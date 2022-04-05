5 Best Practices to Create a LinkedIn Company Page

Annie is a multi-faceted creative with a background in video editing and television production. An editor for over a decade she worked on projects for FUNimation, Discovery and NatGeo. She is passionate about helping creatives find inspiration, career advice and time-saving tips and tricks.

LinkedIn is a fantastic business tool that can help you connect with your employees, current customers, new hires, and potential clients. If utilized correctly, it can also position your business as an industry leader and give your brand greater exposure.

Ready to get started? Here are five best practices you can use to create a LinkedIn company page.

1. Add a Banner and Logo

Are you figuring out that visuals are important for your LinkedIn company page? It’s a good idea to create a banner image and upload a logo that increases your presence. When members search for your company or your employees’ profiles, your logo will appear.

As you’re thinking about creating your LinkedIn banner image, think about any initiatives your company might be working on.

Are you working on a big hiring push? Is there a new brand marketing campaign your creative team has been working on? Or, is your company launching a new content series? These are all things to consider as you’re getting inspired for your LinkedIn banner image design.

Here are some examples of LinkedIn banner designs that have guided messaging, creative, and marketing copy.

Amazon’s LinkedIn banner reflects their ongoing hiring initiative.

Superside’s LinkedIn banner design matches their current space-themed marketing campaign.

World Market adds their company’s mission statement as copy on their LinkedIn company page banner image.

It’s also important to think about how your logo will work with the banner add. The way LinkedIn crops the logo over the banner makes for some really playful options and definitely adds an extra layer into your cohesive decision-making process as you’re creating your page.

Create & Barrel uses just the “&” portion of their logo which makes for an interesting and compelling LinkedIn company page viewing experience.

Upwork uses their logo playfully to craft the message for their LinkedIn company page.

Shutterstock’s LinkedIn company logo utilizes the same background pattern as the banner image. This gives the page a cohesive feel.

You can find some stunning professionally designed templates at PicMonkey. They’re completely customizable, so you can effortlessly add your company’s logo, color palette, or any other design elements from your brand kit.

2. Create an Impressive Showcase Page

Think of your LinkedIn showcase page as an extension of your About Us page on your website. Its role is to spotlight your various brands, share content to targeted audiences, and build relationships between your business and LinkedIn members.

If you have multiple brands or sister companies, taking the time to set up their showcase/affiliate pages will help the viewer connect the dots of your company’s story. You can also use showcase pages to highlight big initiatives or projects within your company.

3. Share Informative and Engaging Content

Sharing worthwhile content will help get those follows after you’ve attracted people to your company page through a compelling banner and showcase page.

Once you have that new LinkedIn follower, you can keep them coming back by regularly posting informative and engaging content. Share your company’s mission statement, current initiatives, branded content, campaign graphics—things that will get your audience excited to engage with your LinkedIn page.

Here are some examples that got some wonderful engagement:

Connect with your marketing and creative with well designed ads, thoughtful videos, and informative blog articles and you’ll have a recipe for LinkedIn post success.

4. Optimize the Copy on Your LinkedIn Company Page

Google will preview up to 156 characters from your page, so lead with copy that’s well-written and concise where applicable. Find your office wordsmith and get them to work.

LinkedIn members can use keywords to search for your company, so make sure you incorporate words that accurately describe your products, business, and industry focus.

5. Use LinkedIn Ads

Are you looking for ways to capture the attention of a highly-targeted audience? LinkedIn ads is a smart way to achieve your goal. It’s one of the most popular business platforms, with nearly 800 million registered users.

Each month, 106 million unique users visit LinkedIn, and two new members join every second. That’s hundreds of millions of unique views each and every month.

To attract attention from as many LinkedIn newcomers, visitors, and registered users as possible, use LinkedIn ads to make your business profile more appealing to your target audience.

When choosing LinkedIn ad designs, select photos that draw the eye and initiate an emotional response in the viewer. Photos of people typically perform well. Once you choose your photo, create a short, compelling headline that will make the viewer want to find out more.

Incorporating these five best practices into your LinkedIn company profile can help you design an attractive page that demands attention. Need help creating ads, banners, and other marketing materials? PicMonkey is an amazing tool that makes it easy to create customized ads and images for your profile.

