The Ultimate Guide to Twitch Sizes

Design

Just five years ago, Twitch was a small streaming haven for die-hard gamers. Since then, it’s evolved into a mainstream phenomenon. With 31 million daily visitors, non-gamers and gamers alike are exploring new ways to share their expertise on the platform. 

Businesses, DIY hustlers, influencers, thought leaders—you name itthere’s room for everyone to connect over what they love to do.

However, to get the most out of Twitch, you first want to see what sizes your photos and graphics need to be in. Then, by learning how ten types of Twitch graphics and examples come to life, you’ll drum up inspiration that fuels incredible moments with other users.

In this blog post, we’ll cover our Twitch sizes chart and ten types of Twitch graphics with examples.

Let’s get started.

Twitch Sizes Chart

Here’s a look at an updated Twitch sizes chart for 2022: 

NameDimensions (px)
Alerts750 x 250
Badge (Bit)18 x 18; 36 x 36; 72 x 72 
Badge (Chat)970 x 250
Emote112 x 112
Overlay1920 x 1080
Panel320 x 300
Profile Pic200 x 200 
Profile Banner1200 x 480
Sub Icon18 x 18; 36 x 36; 72 x 72
Video Player Banner1920 x 1080 
Video Thumbnail1280 x 720

10 Types of Twitch Graphics and Examples

Once you know what sizes your Twitch graphics should be, it’s time to learn more about ten types of Twitch graphics.

Here are some examples to shape your experience:

1. Alerts 

Twitch alert image with bold dark green text that says “thanks for following” to the left of cartoon warrior wearing gray-brown armor and tan spikes while standing on rock in front of two swords and holding brown axe with gray tip 
Design by Streamer Studio.

Twitch users display visual and audio alerts on live streams and chat boxes to boost viewer engagement. Alerts personalize interactions with audience members by celebrating milestones like donations, new followers, and host alerts.

Because you can upload images to them in your choice of thirteen file formats, they’re easy to customize.

2. Badges 

12 Twitch bit badges in white, purple, aqua-green, blue, red, pink, orange, green, red-yellow, silver, purple, and aqua-green all inside dark purple-blue rectangle above text that says “twitch bit badges”
Design by ae creative.

Badges are user rewards that serve as a status symbol. They’re divided into tiers that reflect how novice or advanced your channel is. Plus, badges signal which Twitch communities you spend more time with.

There are two types of Twitch badges: Bit badges and chatbox badges. Bit badges are a Twitch asset you can buy to access chatbox badges. Meanwhile, chatbox badges—such as Cheer Chat badges—show support for other users.

Remember: PNGs you upload as your bit badges must have a transparent background.

3. Emotes

25 Twitch emotes featuring characters like young male and purple dragon and bald old male and blonde baby yoda and woman in white jacket with brown spots and woman in headphones sharing different facial expressions among examples on white background
Design by Adrián Maidana.

Emotes are visuals that capture user reactions in a PNG or GIF. Twitch affiliates can send emotes in the chatbox to show love for viewers.

There are two types of emotes: standard and animated. Standard emotes are in PNG format. Animated emotes are in GIF format.

Emotes spark authentic chatbox reactions from affiliates with a trademark lingo that lets Twitch leverage its bold brand personality.

4. Overlay

Twitch overlay template featuring woman in green shirt and white headphones and black hair cover and scarf on mic during stream in-between four corner of overlay elements with text that says “Currently streaming…Newest sub…Top donor…@gradientgalgaming”
Make this Twitch overlay template your own with PicMonkey.

Your overlay replaces your Twitch video player banner when you go online. It covers the screens of your live streams with a layer of graphics and your webcam setup.

As of late, overlays are made with screen shares of live gameplay and borders in mind. The best ones make viewers feel like they’re a part of the action.

Because your overlay influences the viewer experience, it’s important to make yours stand out. Try and set a goal for your overlay to establish a distinct brand experience while remaining highly relevant and appropriate for your audience. In turn, your live streams should receive better audience retention.

5. Panel

Twitch panel with navy blue background to the right of lime green block while centered lime green text says “donate” in front of user logo in-between graphic meteor shower with triangles and lime green flashes 
Design by twitchoverlay creator.

Panels are images below your Twitch overlay that label space where you promote yourself. Think of them as graphic subheaders that tell your story in a brief “About Me” section or link to your social media accounts. 

Feel free to advertise on your panel to drive donations and earn subscribers. Or, you can reach out to brands and activate third-party sponsorships. Just align them with your channel design.

6. Profile Banner 

Twitch profile banner with Carolina blue background and text that says “ink_games” and social media icons next to account name “inkgames” for each 
Make this Twitch banner template your own with PicMonkey.

A profile banner is the background of your Twitch channel. It sits as your page header.

One tip for new streamers that helps is to bet on a color scheme that your audience will most-likely remember you by. This might involve displaying a banner color associated with your brand, industry, or favorite video game franchise.   

Outside of your channel, Twitch presents a condensed and filtered version of your profile banner in the Subscription Feed, User Box, and Chat Popup.    

7. Profile Picture

Twitch profile picture cartoon portrait of man smiling in glasses and dark green hoodie and gray pants sitting with legs crossed on dark yellow cloud while holding teal happy Pokémon character 
Design by Travis Ricks.

Of course, your Twitch profile picture is your avatar. While it’s posted high up on the left side of your profile, remember that it pops up on your channel blurbs in a smaller circle.

If you upload an image larger than 200 x 200 px as your profile picture, it’ll be trimmed down in size. 

8. Sub Icon 

6 Twitch sub icons in green, blue, purple, pink, red, and orange all over purple background 
Design by Pyra Studio.

Twitch affiliates also enjoy exclusive access to sub icons. Affiliate streamers give away sub icons to loyal subscribers as a token of appreciation. Doubling as a badge, they decorate your profile and establish credibility among fellow community members.

9. Video Player Banner

Twitch video player banner in black and pink with purple text that says “koach offline yayin kapali nxvyj8kgoz”
Design by Etem Dönmez.

When you’re offline, your video player banner covers the video player on your Twitch channel. Like curtains closing at a Broadway show, it hides the stage from viewers until your next live performance.

Twitch users include three design elements in their video player banners: their Gamertag, logo, and social media handles. Be sure to center your Gamertag or logo before placing your social media account names in a corner.

10. Video Thumbnail

Twitch video thumbnail with black background behind tall female Fortnite character who has purple hair and wears gray battle gear and ammo belt
Design by Denizcan Şerbet.

Further down on the left side of your Twitch profile, your video thumbnail is a 16:9 photo that previews a highlight from one of your past streams.

Choose a video thumbnail that honestly represents what the video is about. If you forget to, your viewers may find your channel less trustworthy and credible, which is a bad look.

When in doubt, just pull a screenshot from the past stream that best sums up what they can look forward to watching.

Listen—Twitch is supposed to be fun. You have a place on it because you really care about something others overlook. Not everyone on it wants to spend days and dollars on a design when they could stream instead.

With PicMonkey, you can customize a Twitch overlay template or design a blank canvas from scratch.

Cover image via Aga999.

