15 Types of Infographics for Any Design
Design

15 Types of Infographics for Any Design

Infographics are like a Joker in a deck of cards. When they land in your hand, there’s no telling how much they can flip your odds of winning.

Sure, most of us aren’t playing high-stakes poker. But, you go out on a bad gamble when you don’t include infographics in your content.

Infographics inject life into dull details because they’re 50% easier to read. They save users time and boost their productivity. The results will surprise you for the right reasons.

In this blog post, we’ll explore fifteen types of infographics to raise the bar for your content.

15 Infographic Examples

Let’s be clear: Infographics leave less room for your viewers to feel riddled. You can compute their impact, but that’s not what makes them special.

Infographics fit into nearly every form of content. They know how to switch things up and get along with any crowd, which makes them popular.

Here are different types of infographics and examples to inspire your next DIY design: 

Comparison Infographics 

1. Versus Battle

Comparison infographic template with orange header of residential neighborhood street drawing and bold text in white font that says “Rent or buy?” in front of orange-red horizontal bar above two T-chart columns with gray background on left and orange background on right 
Make this template your own with PicMonkey. 

Comparison infographics compare and contrast ideas by categorizing them in separate sections. This template answers the classic “Rent or Buy?” question by featuring lifestyle scenarios that best support each choice.

2. The Price is Right

Comparison infographic template with “Media Offers” brand wordmark to upper left of white background of price comparison chart for three product options marked in blue, green, and red respectively while item features are listed out in gray rows on left above free promotion table 
Image by Hosne Ara Happy.

What’s another smart way to use a comparison infographic? Curate a quick analysis of available pricing options for your products. This comparison infographic emphasizes its three pricing options with three colors, and shows you what features are included for each.

P.S. Add color to your visuals to make viewers 80% more motivated to see what it’s about.

Informational Infographics

3. Home Buyer 101

Informational infographic template with deep blue header behind bold header text in white font that says “Buying a home?” above body section that features 10 real estate vocabulary words and definitions over white background 
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Informational infographics provide viewers key facts and details that they’re encouraged to know. Take a look at how this informational infographic overcomes the challenge of delivering tedious material.

It leaves enough white space for greater visibility. And, it educates its target audience with ease.

List Infographics

4. Real(ist) Tips 

List infographic template with header text that says “Real Estate” above two vertical columns the first on left with white background in body providing list with real estate professional tips and the second on right with aqua background above navy blue footer
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

List infographics also aim to inform. However, they do more than just corral miscellaneous notes. List infographics like this organize ideas in a logical sequence.

They’re perfect for when you need to include tutorials, rankings, and to-do items.

Poster Infographics

5. Reimagined Routines 

Infographic poster template with gradient orange and white background behind header text that says “3 key habits and areas for real estate agents” above three tips explained in separate columns 
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Infographic posters are mostly designed for print use cases that recur less. For example, this infographic poster was born to hang on the wall of a break room at the office and offer a friendly reminder.

6. La Obra Maestra 

Infographic poster design with white background and title that says “Infografía: dirección administrativa” and border surrounding gray interior body section that compares two human resources theories around faded image of two professionals talking to each other
Design by Cristina Romero.

Don’t worry. Infographic posters still know how to be serious. When you’re tasked with creating visuals for a case study, infographic posters are the move.

They have the freedom to combine elements from other types of infographics for a mind-blowing masterpiece.

Process Infographics

7. Squeaky Clean Steps 

Process infographic template with white background and header text that says “How to wash your hands” above 5 steps supported by descriptions and visual icons in red, blue, orange, salmon, and pink all above salmon-colored footer
Make this template your own with PicMonkey. 

Process infographics leverage the power of lists to teach viewers how to do something. Even the most basic activities can be broken down into baby steps.

Keep in mind that this process infographic template taps into a timeline design to carry out its mission.

