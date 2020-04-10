Share this: Facebook

Here’s a look at seven films that helped reinvent and reinvigorate the “based on a true story” genre over the last twenty-something years.

2020 is teeing up to be a year full of biopics, with films chronicling the lives and times of history-makers ranging from the UN diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello (Sergio) to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin (Respect). Box office analysts have been tracking the “based on a true story” trend for more than a decade now, and if upcoming blockbusters are anything to go by, it’s not one that’s letting up any time soon.

Perhaps movies inspired by real events, no matter how accurate or tenuous the connection, capture our imaginations in ways works of pure fiction cannot. They turn real people into icons, tapping into the fears and desires that shape our everyday lives. More often than not, these films also teach us that ordinary people can often become extraordinary — and maybe that’s something we need, now more than ever.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Kevin Bacon, Tom Hanks, and Bill Paxton in Apollo 13. Directed by Ron Howard. Universal Pictures scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

This film, from director Ron Howard and adapted from the book by astronaut Jim Lovell and writer Jeffrey Kluger, retells the story of the 1970 Apollo 13 mission to the moon. As the third human lunar landing, the crew intended to land on the moon’s Fra Mauro area. The mission went according to plan in the beginning, but at thirty hours and forty minutes, it plunged into disaster following an explosion on board.

Tom Hanks in Apollo 13. Directed by Ron Howard. Universal Pictures scene still. Image by Universal/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Commanded by Lovell, the Apollo 13 crew featured astronauts Fred Haise and John Swigert, portrayed on screen by Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon, respectively. Swigert’s real-life statement, “Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” became the now-famous movie line, “Houston, we have a problem,” spoken by Hanks.

Astronaut John L. Swigert, Jr., Apollo 13 Command Module Pilot, holds the “mailbox,” a jerry-rigged arrangement the Apollo 13 astronauts built that ultimately saved their lives. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

If Apollo 13 seemed “routine” to the American public at the start, the situation quickly captured the fears and imagination of the people when the crew had to improvise to make it back to Earth alive. Against all odds, they landed over the South Pacific as millions of people cheered. The New York Times called it “a moment of exaltation.”

Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, and Tom Hanks in Apollo 13. Directed by Ron Howard. Universal Pictures scene still. Image by Snap/​Shutterstock.

As the journalist Joseph Lelyveld wrote, “Indeed, for some of those millions, it was perhaps the single most thrilling moment of the whole space adventure — surpassing even that of Neil A. Armstrong‘s first tentative step on the lunar surface — this moment of return.” They never made it to the moon, but they made it home, and for many, that was even more historic.

Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Ron Howard, and Bill Paxton in Apollo 13. Directed by Ron Howard. Universal Pictures scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

Apollo 13 astronauts John Swigert Jr., and James Lovell ride in a parade in their honor through Chicago’s financial district as confetti streams from the skyscrapers. Image by AP/Shutterstock.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can. Directed by Steven Spielberg. DreamWorks Distribution scene still. Image by Andrew Cooper/​Dreamworks/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, this biographical film follows the life of Frank Abagnale, a prolific (since reformed) confidence man and imposter. Between the ages of fifteen and twenty-one, he successfully posed as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a prosecutor — and cashed in two and a half million dollars worth of phony checks (if the legend is to be believed).

Tom Hanks in Catch Me If You Can. Directed by Steven Spielberg. DreamWorks Distribution scene still. Image by Andrew Cooper/​Dreamworks/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can. Directed by Steven Spielberg. DreamWorks Distribution scene still. Image by Andrew Cooper/​Dreamworks/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

In the film, a young, on-the-run Abagnale, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, is tracked by the fictional FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks). Hanratty was based on multiple real-life figures, most notably Joseph Shea who caught — and later hired — Abagnale.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can. Directed by Steven Spielberg. DreamWorks Distribution scene still. Image by Associated Newspapers /​Shutterstock.

The real Frank Abagnale — American con man — in 1982. Image by Associated Newspapers /​Shutterstock.

As Abagnale himself later remarked, the film reflected both his memories of childhood (including the experience of his parents’ divorce) and the “innocence” of the 1960s, where people accepted information at face-value. As an adult, he helped federal authorities track down check forgers, and later, he became a consultant specializing in combating fraud.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can. Directed by Steven Spielberg. DreamWorks Distribution scene still. Image by Andrew Cooper/​Dreamworks/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

“Of course, it wasn’t one-hundred percent accurate,” the security expert told The Independent after the film’s release. Perhaps the precise lines between reality and fiction are best left in mystery — for Abagnale to know and the rest of us never to find out.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Frank Abagnale on the set of Catch Me If You Can. Directed by Steven Spielberg. DreamWorks Distribution scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

The Aviator (2004)

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Miramax scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

This Martin Scorsese-directed biographic drama, based on the book by Charles Higham, follows twenty years in the life of the aviation pioneer and film director Howard Hughes, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Miramax scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett in The Aviator. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Miramax scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

Over the course of the film, DiCaprio’s Hughes experiences the highs and lows of Hollywood stardom, dating leading ladies like Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner, building his aviation empire, and descending into increasing fear and paranoia spurred by his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Howard Hughes (circa 1940s) lived a life full of wealth and mystery. Image by Everett Collection/​Shutterstock.

