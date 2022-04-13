Racing into History: Triple Crown Winners in Images

Misti Morrison is a writer, editor, sewist, and occasional photographer who has never met a handicraft she won't attempt. She lives in Austin, Texas with her wife, two goofy cats, and a fabric stash that is rapidly growing out of control.

Take a ride through horse racing history with photos of legendary Triple Crown winners, and learn the stories behind these images.

Thirteen horses, three races, one elusive title.

Every Summer, crowds numbering in the hundreds of thousands flock to Kentucky, Maryland, then New York to place bets, show off their fanciest hats, and hope that maybe—just maybe—they’ll witness history in the making.

But what is the Triple Crown, and what makes it so special?

Thoroughbred racing—and the breed itself—originated in England, but it didn’t take Americans long to import English champions and establish new high-stakes races. The American Triple Crown is comprised of three such races.

The 1 ¼ mile long Kentucky Derby (commonly called the Run for the Roses because of the rose wreath draped over the winner), is held at Churchill Downs on the first Sunday in May. Next is the Preakness Stakes, a 1 3/16 mile run held at the Pimlico Race Course in Maryland, two weeks after the Derby. The final leg is the Belmont Stakes in early June, a grueling 1 ½ mile lap around the track at Belmont Park in New York.

Three-year-old Thoroughbreds earn their way into these high-profile races by collecting earnings or, after the system was reformed in 2013, points from qualifying races. With over twenty-thousand Thoroughbred foals born each year, only twenty entries allowed in the Derby, and only fifteen in the Preakness and Belmont, claiming a spot is a trial in itself.

Of course each of these races has a hefty purse waiting for the winning horse (or rather, their owners). But what the viewing public gets as they watch from trackside bleachers, crowded sports bars, or a comfy couch at home is drama, heartache, and a chance to say “I was there when…”

As another racing season kicks off in North America and Derby Day grows closer, let’s meet the thirteen horses who met the Triple Crown challenge head-on and came away with their names inscribed in horse racing history.

Sir Barton (1919)

The Triple Crown as we know it now didn’t yet exist when Sir Barton captured it. In fact, he wouldn’t even receive recognition for his accomplishment until 1950, after six other horses won the Triple Crown.

He was a cranky chestnut colt who suffered from recurring hoof problems throughout his racing career, and his first season on the track at age two ended abruptly when a stablemate kicked him. Sir Barton’s trainer spent the winter nursing the injury and bringing the colt back into racing form.

Horse racing legend holds that Sir Barton, the grandson of English Triple Crown winner Isinglass, was never expected to win the Kentucky Derby. The colt was supposed to act as a pacemaker for the gelding Billy Kelly, his more famous and popular stablemate.

In actuality, fans at the Run for the Roses already had their eyes on Sir Barton. His public workouts were promising, and onlookers were curious to see if Sir Barton was ready to return to the track. Sir Barton gave the Derby crowds a show as he led the field from start to finish and crossed the finish line with a then-record-setting time. He finished five lengths ahead of the second-place winner—his stablemate Billy Kelly.

Much as he did in Kentucky, Sir Barton charged to the front at the Preakness and led the field wire to wire. Next, only ten days after taking the Preakness, Sir Barton won the Withers Stakes at Belmont Park in what seemed like a warmup for the real thing.

Only two other horses entered the Belmont Stakes against Sir Barton. This time he trailed the leader for the first half mile before he moved to the front, then blazed across the finish line with yet another blistering track record and a five-length lead. In an astonishing feat, Sir Barton took all three legs of what would become the Triple Crown (plus the high-profile Withers Stakes) in a span of thirty-two days.

His remaining racing career, however, was plagued by his tender hooves. As a four-year-old he raced future Hall-of-Famer stallion Exterminator and won, but then faced a crushing defeat in a match race against the legendary Man o’ War. He retired to stud at age five, yet few of his foals found success on the track.

In 1932, Sir Barton’s owners left the racing industry. The US Army Remount Service took ownership of Sir Barton, likely as part of their breeding program for new warhorses. Wyoming rancher and Thoroughbred breeder J.R. Hilton then purchased the stallion in 1933 and allowed him to live the remainder of his life in peaceful retirement.

