How to Support Ukrainian Photographers, Illustrators, and Artists

Many of Shutterstock’s top contributors come from Ukraine. If you’re looking to support Ukrainian artists, take a tour of their photos, illustrations, and artwork below.

International governments and individuals are rushing to support Ukrainian people. As each day goes by, and we watch massive changes in news within the European nation, many may be wondering if there are small ways to support Ukrainians.

There are many excellent aid organizations to donate to during this time. Of course, on another level, some are looking to support Ukrainian artists.

Google docs are circulating to raise funds for musicians from the country. Voices of Children is raising money to provide art therapy. The arts are fundamental to every culture, especially in Ukraine during this difficult time.

If you’re looking to purchase any photographs or illustrations, we’d like to take a moment to prop up some of our Ukrainian contributors.

Below is a list of excellent photographers, illustrators, digital artists, and graphic designers from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Illustrators

A variety of Shutterstock’s most popular contributors are illustrators who are based in Ukraine. It’s easy to see why, considering the variety in skill sets and artistic approaches they offer.

If you’re looking for a blend of funky line art and hypnotic patterns, we suggest exploring Curly Pat’s library. They are an artist with an affinity for the geometric. They build textures and designs out of straight, curly, and jagged dashes and dots.

Images via Curly Pat.

Master1305 mixes photography, graphics, and bold colors to create zine-like illustrations. We love the funky, almost alternative-feeling approach to graphic design this Ukrainian contributor brings to the table.

Images via Master1305.

This award-winning designer of vector icons and illustrations is Bloomicon. We love this illustrator so much, in fact, that we’ve featured their work in our blog posts before.

Images via Bloomicon.

Lauritta markets themselves as a “realistic vector illustrator.” Their work has a 3D look and a rounded, almost kawaii feel. They offer artwork for holidays, marketing campaigns, technology solutions, and more.

Images via Lauritta.

Ukrainian Portrait Artists

Photos of people are always a necessity. Within the Shutterstock contributor community, there are seemingly endless options of portrait-focused accounts to purchase from. A few of our favorite Ukrainian portrait artists are as follows.

If you’re looking for fun, bright, and colorful portraiture, we recommend checking out Roman Samborskyi’s collection. Their photos are always bold and they never teeter the line of boredom.

Images via Roman Samborskyi.

If you’re looking for portraits of women to feature in your work throughout Women’s History Month, puhhha is an excellent Ukrainian contributor to consider.

Their photo library contains content that is racially diverse, age-inclusive, and body positive.

Images via puhhha.

AlexMaster is a Ukrainian portrait photographer who offers lifestyle content that’s perfectly Instagram-worthy. While their Shutterstock library includes some traditional-looking stock photography, it’s also rich with photos of people relaxing, exercising, and exploring our beautiful world.

Images via AlexMaster.

Still-Life and Food Photographers

Sometimes you’re searching for a still life. Oftentimes, we think of a still life containing classical ceramics. In this day and age though, Instagrammable food is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of this area of the arts. Our Ukrainian contributors offer both.

Tim UR and Valentyn Volkov are two Ukrainian artists whose libraries boast photos of the most perfect foods you can find. Each artist has hundreds of perfectly retouched, highly detailed, and ready-to-use imagery of everything edible—fruits, vegetables, side dishes, and sweets.

Images via Tim UR.

Images via Valentyn Volkov.

Pixel-Shot has plenty of options for those looking to show off any type of home interior. Their contributor library offers a lot of home-decorating photos, pet photos, and even flat-lay photos.

Images via Pixel-Shot.

For a more specialized look into handmade ceramic artistry, we recommend exploring the offerings of Yuliya Tkachenko. This photographer spends time in a clay studio, producing and photographing their art.

You’ll see textured looks at clay pottery, as well as detailed shots of sculpting tools, flushed in dramatic and natural light.

Images via Yuliya Tkachenko.

Landscape Photographers from Ukraine

While travel has been restricted or limited over the last couple of years, many people have fantasized about seeing the world at some later date. Meanwhile, we’ve been able to explore the world through photography, and our Ukrainian contributors have offered some of the best looks and landscapes through their lenses.

Galyna Andrushko is a landscape and travel photographer who doesn’t shy away from any location, continent, or color palette.

Their library is full of photos that span the globe, including artwork within the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Images via Galyna Andrushko.

If you’re interested in exploring dramatic photos of landscapes and wildlife, we recommend looking at SJ Travel Photo and Video’s library. Scrolling through their library feels like flipping through an issue of National Geographic, thanks to its interesting angles, colorful shots, and variety of content.

Images via SJ Travel Photo and Video.

Our final Ukrainian contributor offers a look at just how colorful the world can be. Leoks has a knack for capturing highly pigmented, and beautiful, international destinations.

Through their lens, you’ll get a look at idyllic seaside towns, gorgeous gardens, and city streets that show off every shade of the rainbow.

Images via Leoks.

Support Ukrainians Beyond Photography

If you’re interested in providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian people in need, please visit these lists of aid organizations to donate from the United States or Europe.

Cover image via SJ Travel Photo and Video.