How to Make Your Valentine’s Day Ads More Clickable, According to Data

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Love is in the air. Is it reflected in your images? Here’s how to plan romantic February marketing campaigns with creative guidance from AI.

What is love? Writers and poets have been trying to answer that question for centuries—and, well, we’ll let you know when we get some answers. What we can tell you is how you should depict love if you want your Valentine’s Day ads to perform well.

How’d we get so dang smart? We turned to Shutterstock.AI, which analyzes data available across millions of images, for the following insights:

Are audiences clicking on PDA, or has the pandemic turned people off to that?

What’s the most clickable date idea?

How should you dress your models in photos?

Are there any animals, accessories, or foods that increase campaign clickability?

From there, we came up with data-backed creative guidance that will have your customers crushing on your brand.

PDA Is On-Trend

Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent increase in social distancing, consumers are clicking on images that portray public displays of affection. In fact, imagery and videos that include PDA have seen their clickability rise throughout the pandemic.

Kissing pics, for example, have seen their CTR spike 87% since February 2020, and images that depict hugging have increased 143% in clickability over that same time period.

Audiences are even indicating that they once again trust other peoples’ hand hygiene. Content showing people holding hands has seen its CTR rise 106% over the last two years.

You should still thoroughly wash your hands . . . for the safety of you AND your boo. Images via Abhishek Sah Photography, Jacob Lund, lissa93, and Budimir Jevtic.

Artificial intelligence has insights into which settings will perform best in images. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have preferred outdoor photography, even in the cold month of February. And the data says that their favorite V-Day date is a romantic hike in the woods.

When observing data across the last few Valentine’s Day seasons, AI found that forests are audiences’ favorite setting. In fact, the CTR of images set in forests is 45% higher than it was in February 2020. Parks are also 52% more clickable today when compared to 2020.

This trend goes hand-in-hand (don’t mind the pun), with skyrocketing park visitation throughout the pandemic.

Mountain settings have also seen their CTR rise 8% since last year. Images via everst, Sotnikov Misha, 4 PM production, Bogdan Sonjachnyj, Akira Kaelyn, and AJR_photo.

The Beach Sells

Although forests make for the most engaging setting right now, beaches have been trending up across the last three Valentine’s Days.

In fact, they’re 31% more clickable today than they were at the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

Love isn’t always in the air. It’s also in the water! Images via Monkey Business Images, Maria Markevich, Jacob Lund, and Soloviova Liudmyla.

Some beachy activities are particularly clickable at Valentine’s Day, too As of today, swimming is the sport with the highest CTR. It has risen 117% over the last two years.

Surfing is also in, with a CTR that’s risen 86% over the last year.

Surfing or swimming, some people are dreaming of warm beaches in February. Images via Daxiao Productions, View Apart, Dudarev Mikhail, and Viktor Gladkov.

Pandemic Sweats Are Out

These last couple of years have ushered in an age of comfort-first fashion, with athleisure wear at the top of its game. But, advertising data tells us that dressier clothes are on-trend at the moment.

The CTR of skirts has risen 118% since the pandemic began. Hats are on the rise, too, and they’re currently 189% more-clickable than comfortable beanies.

Denim, a fabric that can be dressed up or down, is also 39% more clickable since last Valentine’s Day.

Plaid is also popular—and 20% more clickable than polka dots. Images via Victoria Chudinova, mastermilmar, astarot, and YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV.

When it comes to jewelry, AI says that bracelets are the most engaging piece to feature. Today, the CTR of bracelets is 74% higher than it was one year ago.

In fact, bracelets are 102% more clickable than rings, 444% more clickable than necklaces, and a whopping 625% more clickable than earrings.

Make a statement with beautiful bracelets. Images via BLACKDAY, AC STUDIO, Anatoliy Karlyuk, Africa Studio, and Rido.

Let the Dogs Out

Settings and fashion aside, the right animals can also boost the success of an ad campaign (and perhaps even a dating profile). In a world where men looking for love are fascinated with fish pics, what furry (or scaly) friends actually enhance audience engagement?

Turns out, dogs are the most clickable pets of all. They’re 93% more-clickable than cats and 166% more clickable than fish.

Interestingly enough, the American Eskimo is the dog breed with the highest CTR, having surpassed 2021’s mega-popular pit bull.

If you want to include a scaly pet in your pics, opt for a snake. Images via Dragon Images, eva_blanco, Pascal Huot, Chendongshan, and Alexander Egizarov.

Eat Some Tacos

Like animals, food and drink are always great photo additions. One of the most clickable foods on Valentine’s Day 2022 will be tacos. They’ve become a dating app trope, and they’re ever-popular in advertising, with a CTR that’s risen 73% since last year alone.

Wine is also fine, with a CTR that’s risen 40% this year. Images via Joshua Resnick, CREATISTA, Marcos Castillo, Dmytro Zinkevych, and Rawpixel.com.

Not surprisingly, pizza has maintained a high CTR over the last three years, as well. But, there’s one topping you should skip in your pizza images (yes, AI can even pick the best toppings)—and that’s pineapple.

Data tells us that the fruit’s CTR is particularly low during this season and it’s projected to be 22% less clickable than it was in 2021. . .

Guess that answers the age-old debate about whether pineapple is an acceptable topping. The answer is no!

Cover image via arrideo.