Gallant Fox after winning the Kentucky Derby. Image via AP/Shutterstock.

Gallant Fox (1930)

With only two wins out of seven races as a two-year-old, Gallant Fox gave little indication of what was to come. The big, gregarious bay colt was a little lazy and wasted on sprints. Only his last race and second win in 1929—the mile-long Junior Champion Stakes (now the Cowdin Stakes)—showed a glimpse of his talent for long-distance runs.

In 1930, the Preakness came before the Kentucky Derby. Gallant Fox’s trainer James E. Fitzsimmons suspected he would need a top-tier jockey to bring out the colt’s latent abilities. So, he sought out then-retired champion jockey and trainer Earl Sande. The former-now-unretired jockey agreed to return to the track, but only under the condition that he receive 10% of Gallant Fox’s winnings. It ended up being one of his more fortuitous career choices.

When the gates opened on the 1930 Preakness, Gallant Fox found himself fighting for space in a jostling field. With Sande’s guidance Gallant Fox worked his way to the front, and crossed the finish line less than a length ahead of the herd.

Gallant Fox’s Run for the Roses was a more definitive victory, and he took the Belmont Stakes with even more ease.

Newscasters at the time were kicking around the name “Triple Event” for the three races, but Charles Hatton at the Daily Racing Form popularized “the Triple Crown” instead, modeled after the much older and more established English Triple Crown. There was no trophy yet (and there wouldn’t be until 1950), but the name stuck.

Gallant Fox retired from racing after his three-year-old season and spent twenty-two years as an influential sire. He died in 1953 after siring multiple champions and leaving his mark on the Thoroughbreds of today, including later Triple Crown victors.

Omaha (1935)

Part of Gallant Fox’s legacy was a tall chestnut colt named Omaha. Like his sire, Omaha didn’t like short races, and his debut as a two-year-old was unremarkable. The colt ran in seven races in his first season and won none of them.

Distance proved to be the missing ingredient. Omaha started his 1935 racing season with a win in Jamaica and a strong third in the illustrious Wood Memorial. When he stepped onto the rain-soaked track at Churchill Downs he was the second favorite with the betting crowd.

Jockey Willie Saunders ran Omaha wide of the field and kept pace behind four colts who were battling for the front. When these leaders began to tire in the backstretch, Omaha swept in from the outside and took the race by a length and a half.

The Preakness was even smoother sailing for the colt. This time Omaha sailed home six lengths ahead of the nearest contender.

Finally at the Belmont, Saunders kept to the same strategy that had brought Omaha to the winner’s circle in the Derby and the Preakness and ran the colt just behind the leaders. There was one flaw in his plan—a colt named Firethorn.

Firethorn and Omaha fought for the lead going into the final stretch. With only fifty yards to go before the finish line, Omaha edged ahead of Firethorn and crossed first by half a length.

Omaha would go on to an overall successful racing career at age four, but would retire in 1937 after pulling up lame. He found little success as a sire, although his descendants would include the highly esteemed English Triple Crown winner, Nijinsky II.

War Admiral, son of the legendary Man o’ War. Image via AP/Shutterstock.

War Admiral (1937)

Man o’ War is easily one of the most well-known and influential horses in American horse racing, but the big red stallion never raced in the Kentucky Derby. As a three-year-old, he took the Preakness and the Belmont in his streak of victories, leaving racing fans to wonder forever if he could have been a Triple Crown winner in 1920.

Instead, his son War Admiral took the crown in 1937. Smaller than Man o’ War, War Admiral nonetheless inherited his father’s speed.

He also had a temper. War Admiral and three other contenders held up the start of the Kentucky Derby for several minutes while jockeys and track staff tried to load the over-excited horses into the starting gates. Once the gates opened, however, War Admiral became the consummate professional.

He took an early lead and easily led the race wire to wire until the horse Pompoon, who would become War Admiral’s only real rival that year, attempted to close in on the home stretch. War Admiral burst ahead by three lengths to take the win.

The Preakness found War Admiral dueling with Pompoon in the home stretch. This time the son of Man o’ War won by a narrow margin, only a head in front of his challenger.