By the time the real-life Hughes passed away in 1976, he’d been living as a billionaire recluse for twenty years, leaving behind an air of uncertainty that’s been explored in more than one film in recent decades. He was seventy-years-old. Perhaps The New York Times said it best at the time of his death: “Howard R. Hughes died today as mysteriously as he had lived.”

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Miramax scene still. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

Howard Hughes emerging from an airplane cockpit on his arrival at Newark Airport seven hours and twenty-eight minutes after leaving Los Angeles. Image by Everett Collection/​Shutterstock.

Milk (2008)

Sean Penn in Milk. Directed by Gus Van Sant. Focus Features scene still. Image by Focus/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, this biographical film revisits the extraordinary legacy of Harvey Milk — the first openly gay person to be elected into public office in California — beginning in 1970 and culminating in Milk’s assassination in 1978. With Sean Penn in the title role, the film weaves between the personal and the political, tracing the story of Milk’s short but historic turn in office, and his fearless activism against discrimination.

Sean Penn in Milk. Directed by Gus Van Sant. Focus Features scene still. Image by Focus/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Harvey Milk seen here at San Francisco’s seventh annual Gay Freedom Parade. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

A vivid portrait of San Francisco’s Castro district during the 1970s, the movie took place on location. Notably, the film includes scenes set at the exact site of Milk’s camera store, Castro Camera, where the politician worked and lived with his longtime partner Scott Smith (played by James Franco). Anne Kronenberg, Milk’s former campaign manager, told NPR that sometimes Penn so resembled her former boss, that she “gulped” as he walked past on set.

James Franco and Sean Penn in Milk. Directed by Gus Van Sant. Focus Features scene still. Image by Focus/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Sean Penn and James Franco in Milk. Directed by Gus Van Sant. Focus Features scene still. Image by Focus/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

In 2008, Milk was a historic story but also a timely one, given that the Proposition 8 ban on same-sex marriage passed during the November elections that same autumn. Decades earlier, Milk helped defeat Proposition 6, which would have prevented LGBTQ+ people from teaching in schools. And, in the coming years, as Prop 8 was proven unconstitutional, his legacy lived on. Of course, it still does today.

Harvey Milk called the press together in San Francisco to demonstrate (using artificial dog droppings) how pet owners could obey the city’s new anti-litter law by scooping up the dropping. All went well until Milk found he had accidentally stepped in some real dog droppings. Image by James Palmer/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Harvey Milk poses in front of his camera shop in San Francisco. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. Directed by Tom Hooper. The Weinstein Company scene still. Image by Weinstein Co/​Uk Film Council/​See Saw/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

King George VI of Britain, shortly before his coronation in May 1937. Image by Everett Collection/​Shutterstock.

Directed by Tom Hooper, this historical drama follows the journey of Prince Albert, Duke of York, future King George VI (Colin Firth) as he enlists the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) to overcome a stammer. After he ascends to the throne, the King faces a pivotal moment in his life and the life of his nation. In 1939, he broadcasts Britain’s declaration of war on Nazi Germany.

Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. Directed by Tom Hooper. The Weinstein Company scene still. Image by Weinstein Co/​Uk Film Council/​See Saw/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush in The King’s Speech. Directed by Tom Hooper. The Weinstein Company scene still. Image by Weinstein Co/​Uk Film Council/​See Saw/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

David Seidler, who wrote the film, himself struggled with stammering as a child. As he later remembered, he was inspired and encouraged by listening to the King’s wartime speeches. He received permission from the King’s wife, The Queen Mother, to retell the story, though she requested he wait until her passing.

Helena Bonham Carter and Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. Directed by Tom Hooper. The Weinstein Company scene still. Image by Weinstein Co/​Uk Film Council/​See Saw/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

King George VI of England and Queen Elizabeth (future Queen Mother), circa 1930s. Image by Everett Collection/​Shutterstock.

While researching for the movie, the team uncovered the diaries of Lionel Logue, as well as letters between the King and his speech therapist. These documents, found in the possession of Logue’s grandson, Mark, helped bring the tale to life on screen.

Lionel Logue, the speech therapist who helped King George VI with his stammer, and his fiancée Myrtle. Image by Shutterstock.

Speech therapist Lionel Logue, who helped cure King George VI of his stammer. Image by Shutterstock.

Firth, who brought home an Oscar for the role, studied archival recordings to get that famous voice just right. “There’s a humanity and an unassuming decency about him, which I tried to focus on,” he told the BBC shortly after the film’s release.

Britain’s King George VI broadcasting to the British nation on the first evening of the war (1939), in London. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

Selma (2014)

David Oyelowo and cast in Selma. Directed by Ava DuVernay. Paramount Pictures scene still. Image by Atsushi Nishijima/​Paramount/​Pathe/​Harpo/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. links arms with Ralph Bunche (Under-Secretary of the United Nations), Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, and Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth as they begin the march to the state capitol in Montgomery from Selma, Alabama. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

This Ava DuVernay-directed drama follows a historic Alabama voting rights campaign in the lead-up to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The fifty-mile march from Selma to Alabama was organized by Civil Rights Leaders in response to the denial of basic voting rights to Black Americans living in the southern United States.

David Oyelowo and Carmen Ejogo in Selma. Directed by Ava DuVernay. Paramount Pictures scene still. Image by Atsushi Nishijima/​Paramount/​Pathe/​Harpo/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

The first planned march ended in violence, as state troopers brutally attacked protesters in what is now remembered as “Bloody Sunday.” However, the third march succeeded in spite of threats of more violence, pushed forward by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s strength of spirit and the urging of his peers — drawing tens of thousands of marchers by the time they reached the state capital.

David Oyelowo in Selma. Directed by Ava DuVernay. Paramount Pictures scene still. Image by Moviestore/​Shutterstock.

Dr. Martin Luther King addresses Selma demonstrators. The previous day 2,500 protested the police violence of March 7, 1965, known as Bloody Sunday. Image by Everett Collection/​Shutterstock.

With David Oyelowo taking on the role of Dr. King, DuVernay’s film was more than a historical drama but a prescient examination of life in present-day. It was released in December of 2014, just over four months after the August 9th killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

David Oyelowo in Selma. Directed by Ava DuVernay. Paramount Pictures scene still. Image by Atsushi Nishijima/​Paramount/​Pathe/​Harpo/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. announces to newsmen in Montgomery, Alabama, the plans for a fifty mile voter protest march from Selma to Montgomery. The five day march would begin at noon on Sunday. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

“I think the film is coming into the culture at a very robust national moment,” she told The Guardian shortly before the release. “Who gets that? Which films get to come and land in the middle of a moment like this and have something directly to say? I think it’s beautiful.”

David Oyelowo in Selma. Directed by Ava DuVernay. Paramount Pictures scene still. Image by Moviestore/​Shutterstock.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures. Directed by Theodore Melfi. 20th Century Fox scene still. Image by ​Shutterstock.

Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures. Directed by Theodore Melfi. 20th Century Fox scene still. Image by 20th Century Fox/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

This film, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly and directed by Theodore Melfi, tells the story of three black female mathematicians who played a pivotal role in NASA’s history: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, portrayed by actors Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, respectively. It was nominated for three Oscars in 2016, including Best Picture.

Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures. Directed by Theodore Melfi. 20th Century Fox scene still. Image by Hopper Stone/​Levantine/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

In an age where segregation and discrimination were daily realities, Johnson, Vaughan, and Jackson navigated a world dominated by white men. As so-called “human computers,” they handled complex equations (mainly by hand), helping the United States win “the Space Race” and ensuring the safety of astronauts like John Glenn, who in 1962 became the first American to orbit the globe.

Glen Powell, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures. Directed by Theodore Melfi. 20th Century Fox scene still. Image by 20th Century Fox/​Kobal/​Shutterstock.

In fact, Glenn specifically asked for Johnson to check and confirm the trajectories and entry points for the mission, trusting her intellect more than NASA’s computers. She would later work on the Apollo program and, in 2015, receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work. Johnson passed away on February 24th of this year. She was 101 years old.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson crunching numbers (1966). Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

Willie Mays (right) looks on as President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Image by Evan Vucci/​AP/​Shutterstock.

In 2016, Shetterly, who wrote the book, told NPR, “If you asked Katherine Johnson how did it feel to be a trailblazer and do this very high-pressure, groundbreaking work, you know, just as often she’d say, ‘I was just doing my job.’”

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson busy at work in 1962. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

Katherine Johnson at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in 1980. Image by AP/​Shutterstock.

Cover image by Shutterstock.

