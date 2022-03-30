Save 25% on image packs, video clips, music tracks. Use code ONTREND25 at checkout. Redeem now.

View All Results
Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Contributor Voice of the Artist: Capturing the Plight of Transgender Migrants
Voice of an Artist: Capturing the Plight of Transgender Migrants
Contributor

Voice of the Artist: Capturing the Plight of Transgender Migrants

By on

Mexican freelance photographer and The Create Fund winner, David Peinado, shares his creative and unique journey.

For me, photography has always been a tool for listening and learning from others.

This powerful message is shared by David Peinado, a Mexican freelance photographer and winner of one of Shutterstock’s Create Fund grants, which we award to talented creators to support their projects.

Content creators in every corner of the globe are increasingly striving to portray the world around us more accurately, and David recently won a Shutterstock grant in partnership with the non-profit project It Gets Better, for the work he does to create a more authentic representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We spoke to David, who’s been a Shutterstock contributor for roughly a year, about the main theme of his photography—migrant life—and how he’s come to see that intersect with trans lives.

Having documented migratory phenomena from the south to the north of Mexico for six years, he’s gotten to know many migrants personally, and remains dedicated to telling their stories through photography.

Man from Haiti carrying his daughter crosses the Rio Grande natural border between Mexico and the United States to request political asylum
Group of women carrying their children cross the Rio Grande to try to cross the border into the United States
Group of Guatemalan migrants cross the Rio Bravo at the border of Mexico and the United States to try to ask for political asylum

Images via David Peinado Romero.

The Stories Behind the Photos

As David points out, there’s so much prejudice against immigrants and misinformation around immigration in media—but the true stories of migrants, which he makes a point of learning about on the job, often reveal that they’re people seeking freedom, better living conditions, and opportunities for the families they’re leaving behind.

David has found purpose in showing that immigrants are mothers with children, women fleeing violence, men who want to support their families, and more.

“I like to see myself watching people achieve their fundamental rights as human beings,” he says.

Father and daughter cross the Rio Grande in search for asylum
Little girl sitting in the street in Ciudad Juárez
Little boy riding his skateboard in the streets of Juarez
Families separated by the border between Mexico and the United States meet at the Rio Grande where they hug
Group of women carrying their children cross the Rio Grande to try to cross the border into the United States

Images via David Peinado Romero.

Transgender woman at migrant camp getting dressed in her room
Image via David Peinado Romero.

Turning His Attention to Trans Migrants

Transgender migrants face another level of discrimination and hardship, David notes, including systemic violence and rejection from society, and sometimes even their own families. Trans people suffer attacks or humiliation due to a lack of acceptance and social understanding of their gender identity.

He sees his trans subjects undergoing two migrations: one related to gender identity and the other to geography. “They are making their gender identity and their geographical identity transition at the same time,” he says.

David, who has traveled the country with his trans subjects, says that he believes love is what propels them forward, giving them the strength to move from one country to another.

Transgender migrant in pretty blue dress smiles for the camera
Overcoming difficulties with shelter support. Image via David Peinado Romero.

They also experience a personal journey as they migrate. For example, the same person who leaves El Salvador is not the same person who arrives in northern Mexico, or beyond. The final destination can mean full freedom.

This year, David plans to document the path of the trans migrant community that leaves El Salvador towards the Northern Frontier. In several cities in Mexico, he says, there are shelters for migrants, some of which specifically welcome the trans community.

Transgender migrant getting dressed in her room
Image via David Peinado Romero.

The Creative Process

David recommends capturing subjects that are of interest to you, the creator, and always bringing a humanitarian eye to your work. “No matter what you do—painting, illustration, photography, digital art, journalism, whatever—bring a human element to your work,” he says.

And, remember, he adds: Building a career requires setting goals. Keep going and never give up.

Learn more about The Create Fund program.

Cover image via David Peinado Romero.

Contributor
Share this post

Related Posts

The Ultimate List of Free Business Resources for Photographers
Contributor

The Ultimate List of Free Business Resources for Photographers

From technique to productivity, our Shutterstock Contributors and Offset Artists put together this list of free online resources for photographers.

Shutterstock Presents: Artist Series with Dani Ayee
Contributor

Artist Series with Photographer and Blogger Dani Lyn Ayee

Explore the art of finding yourself with Toronto-based photographer Dani Ayee in this installment of Shutterstock Presents: Artist Series.

Contributor

Photography in Africa with Custom Contributor Trevor Maingi

Explore the vibrant community of photography in Africa with versatile photographer and creative Shutterstock Custom Contributor, Trevor Maingi.

News

Announcing the Winners of Our Artistic Grants!

The winners for our 10th-anniversary artistic grant program have been named. Read on to find out who is taking home their share of $75,000 in grant money from Shutterstock!

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.