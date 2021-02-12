Share this: Facebook

Throw back to the Regency fashion of the Netflix series Bridgerton for very of-the-moment, on-trend imagery.

When the world goes to hell, it follows that Earth dwellers would start looking for an escape hatch—one of the most popular, it turns out, is a paperback. There’s a long history of sales of romance novels spiking during times of war and unrest. As recently as 2008’s Great Recession, the only book sales that did not plummet were steamy paperbacks from Harlequin publishers, which actually rose. People, desperate for dopamine, search out distraction. And, in many cases, the more artificial the better.

Image via Simone Golob.

Netflix’s original series Bridgerton, which follows the love affairs of a wealthy family in the early 1800s over the course of a social season in London, premiered Christmas day 2020, and was primed to scratch that itch. After a summer and early fall that saw declining coronavirus cases in the United States, and slowly, slowly reopening commerce, the second winter of the pandemic hit and the trend began reversing. Families were encouraged to spend the holidays in their primary homes and celebrate with distant loved ones virtually. Without their own family drama to distract from wintry blues, many binge-hungry people tuned in to watch the escapades of the Bridgertons.

According to a January 2021 statement by Netflix, the original series (adapted from a bestselling series by author Julia Quinn) attracted eighty-two million views in its first month, making it the streaming platform’s most popular original series ever, thanks in no small part to the execution by professional steamy, drama-scribe Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland. The series stars a multiracial cast in the frothy gowns and velvet tales of the early 1800s, while setting scenes to a decidedly 21st century soundtrack of classical instrumental covers of pop hits from Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. Any CGIed party scene antics and sweeping landscapes could be instantly forgiven for how starved their viewership was for parties and a change of scenery of any kind. And Bridgerton delivered.

Bridgerton allows you a moment of escape in uncertain times. Image via Anna Williams.

There’s a particular titillation to romance in times of collective despair. Not dating or the actual negotiations of a relationship, but capital-E Escapist Romance. It’s a particular balance. This is the kind of romance that keeps you from pining for a carbon copy (many people are still in isolation and coming together with someone new is hard). But, this kind of saccharine love that happens in formal gardens outside a raucous ball or in two-story private libraries lets you roll your eyes a little, and swoon and laugh with your friends, while fulfilling a craving and letting you sink away into your own imagination—inventing your own Duke and tuning in for more. It allows you to feel a little less shut away from a life happening without you.

And, that doesn’t even start to touch the fashion. Bridgerton is set during the Regency period in London, a time defined by King George’s madness when the country was ruled by a steward (in this case Queen Charlotte), while the heir—the Regent, Prince George—was still in diapers. Shondaland’s version sparkles with diamante accents, marabou trim, sheer layered netting, and scoop-necked and cap-sleeved gowns that tie directly under the breast to accent every curve, then falling down in a straight line, almost like Wendy’s nightgown in Peter Pan.

The beauty and elegance of 19th century Regency-style fashion. Image via Peter Karasev.

A wildly varying color palette veers from limes to lavenders, snow whites to crimson red. Bridgerton’s costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, took a few liberties to update the period clothing to keep it from getting too historical, but kept much of the Regency-inspired detailing and intent while giving it a modern note. Regency style is highly inspired by the neoclassicism that was sweeping the art world at the time. A fascination with ancient Greek and Roman statuary—in part spurred by the excavations of Pompeii—had seamstresses working with cotton muslin cloth to mimic the lines and folds of the ancient marble art. And, as anyone familiar with the Greek works of antiquity knows—clothing was optional for many of those statues, something Bridgerton certainly played with.

Fitting material and straight lines accentuating every curve is the hallmark of the Bridgerton look. Image via Vladimir Godnik / fStop.

Modern takes on Regency fashion—including Bridgerton itself—tend to keep the same silhouettes in mind. Image via Eniko Szucs.

Regency period clothing was also, for the time, considered extremely revealing. With low necklines, even lower backs, and exposed arms for women, the cotton muslin of choice was not just for the silhouette alone, but also for a certain sheerness that could reveal a natural shape beneath. Historical accounts attest some women even wet their dresses to obtain a certain clinginess and suggestion of what lay beneath—Daphne in her rain scenes may be more period-appropriate than we thought—but wouldn’t have been common practice. A shawl, just like a nymph might be wearing on the side of an urn, or even a boa or fur muff would complete the look, also adding what might be much-needed layered warmth in what could end up to be a rather lightweight look.

Light touches, such as a pendant and shawl, add subtle elegance to the overall ensemble. Image via Liz Sloan.

As the goal was a certain suggestion of nudity—undergarments were given a makeover as well. Stays, or boning, were replaced by a short laced or corded corset, which cinched and hoisted the breasts to look especially round (at the expense of the ribcage, which might be quite constricted).

Bridgerton isn’t the only one delving into the archives to explore adaptations of Regency-style dress. Designers like Erdem, Dion Lee, and Brock Collection have shown influence from the Regency period in details from their recent collections, and ready-to-wear designers like LoveShackFancy and Doen have cuts similar to some seen on the series.

19th century-style laced corset. Image via Liz Sloan.

Glamorous accessories embody the Regency-style era. Image via Milo Reid.

The elegance and intricacy of Regency-style accessories. Image via M & J Photography.

Delicately crocheted Regency-styled gloves. Image via Kerry and Luis.

Where Regency dress code tried to veer toward the classical, the hair and accessories of the era took a sharp urn. The base updo might have Grecian roots with ornate looping braids or loosely-pinned curls, but the feathers, ribbons, and jewels adorning the intricate styles were of the moment.

For those of us for whom a ballgown, or even a hairbrush, feels lightyears away, the excuse to gaze at people taking hours to dress for parties, and then undress in the garden behind them, or tune into couples smooching and rolling around estates is the kind of harmless escapism we’ve been craving. If you’re inspired to add a ribbon to your hair when you get dressed tomorrow, or plait a section before you take your afternoon walk, pulling on your own winter gloves as you mentally note to buy something a little closer to the opera gloves of the era, you wouldn’t be the only one. Accessory sales for jeweled hair pieces from Simone Rocha and long evening gloves have also exploded on Lyst (an increase of 49% and 23%, respectively), according to reporting by Refinery29.

Image via Mint Images.

Image via Natasha Hirtzel.

Bridgerton’s pastel candy-colored gowns and flamboyant extravagance performed a service for eyes tired of scrolling. It’s a break from fires, death, disease, and the fall of democracy. And, not just for the fashion or storyline, but, in some part, for the touch. In a time when proximity might be our greatest foe, seeing people in crowded spaces, intimate corners, and tight carriages, to see skin on skin itself can be a thrill. It takes so little brain power, and in that very function, is a relief. Romance could serve as an actual prescription for our current times. Maybe the genre we have so derided and been so afraid would rot our brains is the massage to that muscle we need.

One of the elements we yearn for—human touch. Image via Maria Lamb.

Cover image via Simone Golob.