War Admiral once again caused trouble at the Belmont starting gates and broke through the barrier again and again, delaying the race for eight full minutes. This time he didn’t make a clean break at the starting line. He stumbled out of the gate and severely clipped the back of his front right hoof. War Admiral regained his footing, and despite the injury headed to the front.

Images via Hg/AP/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Everett/Shutterstock.

The little brown colt held the lead all the way to the home stretch, putting away each challenger and crossing the finish line with a track record that beat Man o’ War’s own. However, the clipped hoof bled heavily throughout his run, and War Admiral took several months to heal before he could run again.

Once War Admiral returned to the track he continued winning racing into the next year. His most notable defeat came in his widely-publicized 1938 match race with the California champion Seabiscuit (yes, the racehorse the movie is about), who was himself a grandson of Man o’ War.

War Admiral retired from racing in 1939 and went to stud where he established himself as a sire of champions, and especially as a sire of broodmares. His daughters continued his legacy into the pedigrees of today’s top racehorses, including today’s Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify.

A retired Whirlaway posing for the camera. Image via Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Whirlaway (1941)

Calling smart but stubborn Whirlaway’s early racing career inconsistent would be kind. The small chestnut colt had speed, but as a two- and early three-year-old, he also had a habit of bolting so wide on turns that he once hit the outside rail (although he still won that race).

Searching for a solution that would help keep the excitable colt on track, so to speak, trainer Ben Jones cut the left eye cup off of a set of blinkers. Then, in a daring trial, Jones instructed jockey Eddie Arcaro to gallop Whirlaway along the bend of a track while Jones sat on another horse placed ten feet from the inside rail. Whirlaway, unable to see the outside rail (or Jones) to his right, but with a clear view of the track to his left, breezed through the gap under Arcaro’s guidance. And with that, Whirlaway was ready for the Derby.

Despite his earlier propensity for running all over the track instead of simply running forward, Whirlaway went to the gate at the 1941 Kentucky Derby as the favorite. The race started smoothly and Arcaro paced Whirlaway just behind the leaders.

Everything on the field changed once the horses reached the final stretch. Arcaro pointed Whirlaway between the leaders, and with a burst of speed evocative of his name, the colt launched into the front. Whirlaway won the day with an eight length lead.

Whirlaway also took the Preakness easily, speeding from six lengths behind the rest of the field to a crushing six-length lead. By the time he walked onto the track for the Belmont Stakes, only four horses opposed him.

Arcaro again held Whirlaway back until, frustrated with the slow pace, he gave the colt the reins and the pair swept into a seven-length lead. The jockey collected the colt and they jaunted into an easy victory.

Shortly after his win at Belmont, Whirlaway went on to win the Travers Stakes, making him the only Triple Crown winner to also capture that prestigious race. He continued to race and to win until he retired to stud in 1944. He sired winners in the US and France until his death on a French breeding farm in 1953.

Count Fleet (1943)

This ill-tempered and willful Kentucky-bred colt almost didn’t race in the Derby at all. After a successful season racing as a two-year-old, Count Fleet started his three-year-old season with an injury to his hind leg in the Wood Memorial. Wartime restrictions on gas also nearly kept him home.

When Count Fleet arrived at the Kentucky Horse Park, his leg was still in bandages. But on the morning of the race, his owner and trainer decided the injury was healed enough to let him run. If they had any lingering doubts, Count Fleet brushed them aside—along with his competition—when he led from start to finish and sailed home 3 ½ lengths ahead of the field.

Count Fleet liked to lead, and he had the power to take that lead early. When he stepped onto the track to run the Preakness, Count Fleet was ready to repeat his Derby victory. Only three opponents raced him that day, and he blew all three away with an eight-length lead.

He didn’t disappoint in New York. Once again he broke from the gate with an unstoppable charge and led wire to wire, lengthening his lead with every stride. He crossed the finish line twenty-five lengths ahead of the pack, and smashed War Admiral’s track record while he was at it.

Unfortunately, the Belmont was his last race. Count Fleet suffered an ankle injury during his run, and he never healed well enough to return. He officially retired at the age of four.

