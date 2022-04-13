Unique Wedding Card Decoration Ideas

While a typical wedding lasts no more than a few hours (or maybe a few days if your culture celebrates big-time), there are so many events beyond the ceremony. And what do all of these events require? Well, besides hours of planning and a fair amount of cash‚ they all need cards!

Whether you’re inviting guests or saying thank you, the best wedding cards will share your wedding’s colors, theme, and overall style.

Fortunately, they’re easy to make—just start with these creative wedding card decoration ideas and design examples below.

Beautiful Wedding Card Ideas for 8 Popular Color Palettes

Wedding cards set the stage for the main event. That’s why it’s so important to keep the cards in a similar color family as the rest of your wedding.

Find your wedding color palette below to see an example of a gorgeous card with well-coordinated colors.

1. Romantic Pinks and Reds

Given their longtime association with romance and love in so many cultures, it’s no surprise that pinks and reds are a popular choice for wedding colors.

This versatile color family gives you plenty of opportunity for a wedding card design, ranging from pale blush pinks to deep luscious reds.

2. Elegant Black and White

Customize this wedding card to replace its photo with your own.

If your wedding is a black-tie affair, you can’t go wrong with a monochrome save the date or invitation. Make any photo black and white, and you’ll create an instant sense of luxury, formality, and elegance to match the theme of your ceremony.

For a slightly different take on a black-and-white wedding card, unique design elements might include a selective color filter or a classy metallic accent.

3. Dreamy Cottagecore

Thanks in no small part to songwriting queen Taylor Swift, fairytale cottagecore has made a roaring comeback as a general lifestyle aesthetic.

As you might expect, those same lush greens, earthy neutrals, delicate flower crowns, and natural textiles all feel perfectly at home for a wedding mood, too.

4. Warm Yellows

Yellow certainly stands out from the wedding crowd. Contributed by momo sama.

Yellow isn’t usually on the list of top wedding trends, especially compared to softer pastels or muted neutrals. But that just means you have an opportunity to make your wedding—and your wedding cards—extra memorable!

If you do go with yellow, keep it as a well-curated accent color (rather than the main attraction) so that it feels bright and welcoming without becoming overwhelming.

5. Trendy Metallics

Metallics are a timeless accent to any wedding color palette, although the most popular metal has definitely varied by era. (Who could forget the rose-gold-everything trend of the 2010s?)

To create a beautiful wedding card, unique ideas for metallic detailing include silver framing, copper foil texturing, or even a golden paint drip effect like the example above.

6. Futuristic Multi-Color

It’s every color in one. Designed by Sean Huang via Behance.

This multi-color hologram effect may be a bit niche for a wedding color palette, but boy does it make an impression! If sci-fi cyberpunk-ish fits your couple’s vibe, then an iridescent card can set the stage for an imaginative wedding experience.

7. Lucky Red

A symbol of fortune, luck, and blessings in many cultures of the world, red is an eye-catching color for any wedding. Embrace a deep red background like the example card above to make a bold statement, or stick with small red accent details if you prefer something more understated.

8. Cool Neutrals

Another classic wedding color palette centers around the cooler shades of neutral. Think slate gray, ice, stone, or off-white with bluish undertones.

Because they’re still primarily neutral, these cool shades can be translated into tons of unique wedding thank you card ideas—like a blue-gray background for a winter wedding or a grayish wooden texture for a rustic farmhouse wedding.

Creative Wedding Card Decoration Ideas for 4 Common Wedding Themes

In addition to matching your big day’s color palette, wedding cards are a fantastic opportunity to reinforce the overall theme.

Find your theme below to get some easy and well-coordinated wedding card decoration ideas—which you can either add the old-school way (i.e. hot glue and elbow grease) or digitally by designing your wedding cards in PicMonkey.

1. Bohemian Chic

This wedding card template is boho beautiful yet made digitally.