8. Pitch Perfect 

Process infographic business plan template with white background and header text in blue that says “Marketing plan” above 4 steps staggered across blue halfway vertical line divider supported by descriptions and four visual icons in three different shades of blue
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

One of the hardest things for entrepreneurs to do is raise capital from investors. Fine-tune your pitch to perfection with a process infographic that lays down the basics behind your business plan.

Quadrant Infographics

9. The Limit Does Not Exist

Quadrant infographic design with light gray background behind first section subheader text that says “Average debt by age group” followed by four generations spread out within four perpendicular quadrants analyzing debt statistics above sections with blue and green buttons
Design by Juli P.

Quadrant infographics have at least one area that’s divided into four sections. While you can use them to fry brains with calculus, this template gets the job done when you need to sum up similarities and differences between four variables.

Report Infographics

10. Media Maven

Report Infographic design with red background behind header text that says “Financial Highlights” above left side of body section featuring geographic silhouette of Canada while right side includes business performance metrics and pie chart 
Design by Sarah Ellis.

Report infographics enjoy the best of both worlds. Not only do they nerd out over numbers, but they showcase them in a way that won’t leave your meeting attendees snoozing.

Pay attention to how this report leverages a map, pie chart, and shapes to tell the story behind the data. It even eliminates a few commas.

Resume Infographics

11. Interview Scheduled

Infographic resume design with pink border and red trim and bold red cursive main header text that says “Lovelle Villaluz” above white vertical rectangle body section featuring summary, abilities, timeline, skill ratings, interests, and contact info near the bottom
Design by Lovelle Villaluz.

Infographic resumes empower job candidates to stand out from the competition. Keep in mind that when a recruiter stacks resumes up to the ceiling, most will appear in black and white and never see the light of day.

If they do check out a resume, it’ll likely be for under a minute. Visuals win back time for recruiters.

Roadmaps Infographics

12. Journey to NFT Glory

Infographic roadmap example with light gray and brown background with main title text that says “NFT Roadmap for Content Creator” between bar graph infographics while above thick dark yellow horizontal line and above 5 step icons marked by red, orange, yellow, blue, and black 
Design by NeatEm Design.

Every now and then, a list or process isn’t enough. Use a roadmap when you need to focus more on your journey and less on your destination.

See how this infographic roadmap example documents key business milestones? Founding partners, investors, and job candidates benefit from a quick peak of your future.

Statistical Infographics

13. By the Numbers 

Statistical infographic template with light green and white background with title text that says “Tiny-house ownership” above small house icon and larger house icon above section with three statistics marked in bold and light green while cursive footnote is above green footer
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Numbers aren’t limited to popping up on statistical infographics. Still, there are moments when you need your numbers to talk the loudest on your infographic.

This template caps off compelling stats with vivid mock loading progress bars dipped into multiple shades of green.

Timeline Infographics

14. Future History

Infographic timeline example template with white background and upper aqua border with title text that says “Trimz company history” above timeline featuring years 2024, 2025, 2027, and 2028 with corresponding milestones for each year and icons marked in light blue and green
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

An infographic timeline tells a story in chronological order from beginning to end. Unlike a timetable that takes form as a chart, a straight line is marked with dates of when events happen.

While many timeline infographics document past events, this infographic timeline example equips you with a structured approach to planning your future.

15. Booked 4 Months 

Infographic timeline example template with light blue-purple background color with title text that says “Summer reading timeline” above vertical timeline with four sections in light blues and reds categorized by months May, June, July, and August 
Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Students could use a break from a syllabus once school lets out. So, if you’re trying to keep them interested in a summer reading program, break down what they should expect with this infographic timeline example. Parents and guardians will appreciate how organized you are.

No matter how noisy or tame a content channel is, infographics cut through the chaos and command respect. Since they hold your attention longer than the average photo, they carve out opportunities to go one step further and earn it from their audience.

And, they handle twists and turns with ease because you can use them for any platform. Plus, the days when only design pros could create an infographic are now extinct. With more budget-friendly DIY online design tools available than ever before, there’s room for everyone to make the infographic of their dreams.

