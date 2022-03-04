20 Travel Brochure Examples to Inspire Your Next Design

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

The warm sun on your cheeks, the cool wind at your back, the hustle and bustle of local street eats. Whatever kind of travel experiences you facilitate, there’s no better way to get potential clients in vacation mode than a well-designed booklet with stunning photos and captivating copy.

Learn why these simple marketing pieces matter so much and then check out some inspiring travel brochure examples below.

Why Travel Brochures Are Good Business

If print marketing seems outdated in this glued-to-our-smartphone age, you’ll be surprised to find out how important travel brochures really are. Small but mighty, these handheld pamphlets often make a real difference in vacationers’ plans.

According to a study by Bentley University:

Print brochures are the second-most popular source of trip-planning information (behind internet sources like personal research or travel ads).

85% of participants learned about a new attraction by seeing it on a brochure.

73% of participants would consider changing their plans based on a brochure.

Plus, for many people, planning is half the fun of any trip! The right travel brochure builds early excitement and contributes to a positive customer experience long before the experience actually begins.

And, one final bonus: Because DIY travel brochures have gotten so easy, you can make a digital brochure and a print brochure at the same time. Create your custom booklet, export one file for print and one for web, and you’ll be ready to share it online and stock it in your lobby.

Sound good? Then get inspired to design by browsing the twenty beautiful city guides and creative tourist pamphlets below.

City-Specific Travel Brochure Examples

City guides help visitors—especially those on foot—orient themselves in an exciting new place. These travel brochures often include maps, highlights of key attractions, fun facts, and historical details.

1. Santorini, Greece

This travel brochure plays off well-loved Greek motifs including the classic blue-and-white palette (one of the world’s most iconic color combinations!), mosaic-inspired tile patterns, and a faux Greek font that evokes stone-carved manuscripts.

Say yes to Santorini with this travel brochure by Rawan Nasser via Behance.

2. Macau, China

This city guide is the perfect distillation of Macau’s indigenous, Chinese, and Portuguese influences. It contains more text than most other travel brochure examples, but uses a grid to keep everything easy to read.

Multilingual travel brochures are extra versatile. Design by Ck Chiwai Cheang via Behance.

3. Singapore

Bold colors make this Singapore city guide stand out, evoking some of the vibrant street art of this cultural melting pot. A suggested itinerary helps visitors explore this interesting city-state in just five days.

This brochure makes it easy to see the Lion City. Image by Vanshika Kundaliya via Behance.

4. Tel Aviv, Israel

This walking map of Tel Aviv uses a cool motif drawn from Bialik Square to give each page of the pamphlet a cohesive identity and professionally designed look.

Oishee Sen’s Tel Aviv city guide has a color-coded legend. Image by Oishee Sen via Behance.

5. Istanbul, Turkey

Take a page from this Istanbul travel brochure by adding a QR code to your own design. QR codes make it easy for viewers to move from print marketing to the web, where they can continue finding even more helpful information.

Triangular shape cutouts add interest to photos. Design by Meghan Khatri via Behance.

6. Tokyo, Japan

Featuring a flat-design map with five attractions and six local recommendations, this Tokyo travel brochure has the highlights covered.

Take in Tokyo with a colorful city guide by Pamela Pollescas. Image via Behance.

7. Budapest, Hungary

With its monochrome poppy orange and a lightly textured screen-printed look, this Budapest city guide rocks a retro 1960s feel while still feeling super contemporary.

This brochure features a beautifully illustrated map by Laura Sasdi via Behance.

8. Krakow, Poland

If you have a ton of information to share, this Krakow guide is one of the best travel brochure examples to follow. It features a whole lot of text but utilizes background boxes, dividing lines, and color coding to maintain a strong visual hierarchy.

This brochure wholeheartedly embraces readable retro fonts. Image via Behance.

9. Paris, France

This city guide advertises custom walking tours in Paris, using an iconic photo and a trendy loopy font. The five-star review adds awesome social proof, too!

10. Barcelona, Spain

Quirky, uneven letterforms and oversized asterisks serve as a whimsical introduction to Barcelona. The sky blue background and white clouds work especially well with the two photos, both of which feature a prominent sky.

By Paula Cornejo via Behance, this travel brochure begs you to discover Barcelona.

Travel Brochure Examples for Cultural Sites and Tourist Attractions

The following travel brochures hone in on a specific attraction, region, or cultural site, incorporating beautiful visual representations as well as useful information for tourists. They’re perfect to keep stocked in hotel lobbies, visitor centers, and travel agencies.

11. Villages of Crete, Greece

This guide is given to guests of a family-owned hotel on the island of Crete. The black-and-white photos, desaturated peach paper, and vintage grotesque font lend themselves to a nostalgic, down-home look.

The birthplace of Zeus has never felt more contemporary. Design by Argyris Athanasiades via Behance.

12. Waters of Palawan, Philippines

Unsurprisingly, gorgeous travel photos of beaches, water, and sunsets take center stage in this travel brochure example. The natural element of water is reflected in the dark blue color palette and the curving wave motif.

Doesn’t a beach getaway sound nice? Design by Mark Geneblazo via Behance.

13. Wines of Bordeaux, France

This museum booklet captures the elegance of French wine through an understated beige and slate gray color palette and a modern serif font.

Old World meets modern in this wine museum booklet by Daria Rul via Behance.

14. Arches of Utah, USA

Millions of years of erosion have created more than 2,000 natural arches across Utah. A sandstone color palette, stunning photo, and oversized text makes this travel brochure the perfect introduction to Arches National Park.

15. Trails of Taiwan

Part outdoor trail map and part historical guide, this travel brochure highlights the natural beauty of the island, as well as the history of local indigenous peoples.

Who needs photos with illustrations like these? Image via Behance.

16. Railways of India

Okay, so this travel brochure is for a railway that only exists in our collective cultural imagination (thanks, Wes Anderson!). But, there are well over 20,000 trains in India, and any one of them could benefit from a creative brochure like this one.

This brochure features a map and testimonials against a vibrant color palette. Design by Amy Lee via Behance.

17. Churches of Kaunas, Lithuania

Drawing upon classic Orthodox iconography and church decor, this guide to Kaunas, Lithuania, perfectly mirrors the religious sites it highlights.

Hand-drawn illustrations and sketched tiling add a folksy and authentic feel.

Anyone can go on a pilgrimage with this guide. Design by Ula Puzauskaite via Behance.

18. Mountains of Bolivia

This travel brochure highlights Bolivia’s natural beauty and encourages visitors to travel in an ecofriendly way. The earthy greens and browns contribute to the rustic feel, with a helpful legend indicating various outdoor activities at each location.

Hiking, camping, and wildlife watching are all attractions in this brochure by Alvaro Pedraza Suarez via Behance.

19. Wildlife of South Africa

This safari travel guide strikes a luxurious, high-end tone with its traditional serif font and muted olive green background. It puts nature front and center with a stunning elephant photograph spread across two of the three trifold panels.

20. Beaches of Thailand

Creative text effects make this Thailand travel brochure especially remarkable, including text and photo layering, text masks, and even a subtle color gradient at the bottom.

An easy-to-read font allows for awesome text effects. Design by Prajith K via Behance.

If you were able to browse these twenty travel brochure examples and not be flooded with an overwhelming desire to get away, you must be one in a million.

Cover image via briddy.