Despite the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic, athletes around the globe are training at home and dreaming of Tokyo. Here are just a few to look out for.
Next summer, the Olympics will head to Tokyo for the second time, following the 1964 Games, in an unprecedented event in sporting history. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo 2020 will now take place from July 23rd through August 8th, 2021.
Of course, that’s only one way in which these Olympics could prove historic. The legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky and gymnast Simone Biles are among several athletes set to break barriers and records. Meanwhile, new events like skateboarding, sport climbing, karate, and surfing promise to attract a younger crowd around the globe.
The Games are set to take place across more than forty venues, including the Heritage Zone (based on infrastructure used in 1964) and the new Tokyo Bay Zone. Despite the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic, athletes around the globe are training at home, following social distancing regulations, and dreaming of Tokyo. Here are just a few to look out for when the time comes.
1. Sky Brown, Skateboarding (Great Britain)
If she competes in Tokyo 2021, this eleven-year-old skateboarding prodigy will become Britain’s youngest summer Olympian in history. “A lot of people are going to watch it and I get to show that if this little girl can do it, you can do it too,” she told the BBC last year, in-between practicing her two passions — skateboarding and surfing.
Brown suffered a terrible fall this spring, fracturing her skull and breaking bones in her hand. However she’s determined to heal and come back stronger than ever. As her father later told the BBC, her entire medical team was shocked by her positive spirit. “This will not stop me,” she said on Instagram. “I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. I’m going to push boundaries for girls, with my skating and surfing.”
2. Morgan Hurd, Gymnastics (USA)
This 2017 World all-around champion has been a gymnast since the age of three. She’s been dreaming of this moment her whole life.
“I just always imagined myself being announced for the Olympic team,” she told the Olympic Channel earlier this year. “Before I go to sleep, that’s like almost all I can think about, a lot of the time.”
If she is announced, Hurd will join the remarkable Simone Biles on a team that’s likely to make Olympic history in Tokyo. “She definitely pushes us to be better, but she also helps bring out the fun side of gymnastics,” Hurd told Sports Illustrated about working with Biles. “I can sometimes be too serious, and she helps us all loosen up.”
3. Janja Garnbret, Sport Climbing (Slovenia)
This Slovenian sport climber dominated the sport for the last few years. Garnbret made headlines last year after winning all six bouldering events at the World Cup. In 2021, she’s expected to make history once again with the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.
Even before becoming a global phenomenon, Garnbret had a passion for climbing. As a child, she climbed everything from trees to cabinets. As her goals reach new heights, she remains focused and devoted to the sport. “I climb because climbing is a moment where I fall in love with life,” she said recently. “When I am on the wall, nothing else matters.”
4. Naomi Osaka, Tennis (Japan)
Fresh off her back-to-back Grand Slams at the U.S. Open (2018) and Australian Open (2019), this tennis champion will play for Japan, where she was born, for Tokyo 2021. “I think there’s no other place that I’d rather play my first Olympics,” she told NHK in October.
Osaka made history earlier this year by protesting in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd and speaking out about racism in both the United States and Japan. As one of the biggest stars of this Olympic season, her words mark a global moment of change and unity. “I love the thought of a biracial girl in a classroom in Japan glowing with pride when I win a Grand Slam,” she wrote for Esquire.
5. Noah Lyles, Athletics (USA)
Known for his patterned socks, love of painting, and the “ICON” tattoo across his rib cage, this sprinter and current world 200m champion has his sights set on the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles. With an open space left by the recently retired Usain Bolt, Lyles has stepped up to become one of the biggest names in the sport, not only because of his breathtaking speed but also because of his fun-loving personality.
“Too many people get caught up in not having fun when they run,” he told The Washington Post last year. For him, it’s that sense of joy that lies at the heart of the sport, and he’s never forgotten it. Watching him in Tokyo will be worth it for the athletics, but also for the performance and energy he brings to the field.
6. Nyjah Huston, Skateboarding (USA)
This American street-skater, who happens to be the highest paid skater in the world, is set to make his sport’s Olympic debut one for the ages. He’s excited for skating to finally get its turn on the world’s stage, especially since it’s an accessible sport beloved by so many kids around the world.
“Every day I’m inside, I swear I’m thinking about getting to Tokyo in 2021 and putting on those Team USA Nike jerseys,” he wrote for The Players’ Tribune in the spring. “I hope that we do right by our fans, by the people who helped get the sport to this point. And, I also hope there’s a little boy or girl watching at the park, or on TV, when the time comes.”
7. Teddy Riner, Judo (France)
This gold medalist (2012 and 2016) and ten-time world champion discovered judo at age five. Riner was immediately drawn to the spirit and beauty of the sport. Now, his eyes are set on bringing home his third Olympic heavyweight judo gold medal, something no one has done before.
Riner’s stunning ten-year winning streak might have come to an end earlier this year, following 154 consecutive victories, but he’s just about as close to invincible as you can get — and Tokyo marks an important moment in both the history of the sport and his career.
“I remember when I was younger, I used to come here to face the best judokas,” he told the Olympic Channel last year. “Today, I am amongst the best and I know that I am a marked man and that other judokas want to take my place.” In recent months, he’s been training at home, gearing up for a fight to remember come 2021.
8. Stephanie Gilmore, Surfing (Australia)
This seven-time world champion surfer will make Olympic history in Tokyo, something she’s dreamed of since watching the Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman take home the gold in 2000. Now, with surfing officially on the schedule, she’s ready for her debut.
“I knew when I fell in love with surfing, at 12, I wouldn’t have a chance at the Olympics, which kind of crushed me,” she told Rolling Stone Australia earlier this year. “But it’s finally happening.”
As a feminist and advocate for women in sports, Gilmore has helped bring about a sea of change in pay equality within surfing, making her an inspiration to generations of young athletes. When she hits the beaches in Chiba next year, she’ll have her eye on the gold. “I don’t wear too much jewelry, but that’d be a nice necklace to have,” she told POPSUGAR this winter.
9. Eliud Kipchoge, Athletics (Kenya)
In 2019, this Kenyan runner became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in Vienna, stopping traffic at home in Nairobi and sparking celebrations around the world. In Tokyo, he’ll have the opportunity to defend his title. If he does, he’ll be the third person in history to win the Olympic marathon twice.
Kipchoge recently spoke about the healing power of sports, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Of course, he’s disappointed to wait another year, but he’s planning to come back stronger than ever.
“Marathons are like life, we have flat courses, downhill, and hilly courses,” he said. “Now we are on a hilly course, this is the hardest of times. And like in a marathon, that’s when you are struggling to go up the hill.”
In the meantime, he’s been making a positive difference, working with the government to help distribute food to athletes impacted by COVID 19-related event cancellations.
Cover image by Aflo/Shutterstock.
Discover more celebrity news and sports history with these photo tours through the Shutterstock archives.