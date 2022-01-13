Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Come February 14, the world seems to drown in a sea of pink and red—but romantic palettes don’t have to be limited to these colors alone.

Want to tap into the romantic mood of Valentine’s Day, but offer something a little different—and altogether more stylish—than the holiday’s conventional colors? We’ve got you.

Scroll down to discover ten alternative palettes—from a sophisticated, European scheme to an easy-breezy pastel arrangement—that will make your February marketing campaigns stand out.

10 Free Color Palettes

To use your palettes, simply right-click on an image and save it to your computer, or pin to a Pinterest board to refer to later.

Each palette comes complete with HEX code values, making them instantly usable for digital designs. You can also easily convert HEX codes to print-friendly CMYK swatches using online software or Photoshop.

Palette 1: Shutter Island

Deep molten teal gives dusty pink a grownup edge in this sophisticated scheme. Balancing the moodiness of blue teal is soft dove gray, giving this palette balanced depth.

Palette 2: Paris Apartment

Sweep your Valentine away on a romantic city break with this Parisian-inspired palette. Orange-tinted poppy red is effortlessly romantic and looks particularly ethereal teamed with blush-infused shades of peach pink and ivory.

Images via Farblichter, Lorna Roberts, and hbpro.

Palette 3: Purple Passion

Rich mustard yellow and purple make for an unexpectedly heady pairing in this earthy, romantic scheme. Dark gold hues bring extra depth to the palette, lending the scheme the vibe of an unconventional romance.

Palette 4: Dinner at Home

If you’re planning any COVID-safe events this Valentine’s Day, this ultra-romantic palette will give it the drama it deserves.

The scheme combines three intoxicating hues of blush pink, deep crimson, and dark berry purple, and is anchored by subtle and elegant taupe.

Palette 5: Beach Weekend

If your idea of romance is more adventurous than a simple restaurant meal, this free-spirited palette helps to channel the vibe of a romantic road trip to the coast.

Book the AirBnb, pack your bags, and head off into the sunset.

Palette 6: Desert Romance

Nature-inspired burnt terracotta, pale camel, and stone gray give this palette its rustic, earthy personality.

Up the romance factor with whisper-soft pale lavender in the mix.

Images via marevgenna, Gligoric, and Sylwester Zacheja.

Image via OliverKJEvans.

Palette 7: Gothic Twilight

Valentine’s palettes don’t have to always be sweetness and light—this dramatic, moody scheme takes its influences from gothic romance, with a graduating range of berry and charcoal hues.

If vampires are more romantic than roses for you, this deep and dark scheme will give your designs a supernatural edge.

Palette 8: Picnic Date

Make use of this meadow-inspired scheme to bring a homespun feel to stationery and table decor. Amber orange and crimson red bring warmth to pink lavender and grounded olive green.

Palette 9: Fanciful Pastel

If you want to bring lightness and freshness to your romantic-themed designs, this palette will give your layouts a lift. Try this breezy scheme on social media posts for an airy, free-spirited mood.

Image via BarbaraGoreckaPhotography, Kachor Valentyna, and andersphoto.

Image via ganjalex.

Palette 10: Love Note

Grownup and classic, this contemporary scheme could be used for a wide range of designs, whether Valentine’s-themed or not.

Deep burgundy red, shell pink, classic navy blue, and grass green give the palette a sophisticated city break personality. A chic palette that is versatile for use in interior design, branding, or stationery.

Image via brizmaker.

Cover image via contributor Kachor Valentyna.