Count Fleet’s progeny led successful careers of their own right. His crowning achievement as a sire came through his daughter Maid of Flight, who was the mother of Hall of Famer, five-time Horse of the Year, and all-time (at the time) money-earner Kelso—who apparently also inherited Count Fleet’s attitude.

Assault with his wreath of Kentucky roses. Image via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock.

Assault (1946)

The seventh Thoroughbred to take the Triple Crown came from an unexpected quarter—Quarter Horses, that is. Assault was born on the illustrious King Ranch in South Texas, which played a major role in developing many foundational bloodlines in the Quarter Horse breed and to this day produces highly-coveted Quarter Horses for ranch work, competitive performance, and racing.

King Ranch purchased Bold Venture, Assault’s sire, to add Thoroughbred energy to the Quarter Horse’s sprinting speed and “cow sense.” The Ranch also bred Bold Venture to an unraced Thoroughbred mare, which is how a small-framed and slightly scrawny red colt named Assault came to live on King Ranch’s vast estates.

Geography wasn’t the only thing lined up against the colt. Before he was a year old, he suffered an injury to his front hoof from a nail or a stake—accounts differ—which left him with a deformed hoof for the rest of his life. He was also plagued by illness, splints, and a bad knee, but all of that seemed to fall away when he ran.

From the beginning, Assault’s racing career was a mixed bag. He lost races by margins as large as he won them.

Then, for once, fortune favored Bold Venture’s son. Partway through the Derby, Assault’s jockey spotted an opening on the rail. Assault shot through the gap and pulled ahead, ultimately winning by eight lengths.

However, the Preakness was nearly Assault’s undoing; under pressure from another horse’s charge to the front, Assault began his own push earlier than expected. He tired in the final stretch and barely won by a neck.

Bookies saw that narrow margin of victory and decided Assault wouldn’t have the stamina to take the Belmont. However, once in the backstretch Assault went wide around the other horses and drove home three lengths ahead of the nearest opponent.

Now the eyes of the horse racing world were trained on him…just in time to see him lose his next six races. He continued to race at the age of four, winning a number of high grade stakes races and losing them just as often.

He was then retired to stand at stud—which is when when King Ranch discovered that their history-making Triple Crown winner was infertile. Assault’s spotty career on the track continued until his second, final retirement at seven. He lived out the rest of his life on King Ranch’s endless pastureland and passed away at the age of twenty-eight.

Images via Eliot Elisofon/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock and Ralph Crane/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The great Citation at rest and at full speed. Images via AP/Shutterstock and Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.

Citation (1948)

While Assault came from seemingly nowhere, the next Triple Crown winner came from European horse racing royalty. Citation was the Kentucky-born foal of two horses who came from generations of influential British and French champions (and a few New Zealand winners for spice) going back nearly a century.

He didn’t wait to start bringing home his own trophies. As a two-year-old, Citation won eight out of nine starts, and he continued his winning streak into his third year. He raced against—and beat—older horses in the run-up to the Derby, then turned his sights on his fellow three-year-olds.

The only question bookies and onlookers had on Derby Day was how Citation’s stablemate and half-brother Coaltown would fare. As it turns out, that year, the Kentucky Derby was two races: one between Coaltown and Citation, and the other between the rest of the field. Coaltown jumped to an early lead and set a blazing pace that left the other horses behind—except for Citation, who caught Coaltown in the backstretch and coasted to victory.

In case his win in the Derby wasn’t decisive enough, Citation took the Preakness with a breezy five-length lead, then threw in a crushing victory at the Jersey Derby for good measure.

With that, Citation was primed for the Belmont. The colt stumbled at the starting gate, but Citation regained his footing and sprinted for the lead. Once he made it to the front he was there for good, and again coasted home alone at the finish line.

Citation was far from finished. The Belmont fell toward the middle of what would become a record-making sixteen-race winning streak that would stand until the mid-90s. Citation’s winning streak included a walkover in the Pimlico Special, where every opponent withdrew to avoid racing him.

Toward the end of his third year, Citation’s front leg developed an osselet, an arthritic condition caused by repeated concussions to the joints. It took a year for him to recover enough to race again, but when he did he came back with a bang and added that sixteenth victory to his streak.

