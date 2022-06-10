Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

How to Show Off the Colors and Angles of International Cities
Inspiration

How to Show Off the Colors and Angles of International Cities

By on

Let’s take a trip to some colorful destinations, and explore unique sites and opportunities that will make your travel photography stand out.

We recently explored how to show off the unique sides of five popular destinations through photography. With this summer’s return to travel—especially in light of the 2022 wedding boom—now’s the time for travel and hospitality brands to attract attention within a saturated market. 

What’s the easiest way to get your ads to stand out? Brands need photos that aren’t just good quality—they also need to offer unique glimpses into their destinations.

In this blog post, we highlight five popular destinations around the world. We hope to encourage travel brands to stay away from photography’s “low hanging fruit” and, instead, embrace fresh concepts for their campaigns.

We’ll take a new look at Dubai and figure out fresh ways to feature its desert-focused futurism. We’ll dive into Bangkok’s colorful streets and fragrant flavors. Florence, Havana, and Buenos Aires all make the cut, as well.

No matter which city your photos highlight, there are certainly new ways to show it off. Ready to see a new angle on international adventure?

Let’s go!

Bring Out the Vibrancy of Bangkok

Upon visiting Bangkok, beloved chef and travel writer Anthony Bourdain said, “It was like discovering a color I never knew existed before. A whole new crayon box full of colors.”

Aerial view of rows of vendors at food market in Bangkok at night
Image via akekalak.phatchaitong.

Thailand’s capital city certainly is colorful. Golden temples, neon-lit nightclubs, and sizzling street food stands are scattered throughout the massive city. But, beyond its neon colors and nightlife, what draws nearly 23 million people to Bangkok each year?

Simply put, Bangkok is one of the world’s top destinations for foodies. Like Mexico City, it offers haute and high-end cuisine, juxtaposed by mom-and-pop food vendors on every street.

When searching for photos that properly display the fragrant flavors of Bangkok, you may face down a paradox of choice. There are almost too many beautiful photos of this city’s cuisine.

Aerial shot of a food vendor in Bangkok
Close up of Thai rice rolls
Fresh grilled squid served with spicy sauce
Senior man eats on a street in chinatown district, Bangkok
Delicious Thai crape desserts
Traditional floating market in Damnoen Saduak near Bangkok, Thailand
Closeup of pomegranate fruit dishes and juice
Street food chef cooking noodles in a black pan with fire exposure
Colorful array of food on skewers at Thai street market
Woman drinking soup from a bowl in Thailand
Authentic Thai street food noodles served at a night market in Thailand

Images via David Kucera, aodaodaodaod, GOLFX, Milosz Maslanka, Sutiwat Jutiamornloes, Preto Perola, Nopphon_1987, DG FotoStock, Room98, ferdyboy, and noBorders – Brayden Howie.

We suggest showing detailed and closeup shots of certain dishes. Or, in a polar opposite move, you should embrace the bright colors of larger-scale shots that show the city’s scope.

Both macro and micro-focused shots display this city’s colors and complexities.

Show Off Havana’s Pastel Color Palette 

Pastel colors are very popular right now, and with its white homes and sun-bleached buildings, Havana is a wonderful destination to feature in travel ads.

Though the country has had a fraught relationship with the United States, it’s long been one of the most popular tourism destinations in the Caribbean. And, excitingly, restrictions on visiting the island are loosening.

Aerial view of colorful Havana rooftops
Image via ffoto29.

Of course, Havana boasts its famous streets and strips full of pastel colored buildings. Try showing off more detailed shots of these spots. Instead of a full street, focus on a corner or a bright pink doorway.

The cerulean Caribbean sky compliments its creamsicle-colored cars. The streets of the city serve up their own pastel color palettes in every single photo.

Old colonial balcony painted blue in Old Havana, Cuba
Hot pink steering wheel and dash in vintage car
Top-down view of people eating at a restaurant courtyard
Beautiful fashionable senior woman smoking a cigar while carrying a blue fan
Young man fishing on a pier in Havana
Palm tree against a blue wall in Havana
Closeup of a flock of flamingoes
Vintage black lantern on a textured yellow wall
Pretty young woman in green dress laughing on a balcony in Havana
Records as art on a wall in a shop in Old Havana
Pastel blue balcony in Old Havana
Woman tourist walks across a street in Havana

Images via Roberto Lusso, akturer, T photography, alejandro raul ottoboni, EGT-1, ad-foto, Csillantyu, Smolina Marianna, Yandry_kw, Kimberly Shavender, Bruce Amos, and TravnikovStudio.

