Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

How does a photographer capture the perfect image? Where does an illustrator find inspiration? For our series “Voice of the Artist,” we asked Shutterstock creators to give us an inside look at their process.

You might assume that the more renowned a photographer is, the better they will be at capturing quality stock images. But, according to Mattias Drotte, co-founder of the Swedish production company Maskot, that’s not exactly the case. In this recent addition to Shutterstock’s Best Artists Series, Drotte discusses his ideas on stock photography that works . . . and what doesn’t.

“We’ve tried working with really renowned photographers, and they can never do it,” he says. “They’re like, I did this cool job for Louis Vuitton—or whatever—and now I’m going to shoot stock. Stock to them is a single computer, someone standing with a Mac.”

Select images from Maskot Studios‘ curated collection.

But, stock to Mattias Drotte is about so much more. Below, he shares four tips for taking (or choosing) an effective image.

1. Pay Close Attention to Props

One thing that sets Maskot photos apart is how rich they are in detail. An image of an informal business meeting, for instance, might include props such as takeout pizza, Post-It notes, and potted plants.

Props are essential to good stock photography. Image via Maskot.

“We pay a lot of attention to props,” Drotte says. “If you have a stock photo of the lonely computer, something is wrong. So, we’re always thinking, Can we add something?”



Usually, what the team adds is subtle. For a series they shot on mental health, for instance, they steered away from the obvious photo—a person taking pills (“If it’s obvious, it looks fake,” Drotte says)—and, instead, used scattered to-go cups and empty water bottles to help signal that their subject was struggling.



“We had a woman and man lying by themselves on the sofa, and you can see in the props that they didn’t have the energy to clean up.”

Image via Maskot.

The props tell the story. Image via Maskot.

“I think when you nail the props, that’s the most fulfilling,” Drotte adds. “It’s all about the half-eaten croissant.”

2. Make It Believable

Look at an image and ask yourself: Does it look real? Is that a situation you can actually be in? If the answer is no, you’re not looking at a quality stock photo.

“Think about if you were watching a Hollywood film, and then suddenly one scene looks really fake,” Drotte says. “It would be weird. If it’s not okay for the movies, it shouldn’t be okay for us.”

Still, a realistic photo isn’t the same thing as a candid. Like a movie, a good stock image requires a ton of directing.

Avoid chaos by directing your models. Image via Maskot.

“If we shoot a business meeting and the photographer and producer don’t stage it, it’s usually bad,” Drotte says. “There will be two people talking over here and two people talking over there. But, you want the focus to be much more intense than that.”

It can also take a lot of directing to get models to carry themselves naturally. “We’ll tell them, for example, Hold the mobile phone and the earplugs in the same hand,” Drotte says. “Like you do in real life. Even if it’s a bit uncomfortable.”

3. Prioritize Diversity and Inclusion

Stock images have historically featured white, straight, thin, able-bodied models. Thankfully, that’s starting to change—and Maskot is happy to be a part of that change.

Take this image of two friends working out, for instance:

Image via Maskot.

“One of them is a bit overweight, but she’s comfortable,” Drotte says. She’s not being depicted as self-conscious or as trying to lose weight. She’s being depicted as any other model would be.

Drotte similarly points to one photo of “two guys daring to be physical with each other,” and another featuring a trans model. “These are positive images,” he says.

Image via Maskot.

Image via Maskot.

4. Establish a Concept

It’s not enough for a photo to present its audience with a situation (a family putting up Christmas lights, for instance), it also needs to tell a story.

“It needs to communicate a concept,” Drotte says.

In the case of the Christmas lights, he explains, “The concept is not about the lights. The concept is: A family having fun together while doing something.”

A lot of times, he adds, photographers will botch stock shoots because they follow their storyboards, but fail to bring a concept to life.

“We want our producers and photographers to shoot the situation, and then take a step back and ask themselves, Do we understand the concept?” he says. “We find it really hard to put that in their minds. But, that’s why we exist—because it’s hard to do it. Otherwise, everybody could do it.”

Bring your concept to life! Image via Maskot.

Find these images and more from Maskot Studios in this hand-curated collection.

Cover image via Maskot.

For more stock photography inspiration, check out these articles: