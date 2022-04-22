5 Unexpected Color Palettes for Fall 2022

Francesca is a gallery manager, editor, independent curator, and cocktail enthusiast based in Brooklyn, NY. With interest in intersecting identities, social justice, and time, Francesca sees the world around her through an art historical lens.

Here are five stunning color palettes that will ensure your designs are relevant six months and six years from now.

Thinking of launching a brand this fall? Maybe a new campaign? Want something that will be seasonal but timeless?

Nothing says autumn like earth tones and shades inspired by the changing leaves. But, if you’re tired of the standard or just looking to update your fall designs with colors that feel equally fresh and enduring, we’ve put together these five palettes that will truly make your project or presentation stand out.

With inspiration taken from the imaginations of artists, fashion designers, and interior architects, they capture the crisp air and transient nature of the season, while pushing typical ideas of what fall colors look like.

Whether you’re going for playful, moody, or elegant, there’s a look to give your project lasting relevance and style.

Palette 1: Contemporary Vibrants

This palette takes notes from the current fashion trend of “dopamine dressing.” The term is derived from a belief that wearing bright, maximalist outfits that are playful and take joy in breaking conventional fashion rules can elevate our moods.

These bright, contrasting colors have been seen on runways and interior design sites in the recent months and will continue in the year ahead. With confident, bold, and boundary-pushing combinations, they won’t go out of style any time soon.

Palette 2: Cool Olive Tones

If you’re still drawn to the earthiness of typical fall shades, but are just looking for an upgrade, these soft olive tones are perfect for you.

They capture the comfortable, warm qualities of autumn, while still appearing chic and elegant.

Palette 3: The Subtle Rule Breaker

Whoever said to never mix navy and black just didn’t know how to pull it off. This enduringly stylish combination paired with sandy beige tones evokes contemporary Japanese designs and the cool nighttime air of the fall.

We know this pair has lasting power because breaking the rules a little bit never goes out of style.

Palette 4: Not Quite Primary

This palette is perfect for anyone looking for something modern and playful with a retro twist. Primary colors will always be iconic, but playing with their shades just a little bit gives them a contemporary and unexpected feeling.

These colors are inspired by 1980s Italian homeware designs, the enduring fascination with retro TV shows, and the emerging fashion trends that take inspiration from the nostalgic clothing of childhood.

This palette is perfect for back-to-school or even just to tap into the excitement of starting something new!

Palette 5: Moody Greens

Last is a set which leans into calm, moody greens. These deep, natural tones remind us of shorter days and misty autumn nights.

These cool jade greens contrast with a warm honey wood tone and would be perfect for anything from a magazine spread to a dining room.

Cover image via Jaroslav Monchak.