Take a look behind the curtains to see how these creative agencies are meeting—and changing—2020’s evolving image trends.

2020 looks a little different than we expected, especially when we look at the images trending in creative industries around the world.

Social distancing started as a buzz word, a way to better understand this “new reality” created by COVID-19 regulations. But now, it’s quickly becoming a new way of living for people across the world. And with that, images that are trending this year look completely different than what we expected. Discover some of the top trending images in the new 2020 and see what our creatives are doing to adapt to this new normal.

2020’s top trending images look a little different than expected. Image by Emma Kim / Image Source.

A strong theme that’s come out of 2020 is human connectivity amidst crisis, where human stories become the new visual language. Now more than ever, photographers, videographers, and illustrators around the world are creating images that tell authentic human stories. These artists are producing stories of adjustment and resilience, and imagery that feels narrative and evokes emotion.

We’re all adapting to this new normal. Image by Steve Smith / Tetra Images.

Most of the time, creatives work months in advance to produce the trending images we predict a marketplace will need. COVID-19 threw a wrench into a lot of production schedules, and creatives needed to quickly adapt. We asked three top contributors and creative stock agencies on Shutterstock and Offset how they’ve pivoted the content they are creating for stock for the rest of 2020. Here are a few themes and stories that are inspiring some of the top contributors at Shutterstock to continue to create.

Christine Vaughan, Founder at Image Source

How has COVID-19 shifted the way your team works?

Image Source is headquartered in London, England, and we have a particularly strong photography base across Europe. Several of these areas have gone into lockdown, and our creators have had to be creative in how they think and shoot.

What content are you most excited about that your team is shooting next?

We are seeing some exceptionally high-quality content shot in home studios with household bubble groups, as well as innovative ideas that support social distancing. Our Creative Team has been coming up with some great creative ideas for shooting while staying safe at home or shielded on location.

Finding creative ideas to shoot while staying home. Image by Image Source.

How do you plan ahead to create trending images?

As a team, we create and sign off on a very comprehensive plan at the beginning of each quarter. Several of the themes that we originally discussed included a lot of groups, such as business meetings, commuting, socializing, and dining out. Now, everything has changed. What was then now feels obsolete, so we have to rethink everything. We’ve recently put together a revised COVID summer plan that we’re excited about.

Planning ahead is key. Image by Image Source.

What are some of the trending images that you’re seeing for summer 2020?

As we head towards a hands-free future with social distancing awareness in all aspects of our life, human stories are the new visual language. We’re creating images that depict human connections in a digital era that are authentic in feel and narrative. Here are a few of the key themes our team has begun creating.

Working life: We’ll be increasing our production of images that reflect the demand for smart technology apps, phones, and wearables.

We’ll be increasing our production of images that reflect the demand for smart technology apps, phones, and wearables. Increased sanitation: This includes more cleaning throughout the day, especially in shared spaces and hot-desking.

This includes more cleaning throughout the day, especially in shared spaces and hot-desking. Consumerism and hyper-local: The trend for “keeping it local” continues to grow and our new shoots will show more use of local stores. This includes friendly local shops and delivery boxes reflected in fresh, contemporary styles.

The trend for “keeping it local” continues to grow and our new shoots will show more use of local stores. This includes friendly local shops and delivery boxes reflected in fresh, contemporary styles. Staycations: Think less air travel, more holiday homestays. We’re drawing on our large professional photography community to shoot new interpretations of travel.

How we work has changed a lot. Image by Image Source.

Any final thoughts?

Our world has changed with COVID-19, and stock needs to reflect that. This is the busiest time ever for stock agencies, and we’re anticipating creating more content than ever before. The demand for new, fresh interpretations of the human story is required, and we have to tell that story in all its shapes and forms, in all its diversity and inclusiveness. We’re feeling more creative than ever, and our community is more focused and engaged than ever before.

Enjoying moments at home will be popular. Image by Image Source.

