Popular Wedding Card Formats and Sizes

If you’ve got a wedding coming up, first of all, congratulations! Second of all, deep breaths. Whether you’re planning the event of the season or thinking of an intimate micro-wedding, you’ve probably got about 327 to-dos until happy ever after.

So, let’s take care of one of them—your wedding card format—right now!

Learn what you need to know to plan out your wedding card, choose the right size and dimensions, and create your perfect design for print or email.

What to Consider When Choosing a Wedding Card Format

Before you design a gorgeous wedding invite like this one, map out the details.

Before you dive headfirst into creating your wedding card, it’s a good idea to hammer out some key details:

Orientation : Which orientation do you prefer for your wedding card design: landscape or portrait? Portrait cards tend to be more common, but then again, no one’s ever claimed to want a “common” wedding. Go with your gut on this one—there’s no wrong answer.

: Which orientation do you prefer for your wedding card design: landscape or portrait? Portrait cards tend to be more common, but then again, no one’s ever claimed to want a “common” wedding. Go with your gut on this one—there’s no wrong answer. Design : Will your wedding cards be handmade or designed digitally? Handcrafted cards can add a bespoke touch to your big day, but they’re also pricier. Going digital can open up some interesting opportunities, too, like a high-res wedding card format for HD display. (Oh-so-romantic screensaver, anyone?)

: Will your wedding cards be handmade or designed digitally? Handcrafted cards can add a bespoke touch to your big day, but they’re also pricier. Going digital can open up some interesting opportunities, too, like a high-res wedding card format for HD display. (Oh-so-romantic screensaver, anyone?) Mailing : Will you email your wedding cards or mail them out? If you choose to print and mail your cards, you’ll be limited to standard greeting card dimensions, which we’ll be sharing in more detail below. Digital cards don’t have the same size restrictions, but they don’t give that can’t-wait-to-tear-open-the-envelope feeling, either.

: Will you email your wedding cards or mail them out? If you choose to print and mail your cards, you’ll be limited to standard greeting card dimensions, which we’ll be sharing in more detail below. Digital cards don’t have the same size restrictions, but they don’t give that can’t-wait-to-tear-open-the-envelope feeling, either. Envelopes : Speaking of envelopes, do you want them? If you design a postcard-style invitation, you may be able to skip the envelopes altogether. Folded cards don’t have that luxury.

: Speaking of envelopes, do you want them? If you design a postcard-style invitation, you may be able to skip the envelopes altogether. Folded cards don’t have that luxury. Content: While you’re at it, list out all the written elements to include on your card: names, date, time, location, that amazing(ly bad) pun you’ve been dying to share as your wedding hashtag . . . You know, all the must-haves!

These details might not be as fun as playing around with gorgeous wedding fonts or pouring over your amazing engagement photos, but they’ll put you on the fast track when it’s time to design.

But first—let’s talk about sizing.

5 Most Popular Standard Wedding Card Formats and Sizes

Put your own spin on this classic wedding invitation template.

You may be surprised to learn that not all greeting cards are the exact same size. Fortunately, they are fairly standard.

Here are the five most common sizes for print greeting cards (wedding cards included):

Inches (“) Centimeters (cm) Also known as… 3.5 ” x 4.875″ 8.9 cm x 12.4 cm Four bar, note cards, inserts, A1 4.25″ x 5.5″ 10.8 cm x 14 cm A2 4.5″ x 6.25″ 11.4 cm x 15.9 cm A6 5″ x 7″ 12.7 cm x 17.8 cm A7 6″ x 9″ 15.2 cm x 22.9 cm A10

Keep in mind that these are standard print sizes. If you decide to email your wedding invitations, you won’t be limited to any particular size or shape.

Standard Wedding Invitation Card Dimensions

According to the internet’s resident expert in all things wedding planning, The Knot, the most traditional wedding invitation card size is 4.5” x 6.25”.

If you want to make a splash, the slightly larger 5” x 7” is also popular. It’s a size that works especially well if you’d like to include an RSVP slip or insert, which usually measures 4.875″ x 3.5″ or less.

The 5” x 7” format looks stunning in portrait orientation . . .

Head over to our friends at PicMonkey to make this wedding invitation template your own.

. . . as well as landscape.

Standard Wedding Thank You Card Dimensions

Wedding Thank You cards are often smaller than invitations, most commonly measuring 3.5” x 5”.

Why the smaller size? Well, this wedding Thank You card format gives enough room for the couple to share some heartfelt thoughts without requiring a whole novel to fill the blank space. When you’re writing dozens, if not hundreds, of thank you notes, you’ll appreciate the gift of brevity.

Popular Sizes for Other Types of Wedding Cards

Many couples invest the most in their wedding invitations, but there are lots of other cards to consider, too:

Engagement announcements

Elopement announcements

Save the Dates

Bachelor/bachelorette party invites

Rehearsal dinner invites

Wedding programs

Like wedding invitations, these cards tend to be printed at 4.5″ x 6.25″ or 5″ x 7″.

Non-Standard Wedding Card Dimensions

If you aren’t planning to print and physically mail your wedding cards, then you can create any size you want! Digital design opens up tons of opportunities for custom shapes and unique dimensions.

This square wedding card would look just as good on Instagram as it would in an email.

This bookmark-style Save the Date definitely stands out.

Talk about non-standard! These die-cut details look like real paper, but are perfect for digital.

Creative Formats and Ideas for Wedding Envelopes

What about the envelope, you might be wondering? The dimensions of your envelope will, of course, depend on the size of your wedding card. All of the standard card sizes listed above will fit into standard-sized envelopes.

Beyond size, though, there’s plenty of room for creativity with your wedding card envelope format.

A standard brown envelope is a timeless option that can fit any vibe, whether you’ve got a luxe wedding look or something more rustic.

For a charming surprise when opened, consider an envelope with a beautiful inner liner.

Laser-cut details create an expensive look (and, to be fair, are usually more expensive).

Some couples also choose to enclose a slip with additional details or information in their wedding card. The name slip format can be simple or ornate, just as long as it’s small enough to fit comfortably inside the envelope.

Options for Designing a Digital Wedding Card

Not feeling terribly excited about the size limitations of standard greeting cards? Then you might want to seriously consider a digital wedding card design! There are tons of software programs out there to help you create a DIY wedding invitation in any size or style you like: Photoshop, PowerPoint, Illustrator, CorelDRAW . . . and the list goes on.

But the one issue with these programs? They’re not necessarily the most user-friendly. And, let’s face it, battling with a complex piece of software probably isn’t how you’d like to unwind after a long day of wedding planning.

PicMonkey, who recently joined the Shutterstock family, is a super-easy solution for couples who want to get creative. It has a ton of powerful editing tools and built-in effects to support even the most unconventional of imaginations—and it’s not a program that takes years to get a handle on. Really, it takes just a few minutes.

From start to save, everything can be done from your internet browser, and there are hundreds of customizable wedding card templates to help you get started. Want to create an all-you, from-scratch design while still adhering to a standard print-ready wedding card format? Blank templates in PicMonkey make that easy. You can also turn on crop and bleed marks with just a click, ensuring that your file prints flawlessly at any professional print shop.

Oh, and since we’ve been talking about sizes, our most popular wedding card size is 5” x 7” (available in both landscape and portrait orientations). All PicMonkey Pro users can download their wedding card format in PDF and send it straight to print. Couldn’t be easier.

Wait a second . . . are those wedding bells in the air? It’s time for you and your partner to get designing!

