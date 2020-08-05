Share this: Facebook

Despite the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic, athletes around the globe are training at home and dreaming of Tokyo. Here are just a few to look out for.

Next summer, the Olympics will head to Tokyo for the second time, following the 1964 Games, in an unprecedented event in sporting history. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo 2020 will now take place from July 23rd through August 8th, 2021.

Of course, that’s only one way in which these Olympics could prove historic. The legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky and gymnast Simone Biles are among several athletes set to break barriers and records. Meanwhile, new events like skateboarding, sport climbing, karate, and surfing promise to attract a younger crowd around the globe.

The Games are set to take place across more than forty venues, including the Heritage Zone (based on infrastructure used in 1964) and the new Tokyo Bay Zone. Despite the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic, athletes around the globe are training at home, following social distancing regulations, and dreaming of Tokyo. Here are just a few to look out for when the time comes.

1. Sky Brown, Skateboarding (Great Britain)

Eleven-year-old skateboard prodigy, Sky Brown, signed her first professional contract at the age of seven and is hotly tipped to qualify for Tokyo 2020 as a member of Team GB, a feat that would make her one of the UK’s youngest ever Olympians. Image by Associated Newspapers Ltd/​Shutterstock.

If she competes in Tokyo 2021, this eleven-year-old skateboarding prodigy will become Britain’s youngest summer Olympian in history. “A lot of people are going to watch it and I get to show that if this little girl can do it, you can do it too,” she told the BBC last year, in-between practicing her two passions — skateboarding and surfing.

Sky Brown skateboarding at Graystone Action Sports in Salford, UK. Image by Associated Newspapers Ltd/​Shutterstock.

Brown suffered a terrible fall this spring, fracturing her skull and breaking bones in her hand. However she’s determined to heal and come back stronger than ever. As her father later told the BBC, her entire medical team was shocked by her positive spirit. “This will not stop me,” she said on Instagram. “I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. I’m going to push boundaries for girls, with my skating and surfing.”

Sky Brown makes a daring move while skateboarding at Graystone Action Sports. Image by Associated Newspapers Ltd/​Shutterstock.

2. Morgan Hurd, Gymnastics (USA)

Morgan Hurd demonstrating her ability and grace at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar. Image by Aflo/​Shutterstock.

This 2017 World all-around champion has been a gymnast since the age of three. She’s been dreaming of this moment her whole life.

“I just always imagined myself being announced for the Olympic team,” she told the Olympic Channel earlier this year. “Before I go to sleep, that’s like almost all I can think about, a lot of the time.”

Gymnast Morgan Hurd competes during the women’s all-around competition at the American Cup, held in Milwaukee, WI. Hurd won the championship. Image by Melissa J Perenson/​CSM/​Shutterstock.

If she is announced, Hurd will join the remarkable Simone Biles on a team that’s likely to make Olympic history in Tokyo. “She definitely pushes us to be better, but she also helps bring out the fun side of gymnastics,” Hurd told Sports Illustrated about working with Biles. “I can sometimes be too serious, and she helps us all loosen up.”

Simone Biles (left) and Morgan Hurd (right) at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Image by Aflo/​Shutterstock.

3. Janja Garnbret, Sport Climbing (Slovenia)

Janja Garnbret competes in the women’s final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Championships in Tokyo. Image by Jae C Hong/​AP/​Shutterstock.

This Slovenian sport climber dominated the sport for the last few years. Garnbret made headlines last year after winning all six bouldering events at the World Cup. In 2021, she’s expected to make history once again with the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Janja Garnbret competes during the women’s combined bouldering final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Championships, in Tokyo. Image by Jae C Hong/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Even before becoming a global phenomenon, Garnbret had a passion for climbing. As a child, she climbed everything from trees to cabinets. As her goals reach new heights, she remains focused and devoted to the sport. “I climb because climbing is a moment where I fall in love with life,” she said recently. “When I am on the wall, nothing else matters.”

Janja Garnbret jumps after reaching the top at the women’s bouldering final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships in Hachioji, Tokyo. Garnbret won the women’s bouldering event. Image by FRANCK ROBICHON/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

4. Naomi Osaka, Tennis (Japan)

Naomi Osaka celebrates victory after her women’s singles second round match at the 2020 Australian Open. Image by James Gourley/​BPI/​Shutterstock.

Fresh off her back-to-back Grand Slams at the U.S. Open (2018) and Australian Open (2019), this tennis champion will play for Japan, where she was born, for Tokyo 2021. “I think there’s no other place that I’d rather play my first Olympics,” she told NHK in October.

Naomi Osaka playing for the Spain vs. Japan Fed Cup at the La Manga Club, in Cartagena, Spain. Image by AFP7/​Shutterstock.

Osaka made history earlier this year by protesting in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd and speaking out about racism in both the United States and Japan. As one of the biggest stars of this Olympic season, her words mark a global moment of change and unity. “I love the thought of a biracial girl in a classroom in Japan glowing with pride when I win a Grand Slam,” she wrote for Esquire.

Naomi Osaka reacts as she plays against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during their WTA Finals Tennis Tournament in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province. Image by Andy Wong/​AP/​Shutterstock.

5. Noah Lyles, Athletics (USA)

Noah Lyles celebrates winning the 200m in the Monaco IAAF Diamond League Athletics in Stade Louis II, Monaco. Image by Nsjsport/​Shutterstock.

