Which of These Six Brochure Folds Is Right for Your Business?

Learn six effective brochure folds for print marketing campaigns and what makes them so spectacular (and memorable) for your business.

Brochures are an excellent marketing tool to summarize key concepts in a way that grabs attention and is easy to remember. Choosing the right fold is almost as important as the content you place on each page. Here are six types of brochure folds that provide great results.

The Half Fold: Simple and Clear

The most basic of brochure options, the half fold consists of a single page, folded equally. This option excels because of its simplicity and versatility. Businesses like restaurants, charities and schools usually like half fold brochures because they’re an easy way to display a large amount of information in a more dynamic way than on a plain piece of paper.

The Tri-Fold: Quick and Effective

Tri-fold brochures have an attention-grabbing vertical style that also happens to be easy for businesses to hand out, mail (fits easily into a standard size legal envelope) and display (less counter space!). They’re also convenient for customers to slip inside a pocket or purse. A single page is divided into three equal sections, with one side folded on top. Because the customer will be viewing one panel at a time as they open the brochure, it’s sometimes been described as a more “suspenseful” experience.

With tri-fold formats, you can share more ideas but with less space for each one. Bullet points are an excellent solution, keeping readers engaged from beginning to end.

With images for a tri-fold, be sure to consider if your pictures will display properly on a third of the page, rather than stretched across the entire document. For the most effective tri-fold advertising, it’s best to evaluate the overall aesthetic of the product, rather than considering the design of each individual panel.

The Z Fold: Storytelling Perfection

This unique style is exceptional for taking your audience on a journey, or as a way of compartmentalizing different types of content. As opposed to a tri-fold brochure, the Z fold divides information into three sections on both sides of the page. Once opened, the Z fold brochure shows a single cohesive narrative, making this style of media ideal for brand history or “from idea to execution” content. It’s also a helpful way to display content in multiple languages. You have complete control over panel length, so the Z fold works to extend images across multiple pages. Since the Z fold takes the same shape as a tri-fold it’s also easy to display and hand out, but it’s not as easy to mail since the non-folded edges can be easily damaged when being put into an envelope.

The Accordion Fold: Unique and Luxurious

Technically, there is no limit to the size or length of accordion-style brochures, although they’re usually constructed by folding an 8.5” x 14”, 11” x 17” or 11” x 25.5” into a zig-zag pattern with four or more panels. While more costly than the previously listed options, these powerful pamphlets will grab your attention, thanks to large pages with plenty of room for details. Alternatively, they are a money-saving option for printing a lot of details in a compact way, as opposed to something like a multi-page bound booklet. Ironically, many successful accordion brochures — such as fashion promotions — rely on amazing photos to do the talking, thus keeping written statements short and sweet.

The Gate Fold: Interactive and Irresistible

Gate-fold brochures are a version of three-panel brochure that have a large center page, with two edge folds that cover the main content. They are usually printed on 8.5” x 11” or 8.5” by 14” paper, with folds that equal 8.5” x 5.5” and 8.5” by 7”. Striking questions or bold images used on the front are designed to pique the curiosity of passersby, motivating them to open the brochure to discover more.

The Die-Cut Z Fold: Quirky and Humorous

Die-cuts use a blade to form a specific shape within a brochure, similar to a cookie-cutter cutting out a specific shape within dough. By cutting a unique or fun shape into a normal Z-fold brochure’s front panel, die-cut options let the user catch a glimpse of what’s inside the brochure, before it’s even opened. The tease-like (often humorous) nature of die-cut formats is great for getting people to pick up your brochure, and it offers a way to create a more visible impact than some of the other, more traditional brochure options.

How to Choose the Right Brochure Folds for Your Business

The best brochure fold depends on your objectives. Certain folds are naturally better at product reveals or humor, while others automatically offer a sense of luxury. Here are a few aspects to consider:

What kind of product or service do I want to highlight?

How much space do I need for additional information?

What kind of emotional response am I looking for?

How can I highlight my brand’s identity?

What is the main purpose of this campaign?

What visual story am I trying to tell, and how do words and photos play into that story?

How to Make a Brochure With PicMonkey

These days it’s very easy to create your own brochures online. PicMonkey is a versatile tool for these types of projects. Here’s how to use it:

Decide what type of fold to make. Use the information from above to pick the right style for your business needs. Select a brochure template or blank canvas. PicMonkey has a rich library of brochure templates to choose from. Once you’re in the site, click Create new > Templates, then search “Brochure” in the Templates sidebar. If you’d like to start from scratch, go to File > Create new > Blank Canvas, and scroll to Print Sizes or type in your own dimensions. Click Make it! and you’re on your way! Swap photos and add graphics. What all print marketing campaigns have in common is the effect of breathtaking images. High-quality, professional photographs can mean the difference between someone picking up a brochure or someone ignoring it. Find amazing, expressive images at Shutterstock, then head to PicMonkey and click Photos and Video > Add photo or video. Click Graphics to browse from thousands of graphic options within PicMonkey. Customize your text. Click Text > Add text to add a new text layer or swap out text that already exists. Try out text effects like curve, outline, drop shadow, and change the text color, fonts, size, and shape to really make your message pop.

Download and print or send to your local printshop. Creating your brochure from home gives you the opportunity to print and/or share it digitally yourself, or you can always bring it to a professional printshop to have that done for you. Just download your design as a JPG, PNG, or PDF (PicMonkey Pro feature), and remember when printing to use PicMonkey’s crop and bleed feature to account for bleed space prior to sending to the printshop.

Mockup via Vladilav Lyutov. Brochure image via E_K.

