1. Personal Email Provider

Platforms like GMail, Yahoo! Mail, and Hotmail fall into this category. Email your Ecard when you have to send out private wedding invites to multiple recipients or if your recipient uses a personal email provider more often.

2. Paid Ecard Service

Paid Ecard services charge users just to design an Ecard on their website. Businesses tend to gravitate toward paid Ecard services to blast out greeting Ecards at scale.

Most services generate links to share via email. As of late, more are preparing user projects to be shareable on social media.

3. Social Media

Sharing your wedding Ecard via social media comes with perks. You can confirm if your message was delivered or published, and not worry if it ended up in a spam folder.

And, if you’re afraid to come off too serious sending wedding Ecards under an Ecard service or email, feel free to turn to Facebook group pages, Messenger, and Instagram group messages to break your news.

You did it! Congrats on crafting your wedding Ecard and checking off another huge to-do list item for your wedding.

No matter how much effort you put into it, we know whoever receives it will love it.

Cover image via Sasin Paraksa.