Known for his patterned socks, love of painting, and the “ICON” tattoo across his rib cage, this sprinter and current world 200m champion has his sights set on the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles. With an open space left by the recently retired Usain Bolt, Lyles has stepped up to become one of the biggest names in the sport, not only because of his breathtaking speed but also because of his fun-loving personality.

Noah Lyles is on his way to win the men’s 200m final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Image by VALDRIN XHEMAJ/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Noah Lyles celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s 200m final, at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Image by Nariman El-Mofty/​AP/​Shutterstock.

“Too many people get caught up in not having fun when they run,” he told The Washington Post last year. For him, it’s that sense of joy that lies at the heart of the sport, and he’s never forgotten it. Watching him in Tokyo will be worth it for the athletics, but also for the performance and energy he brings to the field.

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men’s 200m race at the Memorial Van Damme IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium. Image by OLIVIER HOSLET/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

6. Nyjah Huston, Skateboarding (USA)

Nyjah Huston in action during the “street” category of the World Skateboarding Championships at the Anhembi Parl, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Image by Sebastiao Moreira/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

This American street-skater, who happens to be the highest paid skater in the world, is set to make his sport’s Olympic debut one for the ages. He’s excited for skating to finally get its turn on the world’s stage, especially since it’s an accessible sport beloved by so many kids around the world.

Nyjah Huston, the highest paid skateboarder in the world, performs alongside Leticia Bufoni BRA Professional street skateboarder, for an exhibition in the Urban Park. Image by Simon Bruty /​Shutterstock.

“Every day I’m inside, I swear I’m thinking about getting to Tokyo in 2021 and putting on those Team USA Nike jerseys,” he wrote for The Players’ Tribune in the spring. “I hope that we do right by our fans, by the people who helped get the sport to this point. And, I also hope there’s a little boy or girl watching at the park, or on TV, when the time comes.”

7. Teddy Riner, Judo (France)

Teddy Riner at the Judo World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Image by Tibor Illyes/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

This gold medalist (2012 and 2016) and ten-time world champion discovered judo at age five. Riner was immediately drawn to the spirit and beauty of the sport. Now, his eyes are set on bringing home his third Olympic heavyweight judo gold medal, something no one has done before.

Teddy Riner (right) in action with Richard Sipocz of Hungary (left) during the +100 kg Men’s Round 1, during the Paris Grand Slam judo tournament, in Paris. Image by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Riner’s stunning ten-year winning streak might have come to an end earlier this year, following 154 consecutive victories, but he’s just about as close to invincible as you can get — and Tokyo marks an important moment in both the history of the sport and his career.

“I remember when I was younger, I used to come here to face the best judokas,” he told the Olympic Channel last year. “Today, I am amongst the best and I know that I am a marked man and that other judokas want to take my place.” In recent months, he’s been training at home, gearing up for a fight to remember come 2021.

8. Stephanie Gilmore, Surfing (Australia)

Stephanie Gilmore (former world champion) at the World Surfing Championship at Praia Super Tubos, in Peniche, Portugal. Image by CARLOS BARROSO/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

This seven-time world champion surfer will make Olympic history in Tokyo, something she’s dreamed of since watching the Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman take home the gold in 2000. Now, with surfing officially on the schedule, she’s ready for her debut.

“I knew when I fell in love with surfing, at 12, I wouldn’t have a chance at the Olympics, which kind of crushed me,” she told Rolling Stone Australia earlier this year. “But it’s finally happening.”

Stephanie Gilmore in action during the women’s finals of the Corona Bali Protected surfing event, as part of the 2019 World Surf League in Keramas, Bali, Indonesia. Image by MADE NAGI/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

As a feminist and advocate for women in sports, Gilmore has helped bring about a sea of change in pay equality within surfing, making her an inspiration to generations of young athletes. When she hits the beaches in Chiba next year, she’ll have her eye on the gold. “I don’t wear too much jewelry, but that’d be a nice necklace to have,” she told POPSUGAR this winter.

Stephanie Gilmore at the World Surfing Championship, that takes place at Praia Super Tubos, in Peniche, Portugal. Image by CARLOS BARROSO/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

9. Eliud Kipchoge, Athletics (Kenya)

Eliud Kipchoge is hugged by his wife Grace Sugutt after he breaks the historic two hour barrier for a marathon. Image by Jed Leicester for The INEOS 1:59 Challenge/​Shutterstock.

In 2019, this Kenyan runner became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in Vienna, stopping traffic at home in Nairobi and sparking celebrations around the world. In Tokyo, he’ll have the opportunity to defend his title. If he does, he’ll be the third person in history to win the Olympic marathon twice.

Eliud Kipchoge (center) poses with his gold medal on the podium after winning the men’s marathon race of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Athletics Track and Field Events, at the Sambodromo in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Image by Sergei Ilnitsky/​EPA/​Shutterstock.

Kipchoge recently spoke about the healing power of sports, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Of course, he’s disappointed to wait another year, but he’s planning to come back stronger than ever.

Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men’s marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image by Petr David Josek/​AP/​Shutterstock.

“Marathons are like life, we have flat courses, downhill, and hilly courses,” he said. “Now we are on a hilly course, this is the hardest of times. And like in a marathon, that’s when you are struggling to go up the hill.”

In the meantime, he’s been making a positive difference, working with the government to help distribute food to athletes impacted by COVID 19-related event cancellations.

Cover image by Aflo/​Shutterstock.

