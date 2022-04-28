The Venice Biennale: A Brief History and What to Expect in 2022

Francesca is a gallery manager, editor, independent curator, and cocktail enthusiast based in Brooklyn, NY. With interest in intersecting identities, social justice, and time, Francesca sees the world around her through an art historical lens.

If you’re an avid art enthusiast, you may have heard of the biannual phenomenon that is the Venice Biennale. Or, maybe you’ve seen media outlets talk about it lately—the opening of the 59th edition just launched.

In honor of the post-Covid return of this historic event, we want to share with you a brief history of the Biennale and what you should expect this year.

What Is the Venice Biennale?

The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is an international festival that takes place every other year in Venice, Italy. It’s also the first recurring exhibition of the type we now refer to as a “biennial” (The Clark).

The festival is composed of film, theater, music, and architecture, but the primary focus of the fair and of this article is the International Art Exhibition.

Broadly speaking, the Biennale can be divided into three primary parts: the Central Exhibition, the National Pavilions, and the Collateral Events.

The Central Exhibition is typically organized by a single curator who’s given carte blanche to select a theme and artists from around the world, forming a large-scale group show that reflects the moment in which the exhibition is taking place.

The permanent National Pavilions are built, maintained, and curated by the individual participating countries. Each country selects one or more artists to represent them in the festival, which is an immense honor for selected artists, comparable to making the Olympic team.

Also similar to the Olympics is the granting of prizes. Each year, several awards are given by a panel of jurors.

The Collateral Events are exhibitions, panels, performances, etc. that are endorsed and put on by the Biennale, but occur throughout the city and are not part of the central fair.

From the Beginnings to World War II

In 1893, the Venetian City Council passed a resolution to set up a biennial exhibition of Italian art. In 1894, the decision was made to open the exhibition up to foreign artists on a by-invitation basis and, in 1895, the first fair officially opened.

Inauguration of the Biennale art exhibition engraving in Italian newspaper La Domenica del Corriere, Venice, Italy, April 1899. Image via Gianni Dagli Orti/Shutterstock.

Over the course of the following decades, other countries (beginning with Belgium) were invited to participate and build their own pavilions in the gardens where the Biennale still takes place.

The Biennale took a hiatus during World War I, but resumed in 1920 and, subsequently, became its own entity outside of the City Council.

In the years before World War II, the Biennale added its film and theater festivals before pausing again during the war.

After the War

The first iteration of the Venice Biennale after the war (1948) was a large-scale celebratory exhibition that spanned from the impressionists to contemporaries of the time, such as Picasso, Chagall, and Magritte.

They also included works from the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, which then found a permanent home in Venice and can be visited to this day.

This post-war period also saw a celebration of American artists for possibly the first time. Alexander Calder became the first American artist to win the Gran Premio di Scultura (Top Sculpture Prize) in 1952.

Decorated American sculptor, Alexander Calder, at his home in France. Image via Gjon Mili/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

A Time of Reform

The 1960s and 70s proved to be a tumultuous time for the Biennale. Protests in the ’60s hindered the opening of the exhibition and for several years following that, no prizes were presented.

This period also saw a lot of structural changes. The 1972 Biennale was the first one to have a theme and, in 1973, there was a restructuring of the board, making it more “democratic.”

During this time, the Biennale also became more socially and politically active. Between 1973 and 1975, the International Exhibition was not held as an act of solidarity with Chile, which had recently fallen under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Instead, cinema and theater events were held under the title Libertà per il Cile (Freedom for Chile).

In 1977, only a few years after the Biennale resumed, the exhibition known now as The Biennale of Dissent focused on dissent in art, highlighting art produced in the Soviet Bloc.

Along with the exhibition included many discussions that were either implicitly or explicitly critical of the Soviet Union, the backlash of which caused the Biennale president at the time to resign.

L-R: Speakers at 1977’s Biennale of Dissent included French philosopher Michel Foucault, Marxist-critical Polish philosopher Leszek Kolakowski, and Nobel Prize winner Andrei Sakharov. Images via Alexis Duclos/AP/Shutterstock, Pete Redman/AP/Shutterstock, and AP/Shutterstock.