After taking thirty-two wins out of forty-five starts, Citation’s earnings reached $1,085,760. He was then retired to stud, where he was a moderate success. He lived to the age of twenty-five and is buried in Kentucky.

Big Red on his way to Kentucky Derby history. Image via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock.

Secretariat (1973)

There is likely no name more widely recognized in and out of the horseracing world than that of Secretariat. As a two-year-old the tall chestnut colt—affectionately called “Big Red” by his human companions and, eventually, the world—started winning races and racking up accolades.

After winning seven of his nine starts in 1972, Secretariat received that year’s Eclipse Award for two-year-olds and was named Horse of the Year, making him one of the few two-year-olds to receive the distinction.

He also developed his unconventional signature racing style that year. After getting bumped hard in heavy traffic in his first-ever race, Secretariat had a tendency to avoid crowded packs by breaking late from the gates. He would then speed around the pack, going wide with a burst of unmatchable power.

Secretariat’s third year opened with a crisis. The owner of Secretariat and of Meadow Stables, Christopher Chenery, passed away in January of 1973, and the taxes on the estate nearly forced his daughter to sell Secretariat. By working with her family’s longtime friends at Claiborne Farms, Penny Chenery was able to syndicate the young stallion and retained four shares as well as control over his remaining racing career. However, as a condition of his syndication, Secretariat would retire to stud after his three-year-old season.

That year Churchill Downs saw crowds of over 134,000 people, making it the biggest Kentucky Derby audience yet. Secretariat again broke from the gates slowly and followed the pack into the backstretch, where he began to put away opponents one by one.

He continued picking up speed as he ran, and by the time he crossed the finish line, he had set the record for the fastest Derby ever. His record still stands, and when track officials measured Secretariat’s growing speed between track markers, they realized he had still been accelerating when he reached the wire.

The Preakness was a repeat of the Derby in many ways. Secretariat broke slowly, waited to make his move, and passed the other horses as though he were in another race entirely. His final time was disputed between the track’s seasoned clockers, Daily Racing Form’s expert clockers, and the infield telemeter, which was damaged during the post-race excitement. It took officials until 2012 to determine that Secretariat’s time was 1:53, making his Preakness run the fastest one in history.

The stage was set for Secretariat’s most astounding performance to date. He broke fast and launched to the lead, breaking form with his earlier races. “…Moving like a tremendous machine,” according to race announcer Chic Anderson, Secretariat continued to surge forward at record-shattering speed, putting the competition ever farther into the distance. When he flashed under the wire, he once again held the record for the fastest Triple Crown race, and his lead was an unbelievable thirty-two lengths—nearly 1/16 of a mile.

As his last year on the track came to a close, Secretariat collected more major wins under his belt before retiring. His stud career was initially disappointing, but as years passed it became evident that, much like War Admiral and Count Fleet, his daughters were inheriting his abilities and passing them to their own foals.

Images via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock, Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock, and Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock.

A few of those foals, such as Storm Cat and A.P. Indy, would reshape the champions of today in their own image. Later Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify both descend from these bloodlines.

Big Red was the ninth Triple Crown winner and the first one in twenty-five years, and his star ascended when mass media was growing into a major presence in Americans’ daily lives. During Secretariat’s Triple Crown bid, mainstream magazines such as Time and Sports Illustrated featured him on their covers. His record-shattering Belmont performance appeared on television screens across the United States.

ESPN named him 35th on their 100 Greatest Athletes of the Twentieth Century list, above both Man o’ War (84th) and Citation (97th), the only other non-humans included. Books and movies followed for decades, including the 2010 film Secretariat. Statues sprang up at racetracks and town centers, and over 200 streets currently bear Secretariat’s name, more than any other athlete in American history.

The “Slew Crew” in the Belmont Stakes winner’s circle. Image via Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.

Seattle Slew (1977)

This sensitive, near-black colt with a white patch on his heel was something of a late bloomer. He was tall but awkward and gangly for his age, so Seattle Slew didn’t reach racing form until October of his second year.