Go All-In on Dubai’s Angles

What do you think of when Dubai comes to mind? Wide-angle shots of skyscrapers and futuristic, man-made islands likely appear in your head.

While shots like these show off exactly why Dubai is known as a futuristic city, we suggest zooming in a bit.

Aerial view of the cityscape of Dubai
Image via Ashraf Jandali.

There are plenty of ways to remix the typical shots of Dubai. Show off the city at ground level, for example. By doing this, you can still feature the destination’s famously tidy streets and cutting-edge infrastructure.

You could also include shots that look up at its famous skyscrapers . . . or down from the top of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Dubai’s futuristic appeal is preserved at all angles, so have fun in featuring different ones throughout your campaigns.

Yellow architecture frame against blue sky in Dubai
Visitors attending expo 2020 in elaborate air dome in Dubai
Massive outdoor ring sculpture at Dubai museum
Burj Khalifa facade in Dubai
Woman tourist walking down pool walkway in Dubai
Young person sandboarding down Dubai dunes
124th floor of the Burj Khalifa building view at dusk
Top-down view from the Burj Khalifa building at the city below
Aerial view of a man skydiving over Dubai

Images via Travel Faery, Phoenixproduction, ElenVD, Grekov’s, kudla, Elena Przhevalskaia, VladyslaV Travel photo, federico neri, and ViktorKozlov.

Dive Into Florence’s Sculptural Details

Florence boasts some of the most famous artwork ever produced. Michelangelo’s David stands tall within the Academia Gallery. Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus graces the Uffizi Gallery.

Countless other works are scattered throughout the city streets, and they’re exactly what we suggest you show off in photos.

Copy of Michelangelo's David at the entrance of the Palazzo Vecchio
Image via Federico Magonio.

Seemingly every building in Florence is adorned with sculptural marvels. Buildings house paintings you’ll likely remember from art and history class textbooks. This city is known as “The Birthplace of The Renaissance,” and it needs to be shown off as such.

Tantalize your target audience by showing them photos of the city’s stone streets, which are flooded by hyper-realistic statues.

The facade of an old building with antique Renaissance sculptures
Closeup of Neptune Fountain on Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy
Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower in Florence, Italy
Sculpture of a woman sitting in Boboli gardens in Florence, Italy
Bas relief architecture in Florence, Italy
Closeup of Leonardo Da Vinci statue in Florence, Italy
Statue of Dante Alighieri, author of the Divine Comedy, in front of the Basilica of Santa Croce in the heart of Florence
Fountain of Neptune in Florence, Italy
Backlit statue of Ratto delle Sabine in Florence, Italy

Images via Ligankov Aleksey, Timur Kulgarin, ako photography, Matyas Rehak, MidnightTrainToHwt, Federico Magonio, EnricoAliberti ItalyPhoto, LPuddori, and BlackMac.

Include the Neon Colors of Buenos Aires 

Full of avant-garde museums and classical architecture, Buenos Aires has the very romantic reputation of being “The Paris of South America.”

Its statuesque buildings and culinary triumphs certainly feel somewhat Parisian, but still, Buenos Aires has several special qualities of its own—one of which is how it embraces color.

A colorful building in El Caminito, Argentina
Image via Erwin Widmer.

While Havana is a city dripping in pastels, Buenos Aires is full of bold, lively, and neon colors. Buildings, traditional clothing, and food come in shades that scream to be seen.

If you’re including photos of Argentina’s capital city within your creative, we suggest you embrace this bold palette.

View of the colorful buildings in the city center in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Colorful lanterns on a building in La Boca, Bueonos Aires, Argentina
Orange shutter on lime green wall decorated with potted flowers in Buenos Aires, Argentina
One of the typical brightly painted walls in La Boca, Buenos Aires
Dancers in brightly adourned costumes in a parade in Buenos Aires
A colorful building in La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires with statues and flags
General Belgrano monument in front of Casa Rosada Buenos Aires, Argentina
Statue in a window in La Boca neigborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina
A brightly colored shop in Buenos Aires
Statue of mother and son embracing on Caminito street in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Images via gg-foto, Kobby Dagan, GTW, elxeneize, LukeandKarla.Travel, Jess Kraft, meunierd, Yevgenia Gorbulsky, LongJon, and sunsinger.

Cover image via meunierd.

