Trend Alert: Colorful Minimalism

Rethink the concept of minimalism with this vibrant new take on simplistic styles, and incorporate it into your next design.

As the design world leans towards optimism, a colorful approach to branding, packaging, photography, and interiors is taking center stage. Throughout this year, we’ll see more designers exploring how to combine that ultra-bright, happy approach with the minimalist styles made popular through Japandi and Scandi trends.

Read on to learn more about this trend, known as “Colorful Minimalism,” and pick up tips for embracing this confident style in your own projects—website designs, packaging, etc.

Why Colorful Minimalism Is Right for Right Now

Last year, consumers were craving calm amidst pandemic-related chaos, and the serene minimalism of Japandi was ready to soothe with neutral color palettes and rustic textures.

While Japandi has made its mark particularly in interior design, Colorful Minimalism signals a sea change in how individuals will look to interact with design today.

In 2022, consumers will be increasingly seeking out fun and optimism through long-overdue travel and social experiences, frivolous fashion, and playful interiors.

Swap the soothing subtlety of Japandi for the playful energy of Colorful Minimalism in 2022. Images via Followtheflow and elladoro.

Colorful minimalism combines the simplistic, graphic styles of Japandi and Scandinavian design but amps up the color and playfulness. Think the aesthetic of Squid Game but without the dark dystopia.

If you want to infuse your designs with pure joy, Colorful Minimalism will bring playful energy to a project without compromising on serious style. This is a trend that balances the minimalist with the maximalist, making it a versatile style that can be applied across a range of sectors and designs.

Explore how Colorful Minimalism can be used to give energy to a range of designs, including branding and graphic design, web design, photography, interiors, and products.

Colorful Minimalism in Branding and Graphic Design

Colorful and minimal might not be two words often associated with one another, but these examples of packaging, branding, and graphic design show how this unexpected pairing makes for a high-impact result.

At once both sleekly stylish and playfully energetic, Colorful Minimalism strikes the perfect balance for designs in 2022.

For brand identities, focus on amping up the impact of simple geometric shapes with acid or ultra-bright color palettes.

Unusual color pairings can help to bring added interest and quirk to otherwise simple designs, and ultra-minimalistic styles can also benefit from extra textural interest with gradients, airbrushing, or letterpress effects.

Sintropia logo identity created by Nil Brands.

Event branding for the World Cancer Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, by Motherbird —.

Minimal packaging that edges towards the clinical has been trending for some time now, with brands like The Ordinary and Aesop trailblazing the ultra-minimal revolution in packaging.

However, with more copycat brands on the market, businesses are looking for the next style to seduce spoiled-for-choice consumers.

Colorful-yet-minimal packaging is set to be a huge trend in the year ahead, allowing brands to bridge the gap between already-popular products beloved by minimalist fans and the next desirable branding style.

These colorful packaging designs can be further enhanced with special spot colors, such as neons, pastels, or metallics, while vivid colors can be given extra oomph with gloss and powder-matte textures.

Christmas boxes created in-house by Barcelona-based agency Jordi Masdeu Studio.

Colorful Minimalism in Web Design

Minimalism brings user-friendly advantages to web layouts, with simple styles helping to enhance legibility and accessibility of type, as well as make the user journey clearer in the absence of excess clutter.

On minimal websites, color can not only bring a joyful aspect to an otherwise clean design, but also enhance the user experience further.

In an otherwise minimal design, bold color can be used as an effective tool for directing users to information or calls-to-action, such as in the example below for the website of carbon software Vaayu.

Here, selective use of neon color is used to provide hover interactivity, or draw attention to the next step of the website journey.

A neon-tinted website design for carbon software Vaayu by Sam Day.

Because minimalist websites can edge towards the serious side, a dose of bright color can provide much-needed playfulness and energy.

Rainbow-tinted type or pastel-hued photography can give somber websites a much-needed lift and bring a fun interactive element to otherwise monochrome pages.

Website for London-based studio Vita Architecture by Julie Bonnemoy.

Colorful Minimalism in Photography

It’s not only graphics and websites that can benefit from Colorful Minimalism’s vitamin dose. Photographers can channel a bright minimalistic mood through a cleverly composed still-life, or foster a surreal-tinted mood with studio shoots inspired by retro pop art—the original heyday of Colorful Minimalism.

The desired effect of Colorful Minimalism is to impart a sense of calm and stillness (the opposite to sense-stimulating maximalism) while harnessing the fun-loving spirit of bright color.

Experiment with juxtaposition, contrasting minimalist compositions and subjects with unexpected pops of color.

Image via Melica.

To channel an on-trend pop art style for lifestyle or retail photography, look to retro ’70s styling that playfully references surrealism and art world styles.

Increase the color saturation in your images to give them a thoroughly contemporary flavor.

Image via Master1305.

Image via Master1305.

Colorful Minimalism in Interior and Product Design

The penchant for neutral tones has been going strong in the interior design world for the past decade, and it was within this industry that Scandi style, and later Japandi, was fostered.

Nonetheless, a color revolution has been quietly brewing for some time now, with furniture and interior brands like Hay and Moooi championing a quirkier—and far more colorful—take on minimalist product design.

It’s no coincidence that colorful interiors are finding a place within consumers’ lifestyles today. With more people cooped up at home over the pandemic, the need to spark joy within your immediate surroundings has never felt more pressing.

Why have a beige backdrop to your video call when you can have artfully colored walls that feature colorblock murals or dramatic geometric art?

Colorblock creations for the home bring modernist splashes of color to minimalist interiors, while small household items like candles, lampshades, and cushion covers have all become potential (and affordable) canvases for liberal doses of mood-boosting color.

The colorful, twisting candles created by Dutch designer Lex Pott have become a hit amongst design-savvy interior consumers.

If pastels, neons, or bright hues feel too intense for your space, consider a dark yet color-saturated scheme with cozy shades of midnight blue, emerald green, or burgundy red.

When combined with minimalist elements such as shapely furniture or geometric lighting, these rich colors feel incredibly luxurious and contemporary, and create a cosseting, cocooning atmosphere.

Committed Minimalist?

If eccentric maximalism, neon gradients, or eye-popping variable fonts set your teeth on edge, Colorful Minimalism is a nice way to introduce a little color and dynamism into otherwise simple designs for even the most committed minimalist.

Try out a single dose of color on a monochrome website or team your faithful sans serif typefaces with a rainbow-hued palette to give your designs an instant update.

You never know, it might just delight enough to convert you from Japandi neutrals.

Cover image via Master1305.