Walldogs: The Future of Hand-Painted Signs

Kelly Peppers, CEO of Colossal Media, discusses the growing interest and unique perspective in handcrafted signs and murals.

The future, with the growing number of technology innovations and push for cheaper products, can seem like a scary word for businesses that are reliant on skilled labor and selling premium handcrafted products—unless you’re Kelly Peppers, President of Colossal Media.

She’s betting big that training skilled labor and focusing on the uniqueness of handcrafted signs will continue to ensure the upward trajectory of her business. That bet is at the core of a company that single-handedly revived the hand-painted sign industry and made millions of dollars at the same time.

“I want there to be high school kids who grow up thinking they can become a skilled hand painter in the same way they think they can become a skilled plumber or electrician,” shared Kelly in an interview with Shutterstock. “These jobs can pay well over the six figure mark and provide great options for those who want to work hard and be outside.”

For Kelly, this all started with her father. When she interviewed for her job at Colossal, she felt an instant connection. Colossal reflected the spirit of her family background—her father owned a blue-collar business in Williamsburg, and both her father and brother were gifted artists.

When her father was a senior in college, he studied art. But, after he took his first job in advertising, he realized that he wasn’t excited about drawing lines or wearing a suit and tie, so he dropped out with just a few credits left.

He juggled random jobs as a Good Humor ice cream man, iron collector, looked into buying a junkyard, and then a few years later, took over his father-in-law’s junkyard on Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn. Now retired, Kelly’s father has a thriving Etsy shop selling watercolors.

Once Kelly was introduced to Colossal, she knew it was home and could help kids just like her dad. As CEO, she wants artistically-inclined kids to know they too can call Colossal home and have a thriving career in the arts—no suit or tie required.

“A career as a walldog provides stability and the opportunity to practice or even grow an artistic talent,” shares Kelly. “And, it’s for everyone: boys, girls, adults. We recently had a woman leave architecture to come join our company. What unites everyone here is that they love how hard it is to do the work they do every day.”

That soul, Kelly believes, is what differentiates their street art from more traditional out of home offerings. They’re competing against billboard placements, bus signage, and other more typical ad buys.

In fact, 95% of their business comes in response to major agency RFPs. But, what helps them win out against other ad installation businesses is the unique combination of superior locations (Williamsburg and Soho, to name two hot NYC venues) and the handcrafted quality of an ad created by skilled artisans.

These Colossal ads, compared to billboards and OOH digital, just feel more human.

The process to create a hand-painted sign is more complex than other ad buys, as well. Businesses will either work with an agency and commission an OOH buy, that Kelly and other hand-painted sign companies respond to, or a business will work directly with the Colossal creative studio.

Once the design concept and language is finalized, it will be transferred to an iPad to be rendered. From there, the rendering is projected on a giant warehouse wall and using lasers traced out onto giant stencils.

The stencils are applied to the wall and then “pounced,” meaning that charcoal is applied to the visible lines. Then, those lines are traced over, and finally paint is applied to the surface. The process can take multiple days and sometimes weeks. And, each step of that process requires skilled artisans.

Each year though, Kelly and team turn away a lot of business because they can’t find and train enough painters to keep up with the client demand. This year, they have a goal of hiring sixteen new painters. But, to do that, the Colossal team had to start an apprenticeship program.

The apprenticeship program was created to provide job opportunities for hardworking creative people with no industry experience. To apply, you don’t need an arts degree or a portfolio, just a desire to be a part of a team and to elevate the craft of mural painting.

The program itself is one year long and consists of both training in the shop and in the field. Once completed, apprentices test out and graduate to the Painter rank. From there, they continue their progress up the ranks to Expert Painter.

Historically, sign painting has been passed along from mentor to student and sign shops have employed apprentices similar to other crafts and trades.

However, no other company has created a precise curriculum or has executed an apprentice program at the scale of Colossal. They hire apprentices in classes every three to four months and these classes have four to five people each.

When students enter the program, they’re introduced to the work in a phased progression.

Phase 1 is in the shop. During this time Apprentices learn the fundamentals and foundational tasks needed to move jobs along.

During Phase 2, apprentices move to fieldwork where they learn how to support larger paint teams by assisting them on the wall.

During the final phase, apprentices test out of the program by completing a media job from start to finish. Some of the workshops during this first year include the Lettering Workshop, Blending and Texturing Workshop, Paint Mixing Workshop, and Rigging Workshops.

Like all creative crafts, the risk of loss to digitization seems high. But, Kelly just isn’t seeing it. Instead, her business is continuing to scale and grow.

Sometimes, the best way to stop worrying about the future is to build it one newly-trained hire at a time.

