Capture the Magic and Beauty of Being on the Road, in Photos

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Take viewers on a visual journey by tapping into the perspectives, sights, and feelings of the long and winding road.

Sweeping views on the open road, spanning as far as the eye can see, can evoke a deep sense of wonder in all of us, provoked by our innate curiosity to explore all things and areas unknown.

Encapsulating the magic of being on the road behind the lens can transport us back to that place, that feeling, that sense of freedom you have in the driver’s seat, as you discover a new sight at every turn.

“On the Road Again” is one of Shutterstock’s Creative Trends of 2022

Take your viewers on a visual journey by adopting these viewpoints and perspectives in photography composition.

Aim at the Horizon

Capture the imagination of your audience by photographing an open, long-and-winding road pointing toward the horizon. Where will it take you? What will your next destination be? Or perhaps the journey—not the destination—is what strikes a chord with your audience?

The possibilities are as endless as the viewer’s imagination. A road without vehicles also evokes freedom—a road free of traffic jams, and a refreshing sight for many who are perhaps more accustomed to stop-start, bumper-to-bumper traffic when they’re behind the wheel.

Tip: To create a more impactful and visually-balanced shot, position yourself so you’re standing centered in the road. This is a compositional technique in photography that juxtaposes images within a frame so that the objects are of equal visual weight.

An open road is as limitless as our imaginations. Images via Facto Photo, Jyoti Sarkar, and YesPhotographers.



Embrace the Scenery

Road trips are synonymous not only with endless highways but also with beautiful scenery. Trading skyscrapers and traffic for the land of towering canyons and endless blue skies, for example, is the physical and mental escape many viewers yearn for.

Take your viewers on a trip through picturesque landscapes—along a coastal road, through the winding paths of an expansive forest, or across the dusty asphalt of the desert.

A meandering road through an expansive landscape is the perfect backdrop to any on-the-road adventure. Images via Yanliang Tao and Kaponia Aliaksei.

Focus on the Rear-View Mirrors

Being on the road isn’t just about the journey ahead, it’s also what you’re leaving behind—the familiar—to face the unknown.

Capturing the view from the rearview or sideview mirror can offer an alternative perspective of the road trailing behind, representing the physical and mental escape experienced while on the road.

Rearview mirrors evoke the physical and mental escape by being on the road. Images via Chiociolla, DeNRoD_15, jiayu fan, and W. Santos.

Hop in the Driver’s Seat

Shooting from a driver’s perspective behind the wheel invites the viewer to imagine themselves in the driver’s seat on the road.

This gives the viewer a perceived sense of movement and control when no actual momentum occurs, resulting in a more engaging and compelling photo.

Caption: Allow the viewer to “take the wheel” by capturing the perspective of the driver. Images via BublikHaus.

Spot the Characters on the Road

Turning your lens to the characters on the road, rather than the surrounding scenery, gives viewers an alternative perspective as an onlooker.

How it feels to be on the road is evoked by the expressions on the faces of your subjects, the wind that catches their hair, and the sun that basks them in light. The viewer experiences what it’s like to be on the road through the subjects depicted in your shot.

Tip: Shooting at eye-level drives a deeper connection between the subject and the audience.

The viewer can experience how it feels to be on the road through the perceived experience of the characters on the road. Images via Zmaj88, Yermolov, DisobeyArt x2, Rawpixel.com, and elena_prosvirova.

Look out the Window

Framing your shot through a window frame looking out can tap into the viewer’s memories of being a passenger on the road. It’s a familiar viewpoint to almost anyone who’s traveled by car.

The window frame also provides a constant across photographs of vastly different landscapes encountered on the road.

Get the Aerial View

There is perhaps no better way to visualize hitting the road than capturing an aerial shot of a lone car traveling through beautiful and expansive landscapes.

A birds-eye view provides viewers with a visual roadmap of where the car is going—say, deeper into the wilderness with no apparent destination. It also demonstrates the vastness of the surrounding landscape in comparison to the vehicle on the road.

So . . . ready to take your viewers on the road? Refer to these tips to tap into the imaginations of your audience who yearn for a great escape.

Cover image via mpohodzhay.