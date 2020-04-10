Here’s a look at seven films that helped reinvent and reinvigorate the “based on a true story” genre over the last twenty-something years.
2020 is teeing up to be a year full of biopics, with films chronicling the lives and times of history-makers ranging from the UN diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello (Sergio) to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin (Respect). Box office analysts have been tracking the “based on a true story” trend for more than a decade now, and if upcoming blockbusters are anything to go by, it’s not one that’s letting up any time soon.
Perhaps movies inspired by real events, no matter how accurate or tenuous the connection, capture our imaginations in ways works of pure fiction cannot. They turn real people into icons, tapping into the fears and desires that shape our everyday lives. More often than not, these films also teach us that ordinary people can often become extraordinary — and maybe that’s something we need, now more than ever.
Apollo 13 (1995)
This film, from director Ron Howard and adapted from the book by astronaut Jim Lovell and writer Jeffrey Kluger, retells the story of the 1970 Apollo 13 mission to the moon. As the third human lunar landing, the crew intended to land on the moon’s Fra Mauro area. The mission went according to plan in the beginning, but at thirty hours and forty minutes, it plunged into disaster following an explosion on board.
Commanded by Lovell, the Apollo 13 crew featured astronauts Fred Haise and John Swigert, portrayed on screen by Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon, respectively. Swigert’s real-life statement, “Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” became the now-famous movie line, “Houston, we have a problem,” spoken by Hanks.
If Apollo 13 seemed “routine” to the American public at the start, the situation quickly captured the fears and imagination of the people when the crew had to improvise to make it back to Earth alive. Against all odds, they landed over the South Pacific as millions of people cheered. The New York Times called it “a moment of exaltation.”
As the journalist Joseph Lelyveld wrote, “Indeed, for some of those millions, it was perhaps the single most thrilling moment of the whole space adventure — surpassing even that of Neil A. Armstrong‘s first tentative step on the lunar surface — this moment of return.” They never made it to the moon, but they made it home, and for many, that was even more historic.
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, this biographical film follows the life of Frank Abagnale, a prolific (since reformed) confidence man and imposter. Between the ages of fifteen and twenty-one, he successfully posed as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a prosecutor — and cashed in two and a half million dollars worth of phony checks (if the legend is to be believed).
In the film, a young, on-the-run Abagnale, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, is tracked by the fictional FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks). Hanratty was based on multiple real-life figures, most notably Joseph Shea who caught — and later hired — Abagnale.
As Abagnale himself later remarked, the film reflected both his memories of childhood (including the experience of his parents’ divorce) and the “innocence” of the 1960s, where people accepted information at face-value. As an adult, he helped federal authorities track down check forgers, and later, he became a consultant specializing in combating fraud.
“Of course, it wasn’t one-hundred percent accurate,” the security expert told The Independent after the film’s release. Perhaps the precise lines between reality and fiction are best left in mystery — for Abagnale to know and the rest of us never to find out.
The Aviator (2004)
This Martin Scorsese-directed biographic drama, based on the book by Charles Higham, follows twenty years in the life of the aviation pioneer and film director Howard Hughes, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Over the course of the film, DiCaprio’s Hughes experiences the highs and lows of Hollywood stardom, dating leading ladies like Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner, building his aviation empire, and descending into increasing fear and paranoia spurred by his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
By the time the real-life Hughes passed away in 1976, he’d been living as a billionaire recluse for twenty years, leaving behind an air of uncertainty that’s been explored in more than one film in recent decades. He was seventy-years-old. Perhaps The New York Times said it best at the time of his death: “Howard R. Hughes died today as mysteriously as he had lived.”
Milk (2008)
Directed by Gus Van Sant, this biographical film revisits the extraordinary legacy of Harvey Milk — the first openly gay person to be elected into public office in California — beginning in 1970 and culminating in Milk’s assassination in 1978. With Sean Penn in the title role, the film weaves between the personal and the political, tracing the story of Milk’s short but historic turn in office, and his fearless activism against discrimination.
A vivid portrait of San Francisco’s Castro district during the 1970s, the movie took place on location. Notably, the film includes scenes set at the exact site of Milk’s camera store, Castro Camera, where the politician worked and lived with his longtime partner Scott Smith (played by James Franco). Anne Kronenberg, Milk’s former campaign manager, told NPR that sometimes Penn so resembled her former boss, that she “gulped” as he walked past on set.
In 2008, Milk was a historic story but also a timely one, given that the Proposition 8 ban on same-sex marriage passed during the November elections that same autumn. Decades earlier, Milk helped defeat Proposition 6, which would have prevented LGBTQ+ people from teaching in schools. And, in the coming years, as Prop 8 was proven unconstitutional, his legacy lived on. Of course, it still does today.
The King’s Speech (2010)
Directed by Tom Hooper, this historical drama follows the journey of Prince Albert, Duke of York, future King George VI (Colin Firth) as he enlists the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) to overcome a stammer. After he ascends to the throne, the King faces a pivotal moment in his life and the life of his nation. In 1939, he broadcasts Britain’s declaration of war on Nazi Germany.
David Seidler, who wrote the film, himself struggled with stammering as a child. As he later remembered, he was inspired and encouraged by listening to the King’s wartime speeches. He received permission from the King’s wife, The Queen Mother, to retell the story, though she requested he wait until her passing.
While researching for the movie, the team uncovered the diaries of Lionel Logue, as well as letters between the King and his speech therapist. These documents, found in the possession of Logue’s grandson, Mark, helped bring the tale to life on screen.
Firth, who brought home an Oscar for the role, studied archival recordings to get that famous voice just right. “There’s a humanity and an unassuming decency about him, which I tried to focus on,” he told the BBC shortly after the film’s release.
Selma (2014)
This Ava DuVernay-directed drama follows a historic Alabama voting rights campaign in the lead-up to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The fifty-mile march from Selma to Alabama was organized by Civil Rights Leaders in response to the denial of basic voting rights to Black Americans living in the southern United States.
The first planned march ended in violence, as state troopers brutally attacked protesters in what is now remembered as “Bloody Sunday.” However, the third march succeeded in spite of threats of more violence, pushed forward by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s strength of spirit and the urging of his peers — drawing tens of thousands of marchers by the time they reached the state capital.
With David Oyelowo taking on the role of Dr. King, DuVernay’s film was more than a historical drama but a prescient examination of life in present-day. It was released in December of 2014, just over four months after the August 9th killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
“I think the film is coming into the culture at a very robust national moment,” she told The Guardian shortly before the release. “Who gets that? Which films get to come and land in the middle of a moment like this and have something directly to say? I think it’s beautiful.”
Hidden Figures (2016)
This film, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly and directed by Theodore Melfi, tells the story of three black female mathematicians who played a pivotal role in NASA’s history: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, portrayed by actors Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, respectively. It was nominated for three Oscars in 2016, including Best Picture.
In an age where segregation and discrimination were daily realities, Johnson, Vaughan, and Jackson navigated a world dominated by white men. As so-called “human computers,” they handled complex equations (mainly by hand), helping the United States win “the Space Race” and ensuring the safety of astronauts like John Glenn, who in 1962 became the first American to orbit the globe.
In fact, Glenn specifically asked for Johnson to check and confirm the trajectories and entry points for the mission, trusting her intellect more than NASA’s computers. She would later work on the Apollo program and, in 2015, receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work. Johnson passed away on February 24th of this year. She was 101 years old.
In 2016, Shetterly, who wrote the book, told NPR, “If you asked Katherine Johnson how did it feel to be a trailblazer and do this very high-pressure, groundbreaking work, you know, just as often she’d say, ‘I was just doing my job.’”
