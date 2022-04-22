Guide: What to Learn from Web3 Marketers

Rebecca leads a portfolio of Web3 clients around strategic growth and launch; she’s a consultant and advisor for Web3 projects and brands/ industries looking to enter the Web3 space. She has a Master's Degree in Intellectual Property Law, and is excited by what’s possible for creativity and business in the Web3 space.

Using ownership, community, and utility as guiding points for marketing, here’s how brands can re-think their relationship with consumers.

Your brand’s future success will likely be a result of how you react to Web3.

Understanding the basic framework, ethos, and verticals of the Web3 ecosystem can greatly enhance the performance of your brand within the space.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Web1 was the creation of the internet where consumers could go to a brand’s website. Then, Web2 was the creation of social media where consumers could engage directly with a brand.

And, like these earlier phases, Web3 will create more co-creation between brands and consumers.

Web3 is a term encompassing several new verticals that could very well alter a brand’s business model:

Blockchain: A digital ledger that tracks and logs all engagements.

A digital ledger that tracks and logs all engagements. Crypto: A currency whose transactions live on the blockchain and are not run by a centralized authority (like the US dollar or a bank).

A currency whose transactions live on the blockchain and are not run by a centralized authority (like the US dollar or a bank). NFTs: Digital files that are embedded with smart contracts.

Digital files that are embedded with smart contracts. Metaverse: A completely digital world.

Web3 Companies Building Brands Rooted in the Following

Ownership

Offering the consumer stake and ownership in what’s being created. With a concept of decentralization and no main authority, many Web3 native brands are structured where the brand consumers are often also part of the governance.

Rather than a single governing authority or a board of directors, Web3 companies are leaning into the concept of a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) whose participants jointly vote and make decisions for the overall health of the brand.

Community

Community started to become a marketing focus with the advent of influencer marketing and social media. Rather than target individuals, brands were targeting a group of consumers, linked together through a common interest.

Web3 companies are anchoring their brands in communities and organically and strategically building out true communities around a brand or project. A Web3 founder typically engages with the communities directly via Discord chats or Twitter Spaces, offering direct contact between the consumers and the brand founders around project transparency and updates (by way of scheduled community calls and AMAs with founders or developers).

Projects that don’t authentically offer community will likely not succeed in the Web3 space.

Utility

Thinking through the actual utility of a project will be as important as thinking through how to market that utility offering. Successful Web3 projects have project utility embedded into the project itself.

For example, there are many NFT projects, and some with objectively more aesthetic appeal than Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. However, BAYC is a thriving Web3 project because of the utility the creators attached to their NFT collection. When one buys a BAYC NFT, they’re not only buying access to the community elements (which are strong) but the NFT’s utility is high, allowing its owner to have commercial IP rights to each of their NFT characters.

Lessons Non-Web3 Companies Can Learn from Their Efforts

Brands prior to Web3 were primarily focused on the brand/consumer relationship and exchange of products for money. What we’re seeing from the success of Web3 companies is that consumers respond well to incentives, rewards, and ownership.

Non-Web3 companies can learn from Web3 companies about new ways to construct their offerings in a way that supports the Web3 “decentralized” ethos.

It’s not that non-Web3 companies need to restructure their business—keep what’s working IRL (in real life)!

For example, if you’re a clothing brand that has success with an e-commerce or retail shop, keep doing what works, but also recognize that an entirely new world (many metaverse worlds, actually) is being created and the opportunities for your brand to enter into that world and expand are endless.

What Non-Web3 Companies Should Stay Away from

Pretending that there’s no place for their company in the Web3 ecosystem or that it doesn’t apply to them. Joining the Web3 space to just join it without thinking through the value offered.

Two examples of legacy brands that have already done a strong job carving out a place in Web3 while keeping their core traditional businesses intact are TIME magazine and Sotheby’s—proving that you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Both of these 100+ year old companies have stepped on the NFT and metaverse scenes by leveraging their existing brand origins in art and collectables, now with a newly digital twist.

Cover image via Edge Creative.