What You Can Learn from Popular TV Show Fonts 

A good TV logo can convey a show’s themes and tone with a single image. Here are some lessons from the best.

It takes a special kind of alchemy to make a successful TV show. You need a fantastic cast, good writing, thoughtful direction, and a million other things, plus a little bit of lightning striking in the right spot. But, there’s also one thing that many of the most memorable TV shows have—a unique logo.

Where would the roommates of Friends be without that casual scrawl that’s still plastered on shirts and coffee mugs nearly twenty years after the series finale? It’s hard to hear the words Breaking Bad without immediately seeing the show’s periodic table–inspired title card. And, can anyone look at the word “Soprano” and not picture the “r” as a tiny gun?

That’s what successful TV logos do—capture a show’s themes and tone, then inspire nostalgia and fond memories for years to come. (They can also move a fair bit of merchandise.)

Here, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Wengrovius, whose work has appeared in Martha Stewart Living, Rachael Ray Magazine, and Oprah Magazine, explains what makes the logos of some of today’s most popular shows work—and shares some tips about what branding experts and marketers can learn from the success of these fonts.

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is without a doubt the most beloved—and arguably the only successful—television show that started as an ad. The show’s logo is no-frills, using a sans serif font in all capital letters, but Wengrovius argues that the seemingly simple text is still conveying a lot of information about the series.

“Ted Lasso is a friendly guy, and this is a very friendly font,” she explains. “The thickness and crowdedness of the letters gives off a clownish feeling, and because it’s italicized, there’s movement and energy. There’s also an element of casualness, so it’s not formal at all.”

In other words, the Ted Lasso font is a reflection of its titular character, whose optimistic charm can make him seem less intelligent than he really is. “You can embody a lot of feelings with very simple design choices,” notes Wengrovius.

Succession

Like Ted Lasso, the Succession logo is deceptively simple, but it too is a subtle reflection of what the show is about. “To me, the way HBO designed the logo represents Logan Roy,” says Wengrovius, referring to the intimidating business magnate played by Brian Cox.

“It’s a classic, strong, elegantly designed typeface that has a monolithic energy. The way the word ‘succession’ is tracked out gives it a stylish look, but still feels like Fort Knox.”

As Tom Wambsgans finds out again and again, no outsider can truly penetrate the world of the Roys—even through marriage. “You can say a lot with very little,” adds Wengrovius.

Yellowstone

Kevin Costner’s modern western is one of the most popular shows on cable, having already inspired one spinoff with at least two more in the pipeline. The series logo uses a slab font, which means that its serifs are squared off at the ends rather than pointed or rounded.

“Slab fonts are commonly associated with Western culture because they’re a more eye-catching, masculine version of the elegant serif font,” says Wengrovius. “Here, it harkens back to the Wild West days, when you might have seen a boldly printed ‘Wanted’ sign promising a reward.”

Yellowstone takes place in the present day, but the logo’s design helps situate the show in the canon of western films and shows, as well as the real-life world of the Montana landscape where it’s set.

Wengrovius points to the Yellowstone logo as an example of how a little historical research can add some authenticity to a brand.

“It says the show still upholds the values of the Old West,” she explains. “When referencing styles rooted in history, you have to consider the values of that era and make sure they align with the values you want to present.”

In the case of Yellowstone, it’s a match.

Stranger Things

Few logos are more beloved (or memed) than the Stranger Things font, which is designed to look like the cover of a vintage Stephen King novel. “It’s pure ’80s nostalgia,” says Wengrovirus. “The reference promises something very specific.”

If you’re going to make a niche reference, though, you have to back up your logo with bona fides. In the case of Stranger Things, that means a show full of nods to other 1980s mainstays like Ghostbusters, Dungeons & Dragons, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

When the internet makes everything accessible all the time, viewers can spot posers from a mile away. “Specific niche references and nostalgia really resonate with people, but do your research,” Wengrovius advises.

Euphoria

HBO’s Euphoria has two logos—the all-lowercase one that appears on posters and in ads for the show, and the all-caps font that appears on the title card after each episode’s cold open. According to Wengrovius, both fonts are doing a lot of work to convey the show’s messages, but they’re doing it in different ways.

“The lowercase version feels more naive and young,” she explains. “It’s very delicate and fragile against a darker field, giving it a kind of dream-like vibe that feels fleeting and isolating.” It’s a fitting font choice for a show quite literally about naive young people navigating the isolation of youth while doing everything they can to chase the mercurial highs of love, sex, and drugs.

The show’s title card, on the other hand, uses a pastel gradient that Wengrovius says is very on-trend at the moment. “It gives me more of a party vibe—it feels very disco,” she adds. “It evokes the unreal state of being high or at a club decorated with those LED lights that are popular on TikTok.”

As viewers know, the teens of Euphoria love nothing more than a party, but they always find out that there are consequences waiting in the wings. “This euphoric feeling, although beautiful, is temporary, and it won’t solve your problems,” Wengrovius says. “This is an excellent example of using a trend that’s true to the culture of the show’s characters in a really smart way.”

Squid Game

Netflix’s South Korean import became an instant hit when it debuted on the streaming service last year, and Wengrovius thinks the show’s extremely unique logo was one reason some viewers chose to watch. “The logo feels like a maze or puzzle,” she says. “This is a game—don’t you want to see what kind?”

The show takes its title from a similarly named Korean children’s game, but the phrase “squid game” meant nothing to many American viewers prior to watching the series. Wengrovius believes this could be why the logo is such a literal interpretation of a game. A viewer might not have heard of the squid game, but they can still look at the Squid Game logo and get a hint about what’s to come.

“It adds some clues and intrigue,” says Wengrovius. “And the extension of the lines gives the impression of escaping.”

