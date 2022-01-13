Blog Home Design 10 Non-Traditional Valentine’s Day Color Palettes

Come February 14, the world seems to drown in a sea of pink and red—but romantic palettes don’t have to be limited to these colors alone.

Want to tap into the romantic mood of Valentine’s Day, but offer something a little different—and altogether more stylish—than the holiday’s conventional colors? We’ve got you.

Scroll down to discover ten alternative palettes—from a sophisticated, European scheme to an easy-breezy pastel arrangement—that will make your February marketing campaigns stand out.

Three color palette panels - the first of pastel fabric, the next a field of wildflowers, the last an outside table decorated with wine and appetizers
Images via Floral Deco, Tohuwabohu1976, and LightField Studios.

10 Free Color Palettes

To use your palettes, simply right-click on an image and save it to your computer, or pin to a Pinterest board to refer to later.

Each palette comes complete with HEX code values, making them instantly usable for digital designs. You can also easily convert HEX codes to print-friendly CMYK swatches using online software or Photoshop

Closeup of a purple Italian heather plant
Image via Stefano Bolognini.

Palette 1: Shutter Island

Deep molten teal gives dusty pink a grownup edge in this sophisticated scheme. Balancing the moodiness of blue teal is soft dove gray, giving this palette balanced depth.

Three panels of color palettes - the first a teal green window shudder on a pink wall, then a top-down view of a pink flower and coffee mug, finally a teal ink drop plume in water
Images via Walter Bilotta, MartiniDry, and Wirestock Creators.
Aerial view of a teal blue ocean crashing onto a pink beach
Image via Radu Bercan.

Palette 2: Paris Apartment

Sweep your Valentine away on a romantic city break with this Parisian-inspired palette. Orange-tinted poppy red is effortlessly romantic and looks particularly ethereal teamed with blush-infused shades of peach pink and ivory.

Three color palette panels - the first a vase of red poppies, then a closeup of an ivory seashell, finally a glass door leading to a balcony
Images via Farblichter, Lorna Roberts, and hbpro.
Top-down view of wine glasses with various shades of rose
Image via Foxys Forest Manufacture

Palette 3: Purple Passion

Rich mustard yellow and purple make for an unexpectedly heady pairing in this earthy, romantic scheme. Dark gold hues bring extra depth to the palette, lending the scheme the vibe of an unconventional romance. 

Three color palette panels starting with a closeup of a purple and yellow viola flower, then purple fireworks in a dark sky, finally a closeup of a purple and gold marble stone
Images via Sue Chillingworth, lukelp_gsy, and jiephototaipei.
Closeup of a purple Italian heather plant
Image via Stefano Bolognini.

Palette 4: Dinner at Home

If you’re planning any COVID-safe events this Valentine’s Day, this ultra-romantic palette will give it the drama it deserves.

The scheme combines three intoxicating hues of blush pink, deep crimson, and dark berry purple, and is anchored by subtle and elegant taupe

Three color palette panels beginning with a closeup of pomegranate seeds and fruit, then a modern table with red chairs, finally a closeup of a crimson rose
Images via Cavan-Images, Philipp Shuruev, and ksy9.
Two glasses of red wine with a taupe vase in the background filled with cotton branches
Image via Foxys Forest Manufacture.

Palette 5: Beach Weekend

If your idea of romance is more adventurous than a simple restaurant meal, this free-spirited palette helps to channel the vibe of a romantic road trip to the coast.

Book the AirBnb, pack your bags, and head off into the sunset

Three color palette panels - the first an orange steel door against a teal wall, next a coastal road between the ocean and mountain landscapes, finally the sun reflecting off teal blue ocean ripples
Images via Monarca Studio, Iriskarightnow, and Bits And Splits.
A lightly clouded sky at sunset with various shades of orange, violet, and green
Image via Kella Carlton.

Palette 6: Desert Romance

Nature-inspired burnt terracotta, pale camel, and stone gray give this palette its rustic, earthy personality.

Up the romance factor with whisper-soft pale lavender in the mix. 

Three color palette panels beginning with a closeup of terracotta plates, then an animal skull surrounded by purple flowers and gem stones, finally a soothing purple and pink canyon
Images via marevgenna, Gligoric, and Sylwester Zacheja.
Burnt orange bed dressings with a gray backboard
Image via OliverKJEvans.

Palette 7: Gothic Twilight

Valentine’s palettes don’t have to always be sweetness and light—this dramatic, moody scheme takes its influences from gothic romance, with a graduating range of berry and charcoal hues.

If vampires are more romantic than roses for you, this deep and dark scheme will give your designs a supernatural edge.

Three color palette panels starting with a fall forest with berry-colored accents, next a closeup of a pretty woman with crimson lips, finally a canyon at sunset with a full moon overhead
Images via Nazarii_Neshcherenskyi, popcorner, and Andrew Hagen.
Closeup of a bouquet of dry red roses on a black background
Image via Diana Lange.

Palette 8: Picnic Date

Make use of this meadow-inspired scheme to bring a homespun feel to stationery and table decor. Amber orange and crimson red bring warmth to pink lavender and grounded olive green

Three color palette panels - the first of pastel fabric, the next a field of wildflowers, the last an outside table decorated with wine and appetizers
Images via Floral Deco, Tohuwabohu1976, and LightField Studios.
Pastel green and gray bedding linen set with a white tray containing breakfast items
Image via Kryvenok Anastasiia.

Palette 9: Fanciful Pastel

If you want to bring lightness and freshness to your romantic-themed designs, this palette will give your layouts a lift. Try this breezy scheme on social media posts for an airy, free-spirited mood.

Three color palette panels beginning with pastel color sticks on a pink background, next pastel feathers, finally a man dressed in a pastel button-down shirt
Image via BarbaraGoreckaPhotography, Kachor Valentyna, and andersphoto.
Three clear glass rectangle prism podiums on a pastel neon holographic-colored background
Image via ganjalex.

Palette 10: Love Note

Grownup and classic, this contemporary scheme could be used for a wide range of designs, whether Valentine’s-themed or not.

Deep burgundy red, shell pink, classic navy blue, and grass green give the palette a sophisticated city break personality. A chic palette that is versatile for use in interior design, branding, or stationery.

Three color palette panels - the first with blue and white stationery on a blue background, next a colorful bouquet of flowers, finally a young woman smiling shyly with a red collar necklace
Images via masa44, Anastasiia Chepinska, and Red Umbrella and Donkey.
Three color palette panels - the first with blue and white stationery on a blue background, next a colorful bouquet of flowers, finally a young woman smiling shyly with a red collar necklace
Image via brizmaker.

Cover image via contributor Kachor Valentyna.

