How to Support Ukrainian Photographers, Illustrators, and Artists
Many of Shutterstock’s top contributors come from Ukraine. If you’re looking to support Ukrainian artists, take a tour of their photos, illustrations, and artwork below.

International governments and individuals are rushing to support Ukrainian people. As each day goes by, and we watch massive changes in news within the European nation, many may be wondering if there are small ways to support Ukrainians. 

There are many excellent aid organizations to donate to during this time. Of course, on another level, some are looking to support Ukrainian artists.

Google docs are circulating to raise funds for musicians from the country. Voices of Children is raising money to provide art therapy. The arts are fundamental to every culture, especially in Ukraine during this difficult time.

If you’re looking to purchase any photographs or illustrations, we’d like to take a moment to prop up some of our Ukrainian contributors.

Below is a list of excellent photographers, illustrators, digital artists, and graphic designers from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Illustrators

A variety of Shutterstock’s most popular contributors are illustrators who are based in Ukraine. It’s easy to see why, considering the variety in skill sets and artistic approaches they offer.

If you’re looking for a blend of funky line art and hypnotic patterns, we suggest exploring Curly Pat’s library. They are an artist with an affinity for the geometric. They build textures and designs out of straight, curly, and jagged dashes and dots. 

Modern stylish texture with randomly disposed circles
Seamless pattern with zigzag stripes
Graphic wavy stripes with dots
Abstract grunge texture with monochrome fluid stripes
Reticulate geometric tiles
Modern stylish texture with smooth natural spots

Images via Curly Pat

Master1305 mixes photography, graphics, and bold colors to create zine-like illustrations. We love the funky, almost alternative-feeling approach to graphic design this Ukrainian contributor brings to the table. 

Comic book-style man in a yellow suit and pink tornado for a head drinking coffee
Man in a suit levitating zen-like over a green mountain
Female mouth talks to male ear saying "blah blah blah" over and over again
Beautiful young girl dreaming isolated on geometric and floral background
Portrait of a woman with the top of her head made of yellow daisies
Human fist full of "likes"

Images via Master1305

This award-winning designer of vector icons and illustrations is Bloomicon. We love this illustrator so much, in fact, that we’ve featured their work in our blog posts before.  

Digital illustration of surrealistic faceless man with spiritual thoughts
Geometry minimalistic artwork poster with simple shapes and figures
Digital illustration of abstract human head with sections and lines
Colorful Swiss design artwork poster with simple shapes and figures
Abstract illustration of genomic analysis of DNA sequence in laboratory

Images via Bloomicon

Lauritta markets themselves as a “realistic vector illustrator.” Their work has a 3D look and a rounded, almost kawaii feel. They offer artwork for holidays, marketing campaigns, technology solutions, and more. 

Illustration of 3D cellphone with marketing icons surrounding it
Festive design with realistic 3D rabbit and gift box
Illustration of 3D megaphone with lightning coming out of the receiver
Set of five smiling emoji icons
Illustration of a rocket taking off with tiny planets surrounding it

Images via Lauritta.

Ukrainian Portrait Artists

Photos of people are always a necessity. Within the Shutterstock contributor community, there are seemingly endless options of portrait-focused accounts to purchase from. A few of our favorite Ukrainian portrait artists are as follows. 

If you’re looking for fun, bright, and colorful portraiture, we recommend checking out Roman Samborskyi’s collection. Their photos are always bold and they never teeter the line of boredom.

Man in a zebra shirt and head on a mustard yellow background
Girl dressed in neon outfit is kicking her leg energetically at the camera
Cheerful woman holding her phone in front of her as her hair blows in the wind on a neon purple background
Side profile of a pretty woman with short blonde hair looking into the camera smiling
Multiple rows of people wearing masks

Images via Roman Samborskyi.

If you’re looking for portraits of women to feature in your work throughout Women’s History Month, puhhha is an excellent Ukrainian contributor to consider.

Their photo library contains content that is racially diverse, age-inclusive, and body positive

Group of diverse women of height and shape
Beautiful Black woman with her hand on her face smiling
Senior woman drinking tea relaxing on her couch
Family sitting in the kitchen together eating breakfast
Closeup of a man applying facial serum to his cheek

Images via puhhha.

AlexMaster is a Ukrainian portrait photographer who offers lifestyle content that’s perfectly Instagram-worthy. While their Shutterstock library includes some traditional-looking stock photography, it’s also rich with photos of people relaxing, exercising, and exploring our beautiful world. 