Once on the track, however, he made up for lost time with a blazing three-race campaign that earned him the Eclipse Award’s Champion two-year-old distinction. He racked up three more wins before the Kentucky Derby, making him the first undefeated horse to run for the roses.

Undefeated or not, the Derby wasn’t smooth sailing for Seattle Slew. Throughout his career, large crowds made him break out in a nervous sweat, and the crowd at Churchill Downs reached over 120k.

The agitated colt trailed behind at the start. His jockey, Jean Cruguet, pushed him hard as they picked their way through the other horses. When Seattle Slew emerged from the crowd at last on the first turn, he dipped into his reserves and plowed ahead, ultimately taking the race by two lengths.

The Preakness and Belmont then fell to him in quick succession. Seattle Slew won both races the same way—by leading wire to wire with incredible speed. Cruget had no need to push the big horse the way he had in the Derby, and Seattle Slew coasted home in both races.

Still, Seattle Slew wasn’t invincible. His winning streak came to an end a month after the Belmont, when he lost the Swaps Stakes in California. His trainer and owners gave him the rest of the year to rest, only to postpone his four-year-old season due to illness.

Once back on the track, Seattle Slew defeated Affirmed in the first-ever head-to-head battle between Triple Crown winners. He then beat Affirmed again in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, though he came second in that race himself.

Seattle Slew made his mark as a sire through a number of stakes champions. His progeny include A.P. Indy, who Seattle Slew fathered by a daughter of Secretariat, and notable Derby winners such as California Chrome.

Affirmed on his way to the Preakness winner’s circle. Image via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock.

Affirmed (1978)

Because Affirmed’s bid for the Triple Crown fell the year after Seattle Slew’s, it resides in a curious place in horse racing history. As the only back-to-back win, it’s both the shortest gap between Triple Crown winners and the longest. The world waited for thirty-seven years before another horse managed the feat.

Not that Affirmed was aware of any of that. At the age of two and already a champion, the leggy chestnut was in the midst of one of the most famous rivalries in horse racing. His opponent was the young stallion Alydar, and the two horses would battle it out in ten races across their careers. Three of those races should be easy to guess.

Alydar went to the poll as the favorite on Derby Day, despite losing twice in the six meetings he’d had with Affirmed as a two-year-old. The Derby set the scene the two colts would repeat—with a few minor variations—for the next two races.

Affirmed settled in just behind the leader until he was ready to make a move, while Alydar ran off-pace toward the back of the pack until he was ready to move. Alydar closed in from behind while Affirmed made his way to the front, and the two raced each other down the homestretch. Breaking free of Alydar’s charge, Affirmed won by a lead and a half.

The Preakness was a reprise of the Derby, only this time Affirmed didn’t wait for someone else to take the lead. Alydar followed, and caught Affirmed again on the home stretch. They battled to the finish, and Affirmed crossed the wire first by only a neck.

The Belmont was really their match race. Alydar caught Affirmed midway through the race, and for the remaining half (three quarters of a mile) they dueled neck-and-neck, stride for stride, in one of the greatest and longest showdowns in Belmont history.

Affirmed dug in at the end and dove under the wire a head before Alydar. The two didn’t break Secretariat’s record, but together they did set the record for the fastest final mile of the Belmont, and they clocked in as the third fastest Belmont ever run. Alydar also went down as the only horse to finish second in all three races.

Images via William A Smith/AP/Shutterstock and Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.

The rest of Affirmed’s career was a respectable collection of major wins, despite losing twice to Seattle Slew and having a tenth (and final) victory over Alydar disqualified for interference. He was named Horse of the Year in 1978 and 1979, and retired to stud at age five.

Here, however, Alydar may have the last laugh after all. While Affirmed’s descendants are successful on the track, Alydar is widely considered by Thoroughbred breeders to have been the superior sire whose progeny are overall more accomplished.

American Pharoah leading the way to the Belmont finish line. Image via Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock.

American Pharoah (2015)

Thirty-seven years is a long time to wait. As the Triple Crown heroes from the 1970s began passing away and no new champions completed the bid for the crown, horse racing fans began to wonder if the glory days were gone for good.

