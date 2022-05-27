How to Showcase the Unique Sides of 5 Global Cities

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Today we’ll explore five beloved cities around the globe, and how travel photography can differ depending on locale.

There are some cities that spark an emotional response the moment you hear their names. Whether or not you’ve had the opportunity to visit, you know how romantic Paris is. You understand the energy behind the bright lights of Tokyo. You can hear New York’s all-night traffic, and get why we call it the city that never sleeps.

Of course, when showcasing different cities in photography, you could easily feature their most famous landmarks. And, sometimes, it’s tempting to rely on spots people already know about, and photos that feature crowds and excitement.

But, with the return to booking trips and travel, many brands may be looking for ways to make their photography stand out in a saturated market.

In this blog post, we’ll offer unique glimpses into popular destinations around the world, and hopefully encourage travel brands to stay away from photography’s “low hanging fruit,” and instead embrace unexpected places for their campaigns.

So, let’s explore five major cities around the world, from slightly different angles. Together, we’ll look at how you can embrace the unique contrast of Las Vegas’ lights, the bold and beautiful cuisine of Mexico City, the serenity of Kyoto, and so much more.

Ready to go on an adventure unlike one you’ve seen before? Keep scrolling.

Images via vonnahmed1, oscar bahena, and Alex Cimbal.

1. Advertise a Neon-Colored Weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas seems to be the pinnacle of Americana. It’s bold, bright, loud, and an oasis for depravity. Hunter S. Thompson even described it as “not a good town for psychedelic drugs. Reality, itself, is too twisted.”

Many people flock to Las Vegas for the gambling and garish casinos. It’s fun. It’s debaucherous. This is the kind of town where once-in-a-lifetime memories are made daily, for each and every visitor.

But, there are so many ways to showcase this oasis in the desert with photos that accentuate its beauty. Instead of panoramas of the Las Vegas Strip, opt for detailed shots of neon lights, or even neon signs in broad daylight.

Flaunt the contrast between the metropolis and the nearby desert. Draw in the eyes of your audience by featuring food instead of slot machines.

Everyone will see how fun of a town it truly is, without leaning into its tropes.

Images via Eric Patterson, Virrage Images, Guryanov Andrey, Kit Leong, fukez84, Eniko Balogh, PS Media House, and mikeledray.

Images via PhotoFires and Jon Chica.

2. Embrace the Beautiful Blues of Portugal

While we’re on the topic of colorful destinations, Portugal is arguably one of the brightest European destinations. And nowhere within Portugal is quite as colorful as Porto.

This is the second-largest city in the nation. It’s located in the northern half of the country, situated at the seaside. The Douro wine growing region is nearby, so the city is known for its wine and rich food (both of which were beloved by the late Anthony Bourdain).

When showing off the beauty of Porto, we suggest featuring the beautiful blue tiles that line the walls of the houses, hospitals, government buildings, and train stations.

Feature peaks of blue among old stone buildings. Detailed tiled scenes and sprawling blue murals are everywhere here. The city’s blue tiles, which complement its blue water and skies, show off its seaside serenity.

Images via Armando Oliveira, 4H4 Photography, leonori, Fotokon, Erika Bisbocci, and Christian Mueller.

3. Find Comfort in Repetition in Marrakesh

Several hundred miles south of Porto is Marrakesh, Morocco. This city has been hugely popular with tourists, as it boasts the world famous Medina Markets, luxurious spas, and a close proximity to the High Atlas Mountains.

Beyond showing off the endless alleyways of its world-famous Medinas, or the mounds of spices sold within it, we suggest showing off Marrakesh’s beautiful tile work.

Moroccan tile—known as Zellij—is presented in complex mosaics. These mosaics are made of hand-chiseled tile organized in ornate geometric patterns.

Throughout Marrakesh, you can see buildings and landmarks covered with millions of these tiny tiles. Ceramics are painted in patterns similar to this tile work, too.

Even luxurious riads and affordable hostels are packed with patterned tiles, just begging to be shown off.

Images via Peter Wollinga, Jon Chica, art4stock, Beatriz Vera, Lucia Romero, Breslavtsev Oleg, encikAn, and byvalet.

4. Make Folks Crave a Trip to Mexico City

The capital city of Mexico is arguably one of the top food capitals of the world. Similar to Bangkok, Mexico City offers world-class cuisine served by street vendors. Just pull up a stool and dig in.

Alternatively, luxury cuisine is within reach here, as well—for those with the ability to shell out several more pesos.

Founded in 1325 as Tenochtitlán, modern day Mexico City is full of juxtaposition. This can be seen in its contrasts of architecture, as well as the ultra-casual and ultra-lavish food scenes.

Several hundred years ago, Tenochtitlán was significantly more sophisticated than any Western city at the time. Today, Mexico City seems to have the rest of us beat in many areas—one of which is definitely food.

Images via Nic Crilly-Hargrave, Marcos Castillo, eddie-hernandez.com, Marcos Castillo, Takamex, Dante Castillo, JuanSalvador, Brester Irina, Taryn Elledge-Penner, Marcos Castillo, and PAOLA ULLOA.

5. Show Off Kyoto’s Spiritual Side

There are around 2,000 shrines and temples in the city of Kyoto. As the city is one of Japan’s oldest towns, and still one of the country’s largest municipalities, it’s had over a thousand years to grow and become home to so many sacred spaces.

Of course, many of Kyoto’s shrines are world-famous—2.7 million tourists flock to the red gates at the Fushimi Inari Shrine annually.

While those certain spots are well-worth a visit, we encourage folks to also embrace photos of Kyoto’s lesser-known temples. Simply by walking around the city you’ll encounter smaller sacred spaces. Some of these are completely quiet, with only their water fountains, subtle breezes, and stone carvings keeping visitors company.

Select photos that showcase the serenity of shrines visitors may only spontaneously encounter.

Images via M Andy, Take Photo, Carla Silene, Stray Toki, Amstk, chettarin, Serg Zastavkin, Conchi Martinez, and Sergii Rudiuk.

Cover image via FOTOGRIN.