Valerie Saunders, CEO at Tetra Images

How has COVID-19 shifted the way your team works?

At Tetra, we’re fortunate to have contributors all over the world. From the start of COVID-19, we have spent time with our community thinking about the core concepts central to this crisis. We’re pooling our ideas and taking a long look at how the pandemic will reshape life and images. From this knowledge, we’re developing productions for key commercial imagery that is sensitive to shifts in the image marketplace due to COVID-19.

Creative agencies are coming up with creative solutions. Image by Jessica Peterson / Tetra Images.

How does content production start for your team?

Our initial conversation starts by identifying how each image creator can create content safely. Where they are located, who they live with, what they have access to that minimizes health risks to themselves and others. Our goal is to reimagine public spaces and workplaces with new guidelines. As restrictions lift, many of our usual routines will look different for the foreseeable future.

Identity the ways that photographers can create safely. Image by Vyacheslav Chistyakov / Tetra Images.

What are some of the trending images that you’re seeing for summer 2020?

As with most creative projects, constraints provide design opportunities. Our collection of stock is centered on authentic lifestyle imagery. This summer, as economies become more open, we are planning productions that reflect how friends and extended families can begin to spend time together. We are finding new ways to capture love and connection. Here are a few ideas of the trending themes we’ll be shooting.

There’s an opportunity to create new images. Image by Jamie Grill / Tetra Images.

Connection: This moment of pause has heightened our awareness of how much we need each other. We are producing imagery conveying togetherness in many forms, both physically and digitally.

This moment of pause has heightened our awareness of how much we need each other. We are producing imagery conveying togetherness in many forms, both physically and digitally. Environmental Awareness: An antidote to staying home is getting outdoors. Gardening in the yard, growing your own food, and teaching children where their sustenance comes from.

An antidote to staying home is getting outdoors. Gardening in the yard, growing your own food, and teaching children where their sustenance comes from. Essential Workers: This includes delivery, shipping, warehouses, groceries, pharmacies, and healthcare. We’ll be creating imagery reflecting people as heroic in their daily work, paying homage to their service.

This includes delivery, shipping, warehouses, groceries, pharmacies, and healthcare. We’ll be creating imagery reflecting people as heroic in their daily work, paying homage to their service. Road trips: The classic family road trip to see the countryside is back. Images showcasing getting fresh air, going camping, heading out hiking, and biking in remote destinations. Spending time together in nature with family is going to be big this season.

Road trips are the new dream trip. Image by Jamie Grill / Tetra Images.

Any final thoughts?

There is so much going on at Tetra, and we can’t wait to share our new images with the community as they emerge!

Craig Holmes, Founding Partner at The Picture Pantry

How has COVID-19 affected the way your team works?

At The Picture Pantry we have always had a rather boutique collection of images from food photographers who mainly work from home. So, despite the pandemic, our photographers still have their ability to produce images from their kitchens and studios. However, the requirements from clients have subtly changed – gone are requirements for high-end food images that could be used by restaurants and the like, now replaced with a demand for rustic images of vegetables and simpler meals that can be prepared at home.





Images by The Picture Pantry.

Have the images your team creates changed since the pandemic started?

Client marketing campaigns have centered on food that is both visually appealing, but also within the reach of most home cooks. Fortunately, this aligns with ingredients that photographers can actually source (many from their own vegetable patches!). It has been a case of both clients and photographers adapting in unison.

Chefs and photographers are discovering new recipes, out of their pantry. Image by The Picture Pantry.

How are your photographers adapting to this new reality?

Photographers’ reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, based on the fact they can continue to work from home and evolve their styles in line with the changing world around them. If some photographers are having a difficult time, we have provided support for anyone who requires funds for a weekly food shop.

We hope these tips and insights help you create content for 2020 that’s trending in stock. Interested in contributing to stock? Click here to join Shutterstock, and click here to apply to Offset.

Top image by Erik Isakson / Tetra Images.