Images via Zsolt Czegledi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and Zsolt Czegledi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

The Bienalle Today

In the recent decades, the Biennale has become a mainstay in the art world calendar, occurring without interruption (except for the postponement of the 2021 exhibition due to the pandemic) since the 1980s.

The festival now attracts over half a million visitors, not only driving tourism in the city but also acting as a massive cultural and art market force.

It also continues to be a platform for valuable cultural and political conversations. The 1993 Biennale, for example, is hailed as an influential moment for contemporary art and continues to provoke discourse and analysis to this day.

Various installations at La Biennale, 1990s-2000s. Images via Justin Sutcliffe/AP/Shutterstock, Francesco Proietti/AP/Shutterstock, Sipa/Shutterstock, Yuri Kochetkov/EPA/Shutterstock, and Sipa/Shutterstock.

With the advent of social media and a greater spread of information, more and more people outside of the traditional “art world” have been able to engage with the works and artists presented in the Biennale.

For example, videos of Sun Yuan and Peng Yu’s installation, “Can’t Help Myself” have gone viral on TikTok on several occasions, suggesting the relatability and relevance the works in the show have.

What to Look out for in 2022

This year’s exhibition entitled The Milk of Dreams comes after a tumultuous three years since the previous one (ominously titled May You Live in Interesting Times). The exhibition is curated by Cecilia Alemani, the first ever Italian woman to curate the Venice Biennale.

According to Wallpaper, Alemani states that The Milk of Dreams will act as a “deliberate rethinking of man’s centrality in the history of art,” and focus largely on women artists and artists of other genders (with a shocking less than 10% of artists self-identifying as men, according to Artsy).

The title itself comes from a book written by British-born Mexican surrealist Leonora Carrington.

Sculpture by Leonora Carrington, the artist whose text inspired the title The Milk of Dreams. Image via Barna Tanko.

Taking these factors into consideration, it’s likely we’ll see a focus on the dream-like, the alternative possibilities for our society’s future (and potentially the alternative present that could have been), and an emphasis on the urgency of the issues we’re currently facing.

Also in the spirit of recalibrating the art historical canon, almost half of the exhibited artists will be by deceased women, according to Artsy.

This may seem counterintuitive to the idea that each exhibition should reflect its own time; however, in an era of mass reckoning—whether it be societal, political, or ideological—reaching into the past may actually be the key to better positioning ourselves to move into the future.

Sculptures by artist Simone Leigh, who represented the United States in this year’s Biennale, winning the Golden Lion for best participating artist. Images via ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, and ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

“Leaping into the Metaverse” by Ai-Da Robot, the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, a contemporary art exhibition in Venice’s Giardini area during the 59th International Art Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia. Images via Guy Bell/Shutterstock, Guy Bell/Shutterstock, and Guy Bell/Shutterstock.

Speaking of political reckoning, we’ll also doubtlessly see parallels between this exhibition and the Biennale of Dissent. Russia’s curators and artists officially announced that they will not be participating, expressing their discomfort with continuing the project while the war rages on in Ukraine, and Russian protests being silenced.

“Sky Over Corn Field” by British artist Damien Hirst on display at La Biennale 2022. Image via Zsolt Czegledi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

All in all, this inspirational 59th edition of the Venice Biennale looks as though it will capture the magic created by those who persist through marginalization and continue to create in the shadow of anonymity and persecution.

In Alemani’s own words, her approach to curating the postponed 59th edition was “not built around systems of direct inheritance or conflict, but around forms of symbiosis, solidarity, and sisterhood.”

“Finding Her Voice” installation by British artist Sonia Boyce, winner of La Biennale’s 2022 Golden Lion for National Participation. Images via ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Images via ph Alfonso Catalano/Shutterstock, ph Alfonso Catalano/Shutterstock, and Zsolt Czegledi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Cover image via Guy Bell/Shutterstock.