Voice of the Artist: Capturing the Plight of Transgender Migrants

Marketing and Advertising expert, passionate about enabling true connections among humans, brands and ideas. Yoga lover, mother of cats and a red velvet fan.

Mexican freelance photographer and The Create Fund winner, David Peinado, shares his creative and unique journey.

For me, photography has always been a tool for listening and learning from others.

This powerful message is shared by David Peinado, a Mexican freelance photographer and winner of one of Shutterstock’s Create Fund grants, which we award to talented creators to support their projects.

Content creators in every corner of the globe are increasingly striving to portray the world around us more accurately, and David recently won a Shutterstock grant in partnership with the non-profit project It Gets Better, for the work he does to create a more authentic representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We spoke to David, who’s been a Shutterstock contributor for roughly a year, about the main theme of his photography—migrant life—and how he’s come to see that intersect with trans lives.

Having documented migratory phenomena from the south to the north of Mexico for six years, he’s gotten to know many migrants personally, and remains dedicated to telling their stories through photography.

Images via David Peinado Romero.

The Stories Behind the Photos

As David points out, there’s so much prejudice against immigrants and misinformation around immigration in media—but the true stories of migrants, which he makes a point of learning about on the job, often reveal that they’re people seeking freedom, better living conditions, and opportunities for the families they’re leaving behind.

David has found purpose in showing that immigrants are mothers with children, women fleeing violence, men who want to support their families, and more.

“I like to see myself watching people achieve their fundamental rights as human beings,” he says.

Images via David Peinado Romero.

Turning His Attention to Trans Migrants

Transgender migrants face another level of discrimination and hardship, David notes, including systemic violence and rejection from society, and sometimes even their own families. Trans people suffer attacks or humiliation due to a lack of acceptance and social understanding of their gender identity.

He sees his trans subjects undergoing two migrations: one related to gender identity and the other to geography. “They are making their gender identity and their geographical identity transition at the same time,” he says.

David, who has traveled the country with his trans subjects, says that he believes love is what propels them forward, giving them the strength to move from one country to another.

Overcoming difficulties with shelter support. Image via David Peinado Romero.

They also experience a personal journey as they migrate. For example, the same person who leaves El Salvador is not the same person who arrives in northern Mexico, or beyond. The final destination can mean full freedom.

This year, David plans to document the path of the trans migrant community that leaves El Salvador towards the Northern Frontier. In several cities in Mexico, he says, there are shelters for migrants, some of which specifically welcome the trans community.

The Creative Process

David recommends capturing subjects that are of interest to you, the creator, and always bringing a humanitarian eye to your work. “No matter what you do—painting, illustration, photography, digital art, journalism, whatever—bring a human element to your work,” he says.

And, remember, he adds: Building a career requires setting goals. Keep going and never give up.

Learn more about The Create Fund program.

Cover image via David Peinado Romero.