Boho weddings are all about that naturally beautiful, free-spirited vibe. Everything is light, airy, and homespun, so you feel like you’re in a fairytale created by Mother Nature herself.

To make your wedding invitations or thank you cards feel even more bohemian, try adding these rustic details:

Dried flowers in white, beige, and pink

Herb bouquets

Twigs

Photos in golden-hour lighting

Lace accents

Doilies

Twine

Vintage textures

Brown paper

Bokeh effects over photos

Natural wooden textures

Patchwork textiles

Thrifted leather, linen, or cotton

Another card idea that’s oh-so-boho? A rustic photo collage with vintage-looking frames. One of the best wedding card collage ideas is super-simple. Start with a photo collage template in PicMonkey, upload your own photos, and then add boho details like linen texturing or sepia overlays.

2. Everything Floral

If you’re going handmade, here’s a gorgeous example to follow. Contributed by Floral Deco.

Floral weddings are a pretty wide-ranging category, covering everything from classic red roses to modern floral alternatives. (Succulent bouquets, anyone?)

To lean into the floral theme, decorate your wedding cards or invitations with these details:

Pressed flowers

Flower petals

Paper flowers

Hand-drawn or watercolor flowers

Mini bouquets

Origami flowers

Decorative floral picks

Colored ribbons

Colored papers

Ribbons

Wax seals with dried flowers

Leaf or herb bouquets

Flower stickers

Delicate vine-style ribbons

3. Winter Wonderland

A snow-capped pine cone is perfectly wintery. Contributed by Dasha_Romanova.

Winter wedding decorations make you feel instantly warm and cozy—but equal parts elegant and luxurious, too. Rich jewel tones, eye-catching sparkles, and sumptuous textiles create that festive season vibe.

Make your cards match the winter theme by adding in these wedding card decoration ideas:

Metallic accents

Faux snow

Icicle or snowflake details

Winter herb bouquets

Pine cones

Winter berries

Red-and-white twine

Classic winter shades of greens, reds, and blues

Candy canes or other classic holiday treats

Glitter and sparkles

Faux furs

Lush velvets

Gold leaf

4. Beachy Tropical

This wedding card feels beachy but not kitschy. Make it your own in PicMonkey.

Having a destination wedding on the shores of a gorgeous island? Or perhaps you just love that calm feeling of the sea and want to evoke a laid-back beachy vibe on your big day.

Whatever the case might be, some creative ideas for beachy card decorations include:

Tulle and other airy fabrics

Seashells

Sea glass

Sand

Blue ribbons

Tropical leaves

Sand dollars

Textures of water, bamboo, or leaves

Hibiscus and other tropical plants

Palm fronds

Rope or netting details

Different Ways to Decorate Your Wedding Cards

You get to decide how crafty to go with your handmade cards. Contributed by goodmoments.

No matter your wedding color or theme, there’s no shortage of methods for creating handmade wedding cards or invitations to match. Choosing a method just depends on how “handmade” you really want to go.

Here are some possibilities covering all ranges of the crafty spectrum, from complex to super-simple:

You could buy blank card stock in a popular wedding card size and start completely from scratch with ink, watercolor, marker, or any other medium.

You could purchase a pack of pre-made wedding invitations but add your own decorative elements to the envelope such as lace, twine, or a dried flower bouquet.

You could go completely store-bought for the cards and envelopes, but write a personalized message along with a handwritten address.

You could sprinkle some glitter, confetti, or flower petals in the inside of the envelope for a handmade touch that requires very little work.

You could create your wedding invitations digitally, which is every bit as personalized as a physically handmade card. In terms of labor, this is the easiest way to go, since you can create one design and then print as many cards as you need to.

What about all those wedding cards you’ll receive, you might be wondering? Well, you can continue the hand-decorated theme by drawing from the best vintage wedding card craft ideas. Try creating a framed wedding card collage or a holiday ornament made from leftover invitations.

Cover image via Alenka Karabanova.