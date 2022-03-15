21 Wedding Card Ideas for Family and Friends

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

A wedding is one of the most important days of your life. Guests will remember it forever, too. But, before you get there, you need to send invitations to the event.

We know that every detail matters, and you should have invitations that send the right message. Here are 20+ wedding cards for family and friends.

Wedding Invitations for Parents

1. Simply Put

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Your parents may have been the first people you shared the news with when you got engaged. Say everything you need to in one word with this simple and beautiful wedding invitation.

2. Love Birds

See this design via jayz.

Do you look up to the marriage that your parents have? Use this sweet love birds design on your wedding invitation as a tribute to them.

3. Culture Consideration

See this design via krishna kumar.

Culture is an important aspect of our lives. Make your parents proud by including elements in your wedding invitation design that relate to your culture.

Wedding Invitations for Your In-Laws

4. Pieces of the Puzzle

See this design via Alemon cz.

Bringing families together isn’t always easy. You can show your commitment to keeping everyone in the family connected with this design.

5. Better Together

See this design via Fariha Waseem.

If the saying “opposites attract” applies to you, consider this wedding invite design. This layout is symbolic of your upcoming union.

6. Picture This

View this design via robuart.

Want to take your wedding invites for close family to the next level? Personalization is one way to do it. Featuring your in-laws in the art is a surefire way to make sure they feel included.

Wedding Invitations for Your Grandparents

7. Vintage Take

See this design via Raftel.

In a world that’s moving so quickly, no one will appreciate classic design more than your grandparents. This is a nice pick if it complements the style of your wedding.

8. The Timeline

See this design via anna42f.

Weddings are fun, but there’s also a lot to keep track of. Keep your grandparents (and the rest of your guests) in the loop with this invitation.

9. Your Commitment

Make this design your own via PicMonkey.

Marriage is more than just a ceremony, and you can set the tone right away with your wedding invitation design. The linked rings serve as one sign that you’re taking your vows seriously.

Wedding Invitations for Your Siblings

10. There for You

See this design via MaddyZ.

Siblings are there for you from the start, and your wedding is no exception. Consider a hand-drawn design for their invite, especially if they’ll play a key role in the event.

11. Handmade and Heartfelt

See this design via Federica Pozzecco.

Having a small ceremony? Once you finalize your invite design, consider putting the cards together yourself to make the most important people in your life feel special.

12. All the Details

Make this design your own via PicMonkey.

If you want things to be a bit more formal, include all the key details in your wedding invite. That way, everyone in your family will be on the same page.

13. The Whole Picture

See this design via Ivana Forgo.

Choose a route that’s less traditional with this wedding card design. Instead of relying on text, let the images tell the story of your big day.

Wedding Invitations for Your Family

14. Future Dreams

See this design via Dyin Li.

Entering a marriage often means creating a home and starting your own family. Give your guests a look into the future with this sweet design.

15. Family Tree

See this design via Imagepluss.

Your family tree is growing. Make it known with this wedding invitation concept that illustrates the connection between you and your spouse’s family.

16. Show Off

Make this design your own via PicMonkey.

Express how happy you are to be getting married with a wedding card for family that features your photo. This is a particularly good choice if the invitation is going out to extended members of the family you haven’t seen lately.

17. Only the Essentials

Make this design your own via PicMonkey.

Keep it short and sweet with this wedding invitation design. Share only the most important details your family needs to join you on the big day.

Wedding Invitations For Your Friends

18. Join the Fun

See this design via Kraphix.

Your wedding may be a celebration of your love, but it’s also an opportunity for everyone in your life to get together and have a good time. Give them a taste of what they’ll be in for with this invitation.

19. Make It Modern

See this design via Justin Ho.

A modern wedding calls for a modern invitation. Choose this sleek design to show that you have your eyes on the current trends.

20. Punny Pick

Make this design your own via PicMonkey.

Let friends in on your sense of humor with this invitation. This also provides an opportunity for you to hint at the wedding location or theme.

21. Stay Casual

Make this design your own via PicMonkey.

If a formal invitation doesn’t feel right for you, go your own way. This laid back message still gets the point across.

Don’t go with a standard wedding card that any couple could use. Instead, create something that’s uniquely yours.

Instead, use these wedding cards for family and friends as inspiration to make wedding invitations that you’ll be happy to send to all of your guests.

Cover image via GoodStudio and Alfredo Caldera.