Woman taking a photo of a mountain sunset
Person drinking coffee by a firepit looking over a field of grass
Closeup of the sole of a woman's bright yellow running shoe
Couple sitting in front of a campfire at sunset
Closeup of a man gathering wood by a wood pile
Woman hiking through the mountains

Images via AlexMaster.

Still-Life and Food Photographers

Sometimes you’re searching for a still life. Oftentimes, we think of a still life containing classical ceramics. In this day and age though, Instagrammable food is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of this area of the arts. Our Ukrainian contributors offer both. 

Tim UR and Valentyn Volkov are two Ukrainian artists whose libraries boast photos of the most perfect foods you can find. Each artist has hundreds of perfectly retouched, highly detailed, and ready-to-use imagery of everything edible—fruits, vegetables, side dishes, and sweets.

Three apples side-by-side - one whole, the second sliced, the last cut in half
Closeup of a swirl of chocolate
Black, red, and white peppercorns isolated on white background
Cherries scattered on a white background
A large batch of organic strawberries

Images via Tim UR

Assortment of different cheeses on wooden background
Top-down view of golden yellow quince fruits on wood table
Closeup of shiitake mushrooms on wood table
Olive oil and olive berries on a wooden table under an olive tree
Various shapes and sizes of beer mugs full of beer

Images via Valentyn Volkov

Pixel-Shot has plenty of options for those looking to show off any type of home interior. Their contributor library offers a lot of home-decorating photos, pet photos, and even flat-lay photos.

Interior of modern stylish bathroom with mint green accents
Corgi dog sitting on his bed surrounded by toys
Top-down view of front door welcome mat with the word "Home" on it
Interior of modern room with comfortable sofa and table with spring flowers
Top-down view of various modern devices on pale blue background
Tasty mango margarita in martini glass on a table in a bar

Images via Pixel-Shot

For a more specialized look into handmade ceramic artistry, we recommend exploring the offerings of Yuliya Tkachenko. This photographer spends time in a clay studio, producing and photographing their art.

You’ll see textured looks at clay pottery, as well as detailed shots of sculpting tools, flushed in dramatic and natural light.

Ceramic plate with sculpting tool next to it
Five homemade ceramic earth tone vases
Pottery studio with various ceramic dishes and tools on a table
Ceramic bowls stacked in a tower on top of one another
Clay tea bowls in the process of being completed
Hand covered in clay molding a bowl

Images via Yuliya Tkachenko.

Landscape Photographers from Ukraine

While travel has been restricted or limited over the last couple of years, many people have fantasized about seeing the world at some later date. Meanwhile, we’ve been able to explore the world through photography, and our Ukrainian contributors have offered some of the best looks and landscapes through their lenses. 

Galyna Andrushko is a landscape and travel photographer who doesn’t shy away from any location, continent, or color palette.

Their library is full of photos that span the globe, including artwork within the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Spotted Lake in British Columbia, Canada
A woman hiking over a bridge in green tropical jungle in Costa Rica
Colonial architecture in ancient Antigua, Guatemala
Landscape portrait of a snow-covered mountain with a lightly-clouded blue sky
Closeup of natural structures in Arches National Park, Utah
Floating market in the Thailand with people in boats

Images via Galyna Andrushko.

If you’re interested in exploring dramatic photos of landscapes and wildlife, we recommend looking at  SJ Travel Photo and Video’s library. Scrolling through their library feels like flipping through an issue of National Geographic, thanks to its interesting angles, colorful shots, and variety of content.

Happy Panda baby sticking out his tongue
Shah Cheragh mosque after sunset
Night view of Tel Aviv, Israel overlooking the city and beach
Three Pagodas in Dali, China
Toucan on a branch in Brazil
Young Muslim woman praying in Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Iran

Images via SJ Travel Photo and Video.

Our final Ukrainian contributor offers a look at just how colorful the world can be. Leoks has a knack for capturing highly pigmented, and beautiful, international destinations.

Through their lens, you’ll get a look at idyllic seaside towns, gorgeous gardens, and city streets that show off every shade of the rainbow. 

Traditional Holland countryside with windmills and tulips
Blue shutters decorated by hanging baskets of flowers
Traditional narrow streets with cute cafe bars in Greece
Tradtional Tuscany countryside vineyard
Traditional Greek village in Paros Island with white, blue, and orange accents
Narrow street lined with restaurants in Greece

Images via Leoks

Support Ukrainians Beyond Photography

If you’re interested in providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian people in need, please visit these lists of aid organizations to donate from the United States or Europe

Autumn scene of mountain village
Image via Galyna Andrushko.

Cover image via SJ Travel Photo and Video.

