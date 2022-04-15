6 Tips on Twitter Post Design for Your Business

Ryan is the founder and main graphic designer at Umlaut. Living in the United Kingdom, Ryan is a huge believer in the evidence-based approach to design, whereby every decision is tested, proven, and thoroughly researched, before being applied to a business problem.

Let’s discuss some tactics on how to design your Twitter posts that’s unique to your own brand’s style and flare.

In 2022, Twitter remains a stalwart of social media and continues to thrive as a platform for short, snappy communication. You probably know it as the birthplace of the meme, but it’s also a fantastic tool for generating brand awareness, and even sales, for your business.

With almost 400 million users, there’s plenty of scope for making Twitter your next channel for reaching potential customers.

Here are our tips for Twitter post design and tactics in 2022.

1. Create a Thumb-Stopping Twitter Profile

Before doing anything else, make sure your profile is up to the job. Attention spans are short, so creating a profile that turns heads is essential.

You can use both the profile image and profile cover to brand your Twitter home. Be sure to create compelling artwork for both of these, and whatever you do, make sure you dispense with the Twitter egg as soon as possible!

Your profile image is a good place for your logo, and the profile cover allows you to be as creative as possible. It offers both a larger canvas and more ability to entice potential customers towards your content.

For businesses, it’s important to design within your brand guidelines. This ensures a consistent experience and improves brand awareness. That said, don’t be scared of using the space to its full potential by creating striking artwork or importing captivating photography—the more enticing the better!

2. Establish Your Audience

Before posting, it’s worth taking a minute to assess your account, who you’re following, and who follows you. Image via Huza Studio.

Start by identifying potential customers and following their accounts. Twitter is, by definition, centered around engagement, so ensure you’re constantly interacting with the content of key potential customers to keep your business prominent in their minds.

Liking the tweets of potential customers is a strong first step, but this alone is unlikely to turn the dial. Instead, establish meaningful conversations with them by striking up a dialogue. Asking questions is a good way to start, as this will prompt your audience to respond.

It might feel a bit odd, or even like you’re crowbarring your way into a conversation, but that’s how it’s done on Twitter. Unless your account is private—which for business accounts seems a little counterproductive—then everything you post, like, retweet, or reply to, is visible for the entire platform to see.

This may sound daunting, but this is the beauty of the platform—whenever you interact, the contacts of your audience will also see your content, which furthers your exposure, brand recognition, and brand awareness.

Even if your immediate audience isn’t immediately reacting to your content, chances are there is somebody in their contacts that will.

3. Research Your Competition

Research your competition to see what’s buzzing. Image via Huza Studio.

If you’re struggling to come up with a good strategy for engaging potential customers, it’s worth researching your competition to see how they’re approaching it.

The key is not to copy, as this won’t differentiate you from them. Instead understand what works and what doesn’t, and build that into your own content strategy. Different approaches will work best for different industries, so taking some time to understand the rhythm of the types of conversations in your niche is an important stepping stone to creating engagement.

4. Engage, Inform, and Educate

As with any marketing strategy, whether on Twitter or elsewhere, remember that adding value is critical to becoming prominent in the minds of your audience. Image via Huza Studio.

Twitter does have a penchant for the irreverent, the comedic, and the downright silly. To be a true native on the platform, you should absolutely jump into this world. However, simply tweeting something comical without considering its role in your content is unlikely to have the desired effect.

Instead, get to grips with how these tropes of the platform can be woven into your value-adding content. A post that’s both “of the platform” and also engaging, informative, or educational is a surefire winner for breaking through.

5. Get into the Twitter Mindset

Twitter and memes are pretty much synonymous. Creating your own memes that are relevant to your business or your content will further ingratiate your business with your audience. Creating content that’s likely to be shared will catapult your content further, exposing your business to an even bigger audience.

Visuals make any tweet more engaging—static artwork, animated GIFs, infographics, and video are perfect ways to spruce up your content and create a richer experience for your followers.

For some tips on the best content in each of these categories, refer to this article for additional information.

Additionally, there are several tools built into the platform for creating posts that aren’t simply text and visuals.

Polls are a great way to strike up conversations. With the ability to add up to four potential responses, you can capture a wide range of opinions very simply.

Set a time for how long the poll should last—a couple of days is usually long enough—and be sure to retweet it as it gets close to ending, to garner the most opinions. Always remember to follow up with the results, and use this as an opportunity to ask more questions or provide additional context or next steps.

Although each tweet is limited to 240 characters, Twitter does offer the ability to create threads. A thread is numerous tweets linked together in chronological order, allowing for longer and more thoughtful conversations.

You can even title these threads and link them to your profile so that future visitors can see these and delve into your expertise, insights, or analysis.

Every platform calls it something different, but private messaging is a tool also available on Twitter. “Direct messages” allow you to communicate with your audience in private, and a nice way to speak more freely, or move a customer to the next stage of your sales funnel.

Don’t be afraid to take the conversation private with any potential customers who seem keen to know more.

A little known feature of Twitter is the ability to schedule posts in the future. This is a handy tool if you’re the kind of person who likes to batch create content and then release it over a period of time.

This feature is only available on the Twitter website—who knows why—but it’s completely free and works like a charm.

6. Measure and Adapt

To close the loop, it’s worth taking stock of what has worked—and, more importantly, what hasn’t—to determine how to develop new content.

What are your goals from using Twitter? Set out three or four goals for your content and measure each tweet against those goals. If you’re using the native Twitter app or website, built-in analytics are available to you, providing basic insight into how each tweet performs.

When analyzing data, remember that some metrics are important, and others are mostly about vanity. It may feel nice to get a high number of likes, but if those likes aren’t converting into click-throughs to your website, or establishing more meaningful conversations, then they’re largely irrelevant. The data is a useful guide, but it will never provide the full story.

Playing the Long Game

If you’ve been on Twitter for a while and you’re not seeing the results you’d like, don’t be disheartened. Twitter more than any other platform is a long game. There are no quick wins here, but the return on investment is available, and considerable, should you follow our tips and maintain your presence.

Twitter is essentially a free marketing tool with the potential to expose your business to a considerable audience. Keep at it, it will definitely be worth it!

Cover image via Huza Studio and rvlsoft.