Cue the entry of a slender bay colt with a tiny white star on his forehead, who was almost sold off as a yearling. When no bidders offered his minimum price, the colt returned to his owner, who named him American Pharoah (no one caught the misspelling of “Pharaoh” until after the name was registered) and put him in training.

Known for his good conformation and gentle temperament, American Pharoah performed well as a two-year-old. He lost his first race, but finished the year with enough wins to be named Champion Two-Year-Old.

The enthused crowds at 2015’s Kentucky Derby upset American Pharoah, who needed a handful of grooms to guide him to the starting gate. But, once those gates opened, the bay’s anxiety was gone. He traveled to the outside of the race leaders and settled in. When the field reached the straightaway, American Pharoah made his push and took the lead in the last eighth of a mile, clinching the victory.

The Derby had fallen on a dry sunny day. The Preakness, on the other hand, opened its gates under thunder and rain. American Pharoah splashed through the muck with style and finished with a seven-length lead.

Now the Belmont loomed on the horizon. After thirty-seven years of watching champions fall to injury, illness, a jockey easing up too early, a long shot finding their second wind when the leader tired, and a dozen other mishaps and missteps, it was hard to hope that this time would be different. Still, American Pharoah went to the starting line as the favorite.

Images via Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock, Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Kathy Willens/AP/Shutterstock, and John Sommers/UPI/Shutterstock.

One by one American Pharoah put away challengers while he glided farther ahead of the pack. When he crossed the finish line he had a lead of five and a half lengths, and clocked in with the sixth fastest Belmont run.

The world newest Triple Crown winner wasn’t quite finished. He lost at the Travers Stakes later in the year, then rebounded with a win in his final race at the Breeder’s Cup Classic.

American Pharoah retired to stud, and his sons and daughters are just beginning to show what influence, if any, he will have on future generations of Thoroughbreds.

The first undefeated Triple Crown winner, Justify. Image via Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock.

Justify (2018)

Even as a yearling this handsome, large-framed colt was striking. His barn’s general manager David Hanley remembers “He was a beautiful horse…For a big horse, he was very light on his feet, with good action and good energy.”

Unlike previous Triple Crown winners, Justify never raced as a two-year-old. As big as he was, he needed time to fill out and grow into his long legs. So, he stayed in training in Kentucky for a time before shipping to California, where he made his debut at age three. Justify cleaned up in all three of his starts at Santa Anita Park, then headed back to Kentucky.

On Derby Day, Justify went to the poll as the favorite despite it being only his fourth lifetime start. The Triple Crown wasn’t on the menu yet—it would be enough for the red colt to be the first horse since 1882 to win the Kentucky Derby without racing at the age of two.

Maybe Justify’s veteran jockey tipped the scales for the inexperienced horse. Regardless, despite a heavy, muddy track Justify took the victory and the roses with a three and a half length lead.

Weather conditions at the Preakness were worse, and the competition stiffer. In addition to the sloppy track, the Pimlico Race Course was shrouded in fog. One by one Justify put away challengers to his lead, including one long shot who made a defiant bid in the home stretch, and thundered home leading by a neck.

Now it was clear that Justify was going to make his bid for the crown—and he made it look easy. He led the field wire to wire and closed the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes with a 1 ¾ length lead, his sixth straight victory, and his ascension into racehorse immortality.

After the Belmont Justify developed fluid on his front left ankle, which came back despite treatment and rest. He retired—undefeated—to prevent a more serious issue, and now stands stud. In addition to his own Triple Crown status, his pedigree carries names you may recognize: Gallant Fox, Omaha, War Admiral, Count Fleet, and Secretariat.

Images via Jason Szenes/UPI/Shutterstock, John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock, Mark Abraham/UPI/Shutterstock, and Steve Cargill/racingfotos.com/Shutterstock.

American Pharoah’s offspring are old enough to begin vying for their sire’s crowning achievement, and starting in 2023 Justify’s first crop of foals will also hit the track as eligible contenders. Will there be a second father-son (or a history-making first father-daughter!) winning duo in the coming years?

Or, perhaps we’ll see another decade—or two, or three—of almosts and should have beens. But, with the descendants of so many crowned champions on the track today, it’s easy to hope that new horses will continue to add their names to the roster of legendary Triple Crown victors.

